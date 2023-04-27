Spring is in full swing, and with the first sunny weekend of April just around the corner! We’re all excited to go out and find things to do in Vancouver this weekend.

Whether you’re looking for outdoor adventures or exciting events, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. This weekend guide will help you make the most of the beautiful weather and create unforgettable memories. So grab your sunscreen, put on your shades, and let’s get started on your weekend adventure!

Things To Do in Vancouver This Weekend

Celebrate Earth Day at Surrey’s Party for the Planet

Party for the Planet is the largest Earth Day celebration in BC. It is a hallmark of Surrey’s commitment to sustainability, and this year, the celebration promises to be even more exciting than before.

This free, all-day event will be returning to Surrey’s Civic Plaza this April. Featuring a variety of activities for all ages to enjoy, including live entertainment, dancers, and environmental educators.

When & Where: April 29th at Surrey Civic Plaza, 13450 104 Avenue, Surrey

Richmond Night Market Grand Opening

The Richmond Night Market is set to return this April with a Summer Wonderland theme, and a lot of new eats to try out.

This is the largest night market in North America and is loved by both locals and tourists alike. The market attracts over a million visitors annually, and its popularity keeps increasing.

Hastings Racecourse Season Opener

Get ready to saddle up for a season of excitement. Hastings Racecourse is back this Sunday, with FREE admission and a full lineup of fun. Guests of all ages can expect a fun day of live horse racing, tasty food trucks, thrilling contests, refreshing drinks, and DJs with live music. The races run every weekend until October.

When & Where: April 30th at PNE Gate 6, 188 N Renfrew St, Vancouver

Inlet Spring Regatta – Dragon Boat Race

The Inlet Spring Regatta, now in its fourth year, is set to take place at Rocky Point Park in Port Moody this Saturday. In addition to the thrilling races, attendees can indulge in delicious food truck eats, peruse the merchant stalls, and enjoy a refreshing brew at the beer garden sponsored by Yellow Dog Brewing. Visitors can also participate in free dragon yoga sessions hosted at Rocky Point Park.

When & Where: April 29th at Rocky Point Park, 2800 Murray Street, Port Moody

Cherry Blossoms season coming to an end

The beautiful cherry blossom festival is coming to an end. So if you still want to catch some beautiful photos, we suggest you go this weekend. Tons of photos has been captured throughout Vancouver this past week, and it is simply beautiful. So if you experience some sunshine this weekend, definitely check out a spot near you and absorb in the beauty before they’re gone.

If you want the ultimate experience, you can plan a photo op at one of the most beautiful spots around the city.

Tulip Festival Galore

The return of tulip season has brought with it the chance for visitors to witness the bloom of millions of flowers across fields bursting with vibrant colors. The Chilliwack Tulip Festival reopens this week, joining the Abbotsford Tulip Festival which just opened last week.

If you’re up for a little trip, you can also visit some tulip festivals just south of the border in Washington state.

Motorcycle Film Festival | TMFF Vancouver

This Friday, the Motorcycle Film Festival (TMFF) will be showcasing the best and newest motorcycle films from around the world. It will feature favourite and award-winning films, including a peek at Japan’s underground Bōsōzuku culture with members of the Specter Gang, an incredible ride to Everest’s base camp, and a land-speed record attempt that builds to a fantastically tense and emotional ending.

When & Where: April 28th at the Rio Theatre 1660 E Broadway, Vancouver

Ice Cream Social with Kelly Fry Team, Green Mortgage Team, and Rocky Point Ice Cream

This Sunday, from10am to 2pm, Port Moody will be hosting the Ultimate Ice Cream Social. Register for your free ticket and bring your loved ones for a fun-filled afternoon of socializing with your community and indulging in delicious ice cream.

When & Where: April 30th at Rocky Point Park, 2805 Esplanade Ave, Port Moody

Vancouver Opera presents Richard Wagner’s The Flying Dutchman

Vancouver Opera (VO) will complete its successful 2022-2023 season with 3 shows of The Flying Dutchman. Written by one of the world’s greatest operatic composers, Richard Wagner, this production will delight opera enthusiasts and casual fans alike. The Flying Dutchman features the magnificent music of Wagner performed by a stellar international cast, the Vancouver Opera Orchestra & Chorus led by maestro Leslie Dala (Orfeo ed Euridice).

When & Where: April 29, May 4th & 7th at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre Plaza, Cambie St & Georgia St W, Vancouver

Bespoke Market

This weekend only, Squimish will be hosting a three-day shopping event featuring creative entrepreneurs who are committed to creating, curating and selling high-quality craft and local goods.

From ceramics and one-of-a-kind jewelry, to slow fashion, wellness brands, artisanal foods and beverages and curated vintage, guests will find a variety of unique items at the Bespoke Market.

