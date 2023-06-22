35 Fun Things To Do In Metro Vancouver This Weekend (June 23-25)

It is officially summer, and there is so much to do in Metro Vancouver. Did you know there are only about 10 weekends from now until end of August? So let’s make the most out of it and enjoy our beautiful city.

Thankfully, the weather is warming up just in time for some weekend fun.

Things To Do in Vancouver This Weekend

Greek Day on Broadway

This street festival celebrates the rich cultural heritage of the Greek community in Vancouver. The event takes over a five-block stretch of West Broadway from Macdonald all the way to Blenheim. The nearly one-kilometre route is closed off to traffic to make way for dozens of delicious food and drink stands, market vendors, entertainment and live music.

Where & When: June 25 on West Broadway, Vancouver

Vancouver Ice Cream Festival

This year, Metro Vancouver will be having an Ice Cream Festival and it starts this week! There will be a number of limited-time new flavors introduced during this time period at over 15 ice cream parlors and dessert shops around the city.

When & Where: June 21 – July 31 at participating restaurants in Vancouver

Dragon Boat Festival – June 24-25

Every summer, the Canadian International Dragon Boat Festival returns to False Creek with exhilarating competitive races. This annual event draws crowds with its eye-catching spectacles and engaging waterborne competitions. With its origins tracing back to 1986, this festival is now one of the largest dragon boat festivals held outside of Asia.

When & Where: July 25 & 25 at False Creek, Vancouver

Vancouver International Jazz Festival

The 38th Vancouver International Jazz Festival, starts this week, presenting an impressive lineup of 140 shows over 10 days. There will be over 50 free performances taking place all over Vancouver. The festival starts with an event held outside the Vancouver Art Gallery and šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl'e7énḵ Square. Throughout the festival, you can enjoy a diverse range of acts at popular locations like Queen Elizabeth Theatre, Vancouver Playhouse, and Granville Island.

When & Where: June 23 – July 2 at venues all over Vancouver

North Vancouver's Lynn Valley Days Parade + Fair

Since 1912, Lynn Valley Days has been a cherished event embraced by our community. It's a weekend that brings families, friends, and neighbors together for joyful celebrations. The festivities kick off with a parade at 9:30 am, followed by an array of exciting activities, including showcases from local community groups and businesses, games, a large inflatable bouncy for the kids, Maypole dancing, face painters, live entertainment, and much more!

When & Where: June 24 at Lynn Valley, North Vancouver

Burnaby Pinoy Festival

The City of Burnaby is celebrating their first Filipino Heritage Month this June to showcase the rich heritage of Filipino culture and bring together over 30 Filipino organizations and interest groups. This free event will feature a street dance parade at 10 a.m., followed by a day filled with traditional folk dances and performances.

Where & When: June 24 at Civic Square, 6100 Willingdon Ave, Burnaby

Festival d’été francophone de Vancouver

As the Vancouver Francophone Summer Festival enters its 34th year, it presents an impressive array of concerts showcasing renowned artists from Canada and beyond. This diverse lineup welcomes attendees of all backgrounds, irrespective of their familiarity with the Francophone culture. Don’t miss out on this extraordinary musical extravaganza that transcends linguistic boundaries and celebrates the universal language of music.

When & Where: June 14-25 at various locations

Vancouver Retro Gaming Expo 2023

Celebrating its 10th annual event, this gathering of gaming enthusiasts, artists, vendors, and musicians. There will be plenty to see, including the largest dealer hall ever, a wide selection of free-play gaming, classic computers from The Chilliwack Retro-Computing Club, mascot characters from Happyland Events, a costume contest, and much more.

The event is suitable for all ages (with free admission for kids under 10 accompanied by an adult).

When & Where: June 24 at the Anvil Centre, 777 Columbia Street, New Westminster

Surrey Pride Festival

Surrey is ending their month long Pride festivities with a free festival this Saturday. The event will showcase a diverse range of entertainment, encompassing captivating drag acts, cultural performances, vibrant live music, engaging storytime sessions, and an exhilarating lip-synch competition. Additionally, attendees will have the opportunity to explore vendor booths offering a delightful shopping experience.

