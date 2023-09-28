35 Fun Things To Do In Metro Vancouver This Long Weekend (Sept 29-Oct 2)

As Vancouverites gear up for an exciting long weekend, there’s no shortage of fun and engaging things to do around Vancouver.

This weekend takes on special significance with the inclusion of Truth and Reconciliation Day events, offering a unique opportunity for both reflection and celebration in the beautiful backdrop of Vancouver.

RELATED: 43 Fun + Free Things To Do In Metro Vancouver this October

Things to do in Vancouver this long weekend

Truth and Reconciliation Day events (FREE)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 604 Now (@604now)

Vancouver:

Pacific Song of the Ancestors | Totem Pole Installation + Art Exhibition at Emily Carr University on Sept 29 from 7:30am – 8pm

Orange Shirt Day at Templeton Welcome Garden on Sept 30 from 2-5pm

Nisga’a Ts’amiks Vancouver Society at Trout Lake Community Centre on Sept 30 from 1-4pm

UBC Intergenerational March to Commemorate Orange Shirt Day at the Indian Residential School History and Dialogue Centre on Sept 30 from 11:45am – 3:00pm

North Vancouver: National Day of Truth & Reconciliation at MONOVA in North Vancouver on Sept 30 from 10am-5pm

New Westminster: National Day for Truth and Reconciliation Teaching Pow Wow: Voices of our Children at Westminster Pier Park on Sept 30 from 12-4pm

Surrey & White Rock:

Skookum Surrey National Day for Truth and Reconciliation at Holland Park in Surrey on Sept 29 from 3-5pm

Semiahmoo First Nation’s 3rd Annual Walk for Truth & Reconciliation at Semihamoo Park on Sept 30 from 11am to 2pm

National Truth & Reconciliation Day at the White Rock Pier on Sept 30 from 11am – 2pm

Tricities:

All My Relations: National Day for Truth and Reconciliation at Place des Arts in Coquitlam on Sept 30 from 1-3pm

Weaving Our Story Towards Reconciliation at Kinsmen Hall in Port Coquitlam on Sept 30 from 11am

Maple Ridge: National Day for Truth and Reconciliation at Memorial Peace Park in Maple Ridge on Sept 30 from 10am – 2:30pm

Tsawwassen: Walk for Truth and Reconciliation at TFN Recreation Centre on Sept 30 from 9:45am – 12pm

Halloween Events Opening this week

This weekend marks the first of October, officially kicking off the Halloween season and inviting everyone to fully embrace the autumn spirit.

Here are the events starting this weekend:

In addition to that, these 2 events are already up and running:

Fall at Hazelmere: Sept 23 – Oct 27

Art’s Nursery Surrey – Pumpkin Patch & Scarecrow Stroll: Sept 23- Oct 31

Mid-Autumn Moon Festival

The Mid-Autumn Moon Festival or the Moon Festival takes place this year on Friday, September 28th. This is usually an occasion celebrated with family and eating delicious moon cakes.

This year you can also learn more about it’s history at the 7th annual Mid-Autumn Moon Festival 2023 at Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden. The event event features include tea ceremonies, arts and crafts, fortune telling, Chinese calligraphy, moon gazing with telescopes, face painting, henna, and more.

When & Where: September 29-30 at Dr. Sun Yat Sen Chinese Classical Garden, 578 Carrall Street, Vancouver

Cost: $10

Brick Burger: A LEGO-Inspired Burger Joint Pop-up

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 604 Now (@604now)



If you love unique and immersive dining experiences, you’ll want to save the date for Brick Burger. The limited-time-only experience will pop-up in Vancouver for two days only this weekend.

With a unique twist on a timeless classic, Brick Burger brings together the beloved world of LEGO® and the mouth-watering flavours of gourmet burgers. It offers an unparalleled dining experience for lego and burger enthusiasts alike.

