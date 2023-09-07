We welcome the cooler weather of September, and with it comes the start of fall festivities. Summer may be winding down, but there are still many fun and free things to do in and around Vancouver to check out this weekend.

From

RELATED: 35 Fun + Free Things To Do In Metro Vancouver this September

Things To Do In Vancouver This September

In-N-Out Burger Pop-Up at the Langley Cruise-In

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 604 Now (@604now)

In-N-Out Burger is returning to Langley for the annual Langley Good Times Cruise-In this September. The Langley event showcases a vast array of cool cars in addition to delectable eats. Each year it delights guests of all ages.

While the In-N-Out menu is somewhat restricted, fans of the popular American franchise will still get to bite into their famous, mouthwatering burgers and fries.

When & Where: Sept 9 from 8am – 4 pm at 27173 Fraser Hwy, Aldergrove, Langley

Cost: Free Admission

Car Free Days Vancouver – Commercial Drive (Free)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Car Free Vancouver #CARFREEYVR (@carfreeyvr)



Since 2008, the Car Free Vancouver Society has been organizing Car Free Days along different main streets, fostering and promoting car-free culture. These events, which involve the closure of major roads, offer a glimpse into the pedestrian-friendly city spaces of the future.

There will be 3 events hosted in Vancouver this year, and guests can expect a full day of festivities, music, and food. Kicking off the first event this weekend will be the Car Free Day celebrations on Commercial Drive.

When & Where: Commercial Drive on Sept 9 from 12-7pm from North Grandview Highway to 1st Avenue

Cost: Free Admission

American Crown Circus



The American Crown Circus will be dazzling Metro Vancouver audiences with its thrilling acrobatic feats, mesmerizing illusions, and captivating performances under the big top.

Prepare to be amazed as skilled artists push the boundaries of possibility, delivering a memorable and enchanting spectacle for all to enjoy. They will be in BC for most of September and October, with stops in Surrey, Tsawwassen, Richmond, and Coquitlam.

When & Where:

Guildford Town Centre,10355 152 Street, Surrey from Sept 14-18

Tsawwassen Mills, 5000 Canoe Pass Way, Tsawwassen from Sept 21-24

Lansdowne Centre, 5300 No 3 Rd, Richmond from Oct 12-16

Coquitlam Centre, 2929 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam from Oct 19-30

Cost: $25 for general admission, $10 for children under 10

Vancouver Vegan Festival (Free)

The event will feature vegan food and drink stalls, a sustainable market, family-friendly activities, free yoga, meditation, cold dip sessions, DJ dance parties. They will also host animal rights groups presenting panels and Q&A sessions.

When & Where: Sept 8 from 11am – 9pm at Kitsilano Beach Park

Cost: Free admission

Light up Chinatown (Free)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vancouver Chinatown Foundation (@chinatownfoundation)

Light Up Chinatown is returning this September with a massive celebration for the whole family. This festival will run for two days, featuring live performances, food trucks, themed areas, and for the first time, there will also be booze! Visitors will also have an opportunity to see the lion dance performance, adding a touch of cultural splendor to the festivities.

When & Where: Sept 9 from 11am – 9pm and Sept 10 from 11am – 6pm between East Pender and Keefer Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free Admission

Japan Market at the Art Gallery

The Japan Market is making a vibrant return to Downtown Vancouver next month.This event showcases Vancouver’s largest market for locally made, imported, and Japanese-inspired products and food. With an impressive lineup of 70+ vendors, visitors can explore an extensive range of unique crafts, merchandise, and mouthwatering dishes from food trucks.

When & Where: Sept 9 from 10am – 6pm and Sept 10 from 10am – 5pm at Robson Square Ice Rink and UBC Sunroom

Cost: $4-$9

RBC Granfondo

Thousands of cyclists are taking to the streets of Vancouver this weekend, and riding to Whistler on the world-famous and beautiful Sea to Sky mountain corridor.

Those interested in catching a glimpse of the event can spot them starting at Stanley Park in Vancouver this Saturday at 7am.

When & Where: Sept 9 from 7am at Stanley Park, Vancouver

Cost: Free to watch

Le Burger Week 2023

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Le Burger Week (@leburgerweek)

Le Burger Week is back at participating restaurants across Metro Vancouver. So if you’re a burger lover be sure to keep your eye out on the list of restaurants this year and the amazing offers.