When & Where: June 24 at Surrey Civic Plaza, 13450 104 Avenue, Surrey

VIMFF Summer Fest

The VMFF summer festival makes its much-anticipated comeback this weekend. The vibrant event, taking place at the Shipyards in North Vancouver, offers a delightful outdoor experience suitable for the whole family.

Attendees can immerse themselves in a captivating array of activities, including the screening of acclaimed mountain films, captivating live performances, a bustling artisan market, delectable food trucks, a refreshing beer garden, and a host of enjoyable activities. Best of all, this event is free of charge, ensuring a fantastic time for everyone involved.

When & Where: June 24 at The Shipyards, 125 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver

Bark Park

This free dog friendly event is coming back after a successful launch last year. Guests can bring their furry friend to check out a variety of fun activities and photo op this weekend at the Bentall Centre Bark Park

When & Where: June 24 at the Bentall Centre Bark Park, 1025 Dunsmuir Street, Vancouver

Live Basketball: Vancouver Bandits VS. The Calgary Surge – Indigenous Celebration Game

British Columbia’s only professional basketball team is officially back for the Spring and Summer. This Saturday, they will be playing against the Calgary Surge, as well as hosting their Indigenous Celebration Game. They will be debuting their orange Indigenous jersey, and each sale of the new Indigenous jersey will go to the Lower Fraser Valley Aboriginal Society.

When & Where: June 25 at the Langley Events Centre, 7888 200 Street, Langley

26th Annual Scandinavian Midsummer Festival in Burnaby

Over the two days, there will be live music and performances, cultural displays and exhibits, along with artisans, events for all ages and the best of Scandinavian foods. Saturday evening live music and food as well.

When & Where: June 24 at the Scandinavian Community Centre grounds, 6540 Thomas St, Burnaby

New Science World Exhibits

Science world is launching 2 new exhibits, Trailblazing – Women in Canada since 1867 which opened last week on June 16th, and Challenging the Deep which opens this week on June 23.

When & Where: June at Science World,1455 Quebec St, Vancouver

Whistler’s Nourish Spring Series by Cornucopia

If you’re up for taking a little trip north, Whistler is celebrating the Spring season by hosting a number of delicious dining events spanning the whole month. Nourish Spring Series presented by Cornucopia will be featuring fresh menus, fresh cocktails, and a fresh perspective.

When & Where: June 2-30 at various participating locations in Whistler

Ongoing Things To Do

Cypress Mountain Just Reopened

Adventure seekers of all ages can once again enjoy the ultimate rollercoaster ride at Cypress Mountain this Summer. At 1.7 kilometres, the Eagle Coaster has been dubbed the longest mountain coaster in Canada.

The coaster just opened last Friday, June 16, and will usually remain open until Labour Day Weekend.

When & Where: June 16 – Labour Day weekend, at Cypress Mountain, West Vancouver

Marvel Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N. Immersive Experience

Two more weeks to go. The Marvel Avengers exhibit S.T.A.T.I.O.N. (Scientific Training and Tactical Intelligence Operative Network) is an immersive experience that allows visitors to step into the world of the Avengers and interact with their favorite superheroes.

The exhibit is designed to give visitors a taste of what it would be like to be an agent of S.H.I.E.L.D. and is fun for both adult and kids alike. Tickets are currently on sale and start at $29. There is also a Father’s dad special promo code, FANS, for 30% off.

When & Where: March 3rd -End of Summer at The Amazing Brentwood, 4567 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby

Thank Granville It’s Food Trucks

The South Granville BIA is bringing back its popular summer food truck series for the third consecutive year. The event will be held every Friday until August 25.

This year, the TGIFood Trucks festival will feature rotating vendors in the afternoon, ensuring a different menu for lunch and dinner. The first shift will be from 12 to 3 pm, followed by the later shift from 4 to 7 pm.