When & Where: April 28- 30 at the Railway Museum of British Columbia, 39645 Government Rd, Squamish

Explore the Origins of Indian Cuisine – 5 Course Tasting

A local Indian restaurant, Agra Tandoori is hosting a special tasting event for those new to Indian cuisine or interested in learning more. It will feature a 5-course tasting menu designed to cover a variety of authentic dishes with an informed host guiding you through the experience.

When & Where: April 29th at Agra Tandoori Restaurant 689 East 65th Avenue, Vancouver

Evensong for Easter – Christ Church Cathedral Choir

You can enjoy a free performance this Sunday from the award-winning Christ Church Cathedral Choir. As they presents an Evensong for Easter in celebration of the 400th anniversary of the music of William Byrd and featuring the Evening Canticles from his The Great Service, and his beloved Easter motet Haec Dies.

When & Where: April 30th at Christ Church Cathedral 690 Burrard Street, Vancouver

Aethernet – International Dance Day + Flash Mob

Ever wanted to see a Flash Mob in person? Well now may be your chance. Kinesis Dance somatheatro is inviting everyone to join them for International Dance Day this Saturday.

They hosted free workshops last week, and this weekend the public presentation / flash mob dance on April 29, at the Vancouver Art Gallery North Plaza.

When & Where: April 29th at the Vancouver Art Gallery North Plaza

She Summits’ Unleash Your Joy Workshop & Nature Walk

This Sunday, join She Summits for an energizing and inspiring morning of connection, nature, and tapping into what brings you joy. This event is open to any woman, and is designed to be a morning of self-care and space to give back to you after supporting people in your daily work. Throughout the workshop, you’ll work through reflection activities. Then, we’ll go on a short nature walk to the nearby Stanley Park trails.

When & Where: April 30th at And Co Space, 1575 West Georgia Street, Vancouver

Enjoy a “Taste of BC Agriculture” at BCAITC’s Dinner Fundraiser

Join BC Agriculture in the Classroom for a culinary journey through BC. Prepared by Red Seal Chefs and Culinary Arts students of Take a Bite of BC. The evening will feature entertainment, a silent auction, prizes and of course amazing food. The dishes will be prepared with BC products grown and raised by our local farmers.

When & Where: April 29 at Surrey School District Resource & Education Centre, 14123 92nd Ave, Surrey

Vancouver Warriors’ Fan Appreciation Night

Our local Lacrosse team, Vancouver Warriors will be taking on the New York Riptide this weekend, and it will also be Fan Appreciation Night.

When & Where: April 29, 2023 at Rogers Arena, 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Colorado Rapids

This sunny weekend is the perfect time to catch soccer game. The Vancouver Whitecaps will be playing against the Colorado Rapids at BC Place for an MLS matchup on Saturday.

When & Where: April 29th at BC Place, 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Vancouver Canadians vs. Eugene Emeralds

Another perfect sport to watch on a sunny day. Catch the Vancouver Canadians play against the Eugene Emeralds this weekend. You can also try their giant foot long hot dogs while you’re at it.

When & Where: April 28, 29, 30 at the Nat Baily Stadium, 4601 Ontario St, Vancouver

Raised In Chinatown

The exhibition, Raised In Chinatown, presented by the Chinatown Storytelling Centre in collaboration with Langara College Design Formation, delves into the culture of Chinese Canadian youth in Saltwater City during the period spanning from the 1910s to the 1960s.

When & Where: Fridays to Mondays until June 12, 2023 at 168 East Pender Street, Vancouver

Shadbolt International Dance Day Performance

Experience the joy of dance and celebrate International Dance Day by immersing yourself in a series of beautiful and dynamic performances presented by the resident dance companies, students, and special guests of the Shadbolt Centre for the Arts. Then spend the afternoon around Deer Lake with a picnic or walk in the park.

When & Where: Apr 29th 11am – 12:30pm at Shadbolt Centre for the Arts, 6450 Deer Lake Ave, Burnaby

Healing After Heartbreak Workshop

This workshop uses reiki healing and guided information to help you step into your power after heartbreak. Its made for those who may need a bit more guidance in moving on from an ex partner or someone you dated and experience new breakthroughs to release the pain and move forward in life.

When & Where: April 29th at Main & 14, NB Main St @ E 14 Ave, Vancouver

Last Chance this weekend

Filipino Restaurant Month

Vancouverites are in for a treat this April as the city celebrates the Filipino Restaurant Month. The month-long event aims to showcase the diverse flavors and cooking styles of the Philippines through its food. There are 9 restaurants with 12 locations participating this year throughout Metro Vancouver.

When & Where: April 1-31 at various locations in Metro Vancouver

SYNCRA City an Immersive Music Experience

Guests will embark on an immersive journey through interactive exhibits at a premium, high-tech event that transports them through time to SYNCRA City, a futuristic cyberpunk metropolis. As they interact with the exhibits, electronic music, visual projections, and user experience will evolve, creating a unique and personalized experience that no two guests will encounter in the same way. The event ends this Sunday April 30th. Ticket prices start at $25 per person.