When & Where: Sept 1-14 at participating restaurants

Cost: Varies

Vancouver Fringe Festival

The Vancouver Fringe is back in 2023, featuring over 85 exciting new performances. This year promises an exciting year of theater, featuring comedy, dance, drag, spoken word, and music. It will showcase emerging local artists as well as pioneering talent from around the world.

When & Where: September 7-16 at various locations

Cost: Varies

Fully Charged LIVE Canada

Fully Charged is the worlds number 1 home energy & electric vehicle and is bringing its hit even, Fully Charged LIVE to Canada for the first time. The Fully Charged LIVE Show is not only about Electric Cars, but also about Electric Vehicles of all shapes and sizes, and is investing heavily in Home Energy and Clean Energy solutions.

The three-day event will showcase a host of quality exhibits and attractions.

When & Where: September 8-10 from 10am – 5pm at the Vancouver Convention Centre, 1055 Canada Place, Vancouver

Cost: $50-75

50 Cent Live at Rogers Arena With Busta Rhymes

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 50 Cent (@50cent)

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, a multi-talented artist who has won both EMMY®and GRAMMY® awards, will be performing in Vancouver this Friday. The Final Lap Tour features performances of numerous chart-topping hits as well as some tracks that have not been performed in years.

When & Where: Sept 8 from 7pm at Rogers Arena

Cost: Varies

Southlands Night Market (Free)

Join Southlands Market Square and Red Barn this weekend and enjoy deliciously crafted local brews from Barnside Brewing, site wide. Taking place in a historic red barn, guests can grab a drink and walk through our curated selection of vendors, hosted by The Collective Markets. There will also be an outdoor component, featuring more vendors, our food trucks, live music and seating area.

When & Where: September 8 from 4-10pm at The Red Barn, 6333 Market Ave, Delta

Cost: Free admission

End Of Summer Dance Party

Summer days are drawing to a close, but we’re not saying goodbye without throwing the most epic “End of Summer Dance Party” at the farm on September 8th!

Picture yourself grooving under the stars to live music in our incredible garden setting. The 18+ event will also feature delicious pizzas straight from Black Walnut Catering as well as a fantastic wine selection.

When & Where: September 8 from 7-11pm at the Sage and Solace Far, 2768 256 St Langley Twp

Cost: Admission is $25

Sunflower Festivals Ends

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 604 Now (@604now)

Prepare to immerse yourself in a breathtaking spectacle of nature’s brightest colours.

Although most the sunflower festivals ended in August, Lakeland Flowers will run till September 17. Guests can enjoy 45-acres of stunning floral wonderland in the heart of the Fraser Valley.

When & Where: Lakeland Flowers: July 21-Sept 4 from 10am – 6pm at Lakeland Flowers, 39171 No 4 Road, Abbotsford

Cost: $10 per person with free entry for children under 3.

Tootard Live in Vancouver

TootArd (Arabic for Strawberries) is a “quarter-tone pop” band from the majestic mountainside village of Majdal Shams in the Occupied Syrian Golan Heights. Fresh on the heels of a whirlwind tour through Japan and South Korea, TootArd bring their pop hooks and quarter-tone melodic lines to the west coast.

When & Where: September 70-8 at Fortune Sound Club

Cost: $39.78

Magic Dropout

Join Rob Teszka, Magic Dropout for his irreverent magic show about failure! Enjoy a mind-blowing cocktail of tongue-in-cheek takes on everything from Mai Tais to academic burnout. Come marvel at the unexpected results of a decade spent studying the psychology of magic!

When & Where: September 8-17 with various show times at Carousel Theatre on Granville Island

Cost: $18

Horsepower 4 Horsepower

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 604 Now (@604now)



HORSEPOWER 4 HORSEPOWER is making a comeback at Hastings Racecourse this weekend. Organized by BC Racebook to benefit The Virtue Foundation, the event will showcase more than 50 exotic cars for the pleasure of car enthusiasts.

When & Where: September 9 from 2pm at the Hastings Racecourse (PNE Gate 6)

Cost: Free admission

Woofstock (Free)

Woofstock is the ultimate dog festival filled with tail-wagging fun. This pawsome event is all about celebrating our furry friends and the joy they bring to our lives! Bring your four-legged pals and come enjoy a variety of activities and attractions.

From dog photo sessions to gourmet food for both pets and humans, there’s something for every pup and their pawrents. Watch family friendly performances and enter in our contests and giveaways.