When & Where: September 30 – Oct 1 at Zawa Restaurant, 920 Commercial Dr., Vancouver

Cost: $47

International South Asian Film Festival

The vibrant and most exciting works of South Asian cinema are set to take center stage at the upcoming International South Asian Film Festival (iSAFF), which runs this whole long weekend.

This year’s festival includes lauded features from Cannes and TIFF, films and filmmakers nominated for Emmys and BAFTAs, a former Miss America, and Punjabi-Canadian film and music stars, among many others.

When & Where: September 28 – October 1 at Landmark Cinemas Surrey, Guildford

Cost: Varies

Handcrafted Expo

Get a head start on the Fall Craft Fair season and support your local handmade vendors at this fantastic showcase of talent. You can also get a head start on your Christmas shopping – or find something for Fall or Halloween, this market has everything! With over 130 vendors there is sure to be something for everyone!

When & Where: September 30 from 10am – 4pm at the Cloverdale Agriplex, 17798 62 Avenue, Surrey

Cost: $5

Sin City Illusions – Magic and Mystery

Join us for an incredible evening of magic and illusions that is fun for all ages this Friday. The show will feature two of Canada’s very best magicians for a magical night of awe.

When & Where: September 29 from 7:30 – 9pm at the Michael J Fox Theatre, 7373 Macpherson Avenue, Burnaby

Cost: $30-$40

Harvest Haus

Get ready for an unforgettable September as you dive into the ultimate Oktoberfest experience. In its eighth year, Harvest Haus will transport you to traditional German culture right here in Vancouver. Whether you choose to don lederhosen or not, this event promises an authentic and unforgettable Oktoberfest experience.

Visitors can look forward to a rich variety of over 25 European and craft beers, wines, and spirits. Satisfy your taste buds with delectable German cuisine, and let the lively rhythms of live music set the mood.

When & Where: September 29 – 30 at 2901 East Hastings Street, PNE Forum, Vancouver

Cost: $42-$84

Pavlo in Concert: The Santorini Tour

Join us for an unforgettable evening as we welcome the renowned guitarist Pavlo to North Vancouver!

Get ready to be swept away by the mesmerizing melodies of his signature “feel-good” Mediterranean music as Pavlo takes the stage for an unforgettable concert experience.

When & Where: September 30 from 7:30 – 10:30pm at the Centennial Theatre, 2300 Lonsdale Ave, North Vancouver

Cost: $50

TD Presents The FEM Group Speaking Conference

Are you a woman in business ready to take your career to new heights, expand your network, and become part of a supportive community that empowers you both personally and professionally?

TD Bank proudly presents The FEM Group Speaking Conference, an inspiring event filled with education, inspiration, entertainment, and boundless possibilities.

When & Where: September 28 from 5-9pm at the River Green Presentation Centre, 5111 Hollybridge Way, Richmond

Cost: $89-$199

Vancouver Giants VS Wenatchee Wild

A new season of hockey is on. Check out the Vancouver Giant this Sunday as they play against the Wenatchee Wild

When & Where: October 1 starting 4 pm at the Langley Events Centre, 7888 200 Street, Langley

Cost: Varies

Vancouver Whitecaps VS DC United

Catch a soccer game this weekend as Vancouver Whitecaps continue their MLS season. They will be playing against the DC United on Saturday.

When & Where: September 30 from 7:30 pm at BC Place, 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: Varies

Vancouver Canucks VS Edmonton Oilers

Hockey season is finally back! Catch the Canucks this weekend on their first NHL game of the season with a home game against the Edmonton Oilers this Saturday.

When & Where: September 30 from 6pm at Rogers Arena, 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Cost: Varies

Ending Soon

Explore 2 Free Exhibits at the Museum of Surrey (Free)

The Museum of Surrey currently has two new exciting exhibits: Giants, Dragons, & Unicorns and Weaving Cultural Identities.