When & Where: Every Friday from June 2 – August 25 on Granville Street between Fir Street and 10th Avenue

Bard on the Beach

The 34th Season of Bard on the Beach is back and will run until September 30. This year’s lineup includes: As You Like It (BMO Mainstage) Jun 8-Sept 30, Julius Caesar (Bmo Mainstage) Jun 15-Sept 24, Henry V (Howard Family Stage) Jun 28-Aug 13, and Goblin:Macbeth (Howard Family Stage) Aug 19-Sept 17.

Tickets are currently on sale, and prices range from $30 – $90.

When & Where: June 8 – September 30 at Vanier Park – 1695 Whyte Avenue, Vancouver

North Vancouver’s Shipyards Night Market

After a two year absence, North Vancouver’s Shipyards Night Market is finally set to returns. The market is a perfect place to spend a relaxing evening with family and friends, enjoying the vibrant atmosphere and exploring the best of the local community. It’s also an excellent opportunity to learn about the history and culture of North Vancouver and its shipbuilding industry.

When & Where: Every Friday From May 12 – Sept 25 at The Shipyards, 125 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver

Explore 2 Free Exhibits at the Museum of Surrey

Just in time for Spring, the Museum of Surrey has launched two new exciting exhibits: Giants, Dragons, & Unicorns and Weaving Cultural Identities.

Last week was the opening of their Weaving Cultural Identities exhibit, and this week will be the opening of their Giants, Dragons, & Unicorn exhibit.

These exhibits will run from May until October and provide an immersive and captivating way to explore the world of textile arts and the connection of mythical creatures to communities around the globe.

When & Where: May 2 – Oct 1 at the Museum of Surrey 17710 56a Ave, Surrey

Visit Playland

Playland, Vancouver’s beloved amusement park, reopened on June 3rd. Experience the adrenaline rush once again as the park unveils its thrilling rides, delicious food stalls, and fun-filled games for the season. The park is open Saturdays and Sundays, beginning June 3, from Wednesday to Sunday in July, and Wednesday to Sunday from August 1-18

When & Where: June 3- August 18 at Playland, 2901 E Hastings St, Vancouver

Hidden Wonders Speakeasy Magic Experience

Hidden Wonders Speakeasy Magic Experience is a speakeasy-style performance venue hidden behind a fake business facade in New Westminster’s historic district.

The evening offers a seventy-five-minute magic experience featuring effects exclusively designed for the venue as well as several of the effects Shawn created to impress Ellen, win the world championship and to fool Vegas’s Penn & Teller twice on their hit television show Fool Us.

When & Where: offered every Thursday – Sunday until December at Hidden Wonders Showroom, 662 Clarkson St, New Westminster

Visit Burnaby’s Iconic 1920s Village

The Burnaby Village Museum, a beloved and free attraction that opened at the beginning of May. This year, they will be featuring a new exhibit “Truths Not Often Told: Being South Asian in Burnaby”. It delves into the varied experiences of Burnaby’s South Asian Canadian communities. Developed in close collaboration with the museum’s South Asian Advisory Committee, this exhibit sheds light on stories that are often untold.

When & Where: May 6 – September 4 at the Burnaby Village Museum, 6501 Deer Lake Ave, Burnaby

Visit a Summer Patio

The weather is absolutely beautiful right now, so why not elevate your patio experience and uncover some of the best patios in Metro Vancouver to unwind, socialize, and create lasting memories in the breathtaking surroundings of beautiful Vancouver.

When & Where: Anytime all over Metro Vancouver

Dressed for History: Why Costume Collections Matter Exhibit

Clothing is the most personal of artefacts. It reveals so much about who we are, what we do and what we value. Clothing conveys information about occupation, social and economic status, gender and cultural identity and political and religious affiliation. The Museum of Vancouver is currently showcasing some of the rarest garments and fabrics in the world. The exhibit is taking place from now until November 16th.