When & Where: September 9 from 12-3pm at Port Royal Park, located at 215 Salter Street, New Westminster

Cost: Free admission

Vancouver Dollhouse Miniature Show

The Vancouver Dollhouse Miniature Show returns this weekend for their 39th annual show. Guests can discover the world of Dollhouses, Roomboxes and Vignettes in various scales. There will be over 30 vendors and 40+ tables at the event.

When & Where: September 10 from 10am-3:30pm at the IUOE Local 115 Hall, 4333 Ledger Avenue, Burnaby

Cost: $5-15

Ending this Month

Bard on the Beach

The 34th Season of Bard on the Beach is back and will run until September 30. This year’s lineup includes: As You Like It (BMO Mainstage) Jun 8-Sept 30, Julius Caesar (Bmo Mainstage) Jun 15-Sept 24, Henry V (Howard Family Stage) Jun 28-Aug 13, and Goblin:Macbeth (Howard Family Stage) Aug 19-Sept 17.

When & Where: June 8 – September 30 at Vanier Park – 1695 Whyte Avenue, Vancouver

Cost: $30 – $90

Cypress Mountain Coaster

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jean-Paul Csubi Zambo (@csubi67)

Adventure seekers of all ages can once again enjoy the ultimate rollercoaster ride at Cypress Mountain this Summer. At 1.7 kilometres, the Eagle Coaster has been dubbed the longest mountain coaster in Canada.

The coaster is only open during the summer months, so be sure to check it out if you can.

When & Where: June 16 – mid September, at Cypress Mountain, West Vancouver

North Vancouver’s Shipyards Night Market (Free Entry)

After a two year absence, North Vancouver’s Shipyards Night Market is finally set to returns. The market is a perfect place to spend a relaxing evening with family and friends, enjoying the vibrant atmosphere and exploring the best of the local community. It’s also an excellent opportunity to learn about the history and culture of North Vancouver and its shipbuilding industry.

When & Where: Every Friday From May 12 – Sept 25 at The Shipyards, 125 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver

Visit a Patio

The weather is cooling down but you should soak up as much sun as you can! So why not elevate your patio experience and uncover some of the best patios in Metro Vancouver to unwind, socialize, and create lasting memories in the breathtaking surroundings of beautiful Vancouver.

When & Where: Anytime all over Metro Vancouver

Ongoing Things To Do

Corn Mazes

Prepare to be amazed! Corn Maze season is upon us so get ready to embark on a thrilling journey through incredible corn maze design.

Greendale Acre’s “Chilliwack Corn Maze” also offers adorable farm animals to see, and exhilarating activities like the jumping pillow, ropes course, maze adventure, and more.

Langley’s Eagle Acres is also open on selected dates until end of September, featuring a giant corn maze, hayrides through pumpkin and corn fields, and over 200 animals in their barns.

When & Where: Currently Greendale Acres in Chilliwack and Eagle Acres in Langley are both open – times varies.

Costs: Varies

Shop for fresh produce & local crafts (Free Entry)

There are a variety of craft and flea markets available in and around Vancouver. They are the perfect way to start your weekend. You can enjoy some fresh baked goods and produce while browsing unique hand-made local crafts.

Some popular markets include: Riley Park Farmers Market, Kitsilano Farmers Market, Artisan Farmers Markets in North Vancouver, West Vancouver & Burnaby, Vancouver Flea Market, Abbotsford Flea Market, and the Cloverdale Flea Market.

When & Where: Saturday and Sunday at various locations around Metro Vancouver.

Richmond Night Market

The Richmond Night Market is set to return this April with a Summer Wonderland theme, and a lot of new eats to try out.

This is the largest night market in North America and is loved by both locals and tourists alike. The market attracts over a million visitors annually, and its popularity keeps increasing.

When & Where: April 28 – October 9 at 8351 River Road, Richmond

Paddle Boat at Sunset

Once the sun goes down, you can light your own path on the beautiful waters of False Creek.

Vancouver Water Adventures has an epic Light The Night Tour where you can stand up paddleboard with glow-in-the-dark equipment. Experience the beauty of Vancouver with a thrilling 1.5-hour guided sunset kayak or stand-up paddleboard tour. You can also paddle under the full moon on selected days each month.