When & Where: Feb 14 – April 30 at 3250 Commercial Dr, Vancouver

Vancouver Brewers Fest 2023

This10-day festival starts this Friday with participating breweries across Vancouver. A number of features events will be taking place at various brewery tasting rooms / lounges around the city. This includes tasting tours, live music and much more.

When & Where: April 21-30 at various locations around Metro Vancouver

Ongoing Things To Do

Enjoy the Sun in a Park or Beach

The weather this weekend is supposed to go over 20 degrees, so just go outside and absorb in the sunshine before the rain comes back.

Pitch and Putt

Central Park and Kensington Pitch & Putt in Burnaby are open for the season. An 18 hole game is only $11, so it is the perfect budget friendly day activity for friends and family. There are also a number of other Pitch and Putt course around Metro Vancouver that you can explore, but they are all equally fun.

When & Where: various locations in Vancouver

Bring Back The ‘90s Spring Show at The Vancouver Improv Centre

The Improv Centre (TIC) on Granville Island is pleased to announce its spring show, Bring Back The ‘90s! This nostalgic, energy-packed improv show will transport audiences to the good ol’ days of dunkaroos and Bop-Its.

When & Where: April 21 to May 27 at The Vancouver Improv Centre, 1502 Duranleau Street, Vancouver

Dressed for History: Why Costume Collections Matter Exhibit

Clothing is the most personal of artefacts. It reveals so much about who we are, what we do and what we value. Clothing conveys information about occupation, social and economic status, gender and cultural identity and political and religious affiliation. The Museum of Vancouver is currently showcasing some of the rarest garments and fabrics in the world. The exhibit is taking place from now until November 16th.

When & Where: March 16 – November 16 at the Museum of Vancouver, 1100 Chestnut St, Vancouver.

Hidden Wonders Speakeasy Magic Experience

Hidden Wonders Speakeasy Magic Experience is a speakeasy-style performance venue hidden behind a fake business facade in New Westminster’s historic district.

The evening offers a seventy-five-minute magic experience featuring effects exclusively designed for the venue as well as several of the effects Shawn created to impress Ellen, win the world championship and to fool Vegas’s Penn & Teller twice on their hit television show Fool Us.

When & Where: offered every Thursday – Sunday until December at Hidden Wonders Showroom, 662 Clarkson St, New Westminster

Shop for fresh produce & local crafts

There are a variety of craft and flea markets available in and around Vancouver. They are the perfect way to start your weekend. You can enjoy some fresh baked goods and produce while browsing unique hand-made local crafts.

Some popular markets include: Riley Park Winter Farmers Market, Hastings Park Farmers Market, Port Moody Winter Farmers Market, Vancouver Flea Market, Abbotsford Flea Market, and the Cloverdale Flea Market.

When & Where: Saturday and Sunday at various locations around Metro Vancouver.

Open Call for Artists: Your Art Your Reflections: Multiculturalism, Diversity and Anti-Racism

Asian Impact Society, with the support of Exhibition sponsor Place des Art, seeks submissions for “Your Art Your Reflections: Multiculturalism, Diversity and Anti-Racism” art exhibition and contest. Deadline for Submissions is June 1, 2023.

This exhibition and contest will be presented in the Atrium at Place Des Arts from September 8 to November 9, 2023 and viewable online from September 15, 2023 to November 9, 2023.

Marvel Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N. Immersive Experience

The Marvel Avengers exhibit S.T.A.T.I.O.N. (Scientific Training and Tactical Intelligence Operative Network) is an immersive experience that allows visitors to step into the world of the Avengers and interact with their favorite superheroes.

The exhibit is designed to give visitors a taste of what it would be like to be an agent of S.H.I.E.L.D. and is fun for both adult and kids alike. Tickets are currently on sale and start at $29.

When & Where: March 3rd – May 28th at The Amazing Brentwood, 4567 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby

Catch a Movie

Saturday Morning Movie for only $2.99

For the month of April Cineplex is offering children’s movie at 11 o’clock on Saturday mornings for only $2.99 +tax. Their April lineup includes:

April 29: My Neighbour Totoro

May 6: The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part

May 13: The Wolf and the Lion

May 20: Puss In Boots: The Last Wish

May 27: Katak the Brave Beluga

Note however that it is only at participating theatres, and available films details may vary on locations. You can check out their website for the most up-to-date details.

When & Where: All through April at participating Cineplex Theatres

Studio Ghibli Forever

During the spring and summer seasons, the Vancouver International Film Festival will be showcasing Studio Ghibli Forever! Part 2, a celebration featuring seven exceptional films from the renowned Koganei-based company. The event will include both beloved animated classics and cult favorites.

When & Where: April 28 to July 17 at VIFF Centre, 1181 Seymour Street, Vancouver

Drive in Movie

Catching a drive thru movie is always a fun event. This weekend, Twilight Drive-in in Langley will be showing the new Super Mario Movie, as well as Dungeons and Dragons: Honor among thieves