When & Where: March 16 – November 16 at the Museum of Vancouver, 1100 Chestnut St, Vancouver.

Paddle Boat at Sunset

Once the sun goes down, you can light your own path on the beautiful waters of False Creek.

Vancouver Water Adventures has an epic Light The Night Tour where you can stand up paddleboard with glow-in-the-dark equipment. Experience the beauty of Vancouver with a thrilling 1.5-hour guided sunset kayak or stand-up paddleboard tour. You can also paddle under the full moon on selected days each month.

When & Where: At dusk, Friday and Saturday at 1812 Boatlift Lane, Granville Island, Vancouver

Shop for fresh produce & local crafts

There are a variety of craft and flea markets available in and around Vancouver. They are the perfect way to start your weekend. You can enjoy some fresh baked goods and produce while browsing unique hand-made local crafts.

This weekend the Kitsilano Farmers Market will also be opening. Some other popular markets include: Riley Park Winter Farmers Market, Hastings Park Farmers Market, Port Moody Winter Farmers Market, Vancouver Flea Market, Abbotsford Flea Market, and the Cloverdale Flea Market.

When & Where: Saturday and Sunday at various locations around Metro Vancouver.

Richmond Night Market

The Richmond Night Market is set to return this April with a Summer Wonderland theme, and a lot of new eats to try out.

This is the largest night market in North America and is loved by both locals and tourists alike. The market attracts over a million visitors annually, and its popularity keeps increasing.

When & Where: April 28 – October 9 at 8351 River Road, Richmond

VanCity Treasure Hunt

Starting this weekend until Dec 1, you can participate in a one-of-a-kind treasure hunt in Vancouver, B.C. Explore the rich and diverse culture of this magical province by going through the city’s historic landmarks and hidden gems. This is a fun for all activity while also learning about the indigenous people’s history, culture, and modern-day contributions.

When & Where: June 1 – Dec 1 at the Met 2 (by Concord Pacific), 6538 Nelson Ave, Burnaby

Catch a Movie

Saturday Morning Movie for only $2.99

For the month of April Cineplex is offering children’s movie at 11 o’clock on Saturday mornings for only $2.99 +tax. Their April lineup includes:

Saturday, June 24: Mummies

Saturday, July 1: Dora and the Lost City of Gold

Saturday, July 8: Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves – Family Favourites

Saturday, July 15: Free Willy

Saturday, July 21: Kiki’s Delivery Service

Saturday, July 29: Wonder Park

Note however that it is only at participating theatres, and available films details may vary on locations. You can check out their website for the most up-to-date details.

When & Where: All through April at participating Cineplex Theatres

Drive in Movie

Catching a drive thru movie is always a fun event, and there is a limited time to do so. Twilight Theatre recently announced that next summer will be their last season, as the business will be closing due to rising land costs.

This weekend, Twilight Drive-in in Langley will be showing the The Flash & Spiderman – Across the Spider-verse

Note that they also have discount nights on Tuesdays and Thursdays. On Tuesdays, you can watch 2 movies for 2 people with a popcorn and drink for only $45. On Thursdays you can watch two movies with a full car of passengers for only $40.

Studio Ghibli Forever

During the spring and summer seasons, the Vancouver International Film Festival will be showcasing Studio Ghibli Forever! Part 2, a celebration featuring seven exceptional films from the renowned Koganei-based company. The event will include both beloved animated classics and cult favorites.

When & Where: April 28 to July 17 at VIFF Centre, 1181 Seymour Street, Vancouve

Bricktacular West Coast Modern Show

his May, the West Vancouver Memorial Library will host the Bricktacular West Coast Modern Show featuring the impressive Lego creations of local artist Paul Hetherington. The free exhibit will showcase his skillful Lego block replicas of renowned architectural works including the Merrick House, Binning House, and more.

When & Where: May 5 – July 31 at the West Vancouver Memorial Library, 1950 Marine Drive, West Vancouver