When & Where: At dusk, Friday and Saturday at 1812 Boatlift Lane, Granville Island, Vancouver

Explore 2 Free Exhibits at the Museum of Surrey (Free Entry)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Museum of Surrey (@museumofsurrey)

The Museum of Surrey currently has two new exciting exhibits: Giants, Dragons, & Unicorns and Weaving Cultural Identities.

These exhibits will run from May until October and provide an immersive and captivating way to explore the world of textile arts and the connection of mythical creatures to communities around the globe.

When & Where: May 2 – Oct 1 at the Museum of Surrey 17710 56a Ave, Surrey

VanCity Treasure Hunt

Starting this weekend until Dec 1, you can participate in a one-of-a-kind treasure hunt in Vancouver, B.C. Explore the rich and diverse culture of this magical province by going through the city’s historic landmarks and hidden gems. This is a fun for all activity while also learning about the indigenous people’s history, culture, and modern-day contributions.

When & Where: June 1 – Dec 1 at the Met 2 (by Concord Pacific), 6538 Nelson Ave, Burnaby

Dressed for History: Why Costume Collections Matter Exhibit

Clothing is the most personal of artefacts. It reveals so much about who we are, what we do and what we value. Clothing conveys information about occupation, social and economic status, gender and cultural identity and political and religious affiliation. The Museum of Vancouver is currently showcasing some of the rarest garments and fabrics in the world. The exhibit is taking place from now until November 16th.

When & Where: March 16 – November 16 at the Museum of Vancouver, 1100 Chestnut St, Vancouver.

Catch a Movie

Saturday Morning Movie for only $2.99

Cineplex is offering children’s movie at 11 o’clock on Saturday mornings for only $2.99 +tax. This month’s lineup includes:

Saturday, Sept 9: The Mitchells vs the Machines

Saturday, Sept 16: Chicken Run

Saturday, Sept 23: Toopy and Binoo

Saturday, Sept 30: School of Rock 20th Anniversary – Family Favourites

Note however that it is only at participating theatres, and available films details may vary on locations. You can check out their website for the most up-to-date details.

When & Where: Every Saturday at participating Cineplex Theatres

Drive in Movie

Catching a drive thru movie is always a fun event, and there is a limited time to do so. Twilight Theatre recently announced that next summer will be their last season, as the business will be closing due to rising land costs.

This weekend, Twilight Drive-in in Langley will be showing Gran Turismo & The Equalizer.

Note that they also have discount nights on Tuesdays and Thursdays. On Tuesdays, you can watch 2 movies for 2 people with a popcorn and drink for only $45. On Thursdays you can watch two movies with a full car of passengers for only $40.

Hidden Wonders Speakeasy Magic Experience

Hidden Wonders Speakeasy Magic Experience is a speakeasy-style performance venue hidden behind a fake business facade in New Westminster’s historic district.

The evening offers a seventy-five-minute magic experience featuring effects exclusively designed for the venue as well as several of the effects Shawn created to impress Ellen, win the world championship and to fool Vegas’s Penn & Teller twice on their hit television show Fool Us.

When & Where: offered every Thursday – Sunday until December at Hidden Wonders Showroom, 662 Clarkson St, New Westminster

Go on a road trip

Now that the busy summer season is over, this is the perfect time to hit the road and visit some beautiful spots in BC. Like seeing one of the 9 beautiful suspension bridges in BC or discovering a hidden gem in the Fraser Valley.

When & Where: now and anywhere you like to explore

Take a hike

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 604 Now (@604now)

This summer has been a hot one, so you may not have been able to enjoy a nice hike as much as you wanted to. No worries though, September in Vancouver is the perfect time to go explore the great outdoors.

So why not check out some amazing hikes before summer ends? You can explore an abandoned train wreck, or check out a beautiful waterfall. There are even hikes you can will enjoy even if you usually don’t get much exercise.

If you’re not up for a full on hike, there are also beautiful walks you can take by the waterside with your romantic interest.

When & Where: All over Metro Vancouver anytime you like!

Discover a new restaurant

With the weather getting cooler this is the best time to enjoy a cozy meal. Whether you’re a local seeking new experiences or a visitor eager to explore the city’s vibrant food scene, the bars and restaurants in Metro Vancouver are great to explore.

From Main street in Vancouver to cheap eats in Richmond, there are so many new and delicious places to check out.

When & Where: All over Metro Vancouver

[content-ad