These exhibits will run from May until October and provide an immersive and captivating way to explore the world of textile arts and the connection of mythical creatures to communities around the globe.

When & Where: May 2 – Oct 1 at the Museum of Surrey 17710 56a Ave, Surrey

Cost: Free admission

Bard on the Beach

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Angie Lowis | Things to do in Vancouver, BC (@angielowis)

The 34th Season of Bard on the Beach is back and will run until September 30. This year’s lineup includes: As You Like It (BMO Mainstage) Jun 8-Sept 30, Julius Caesar (Bmo Mainstage) Jun 15-Sept 24, Henry V (Howard Family Stage) Jun 28-Aug 13, and Goblin:Macbeth (Howard Family Stage) Aug 19-Sept 17.

When & Where: June 8 – September 30 at Vanier Park – 1695 Whyte Avenue, Vancouver

Cost: $30 – $90

Oktoberfest at Parallel 49

Parallel 49 Brewing is hosting a daily Oktoberfest celebration in their spacious biergarten until October 8. Join us for live music, a Bavarian food menu, and authentic German beers. Don’t forget to dress up for a chance to win the best Oktoberfest outfit contest. Music starts at 5:30 pm daily, going to 8pm from Sunday- to Thursday, and 10pm on Friday and Saturdays.

When & Where: September 16-October 8, opens at 11am and music starts at 5:30pm at Parallel 49 – 1950 Triumph Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free admission

Richmond Culture Days 2023 (Free)

Experience creativity in every corner, share in the joy, and celebrate together as Richmond artists and arts organizations offer inspiring interactive events and behind-the-scenes access to a wide range of art forms and creative practices, all for FREE.

When & Where: September 22- October 15 at various times and locations

Cost: Free Admission

Richmond Night Market

The Richmond Night Market will be on for only one more month, and a lot of new eats to try out.

This is the largest night market in North America and is loved by both locals and tourists alike. The market attracts over a million visitors annually, and its popularity keeps increasing.

When & Where: April 28 – October 9 at 8351 River Road, Richmond

Shop for fresh produce & local crafts (Free Entry)

There are a variety of craft and flea markets available in and around Vancouver. They are the perfect way to start your weekend. You can enjoy some fresh baked goods and produce while browsing unique hand-made local crafts.

Some popular markets include: Riley Park Farmers Market, Kitsilano Farmers Market, Artisan Farmers Markets in North Vancouver, West Vancouver & Burnaby, Vancouver Flea Market, Abbotsford Flea Market, and the Cloverdale Flea Market.

When & Where: Saturday and Sunday at various locations around Metro Vancouver.

Ongoing Things To Do

Vancouver Film Festival (Sept 28-Oct 8)

VIFF 2023 promises a captivating cinematic journey with its curated selection of groundbreaking films from around the world. Immerse yourself in the art of storytelling at this year’s Vancouver International Film Festival.

When & Where: Various times and locations

Cost: Varies

Get lost in a corn maze

Prepare to be amazed! Corn Maze season is upon us so get ready to embark on a thrilling journey through incredible corn maze design.

From charming mazes beside a pumpkin patch, to horror mazes that will leave you running for your life, this is a fall tradition you wont want to miss.

When & Where: Here are 5 corn mazes you can explore near Metro Vancouver

Costs: Varies

Halloween Events

From pumpkin patches and corn mazes to spooky haunted houses or fright nights – here are the top things to do and see in Metro Vancouver this fall.

You can check out our full guide of 31 Fun + Freaky Halloween Events & Corn Mazes You Should Add To Your Bucket List.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 604 Now (@604now)

Here is at a glance the list of attractions and their dates:

Catch a Movie

Saturday Morning Movie for only $2.99

Cineplex is offering children’s movie at 11 o’clock on Saturday mornings for only $2.99 +tax. This month’s lineup includes:

Saturday, Sept 30: School of Rock 20th Anniversary – Family Favourites

Note however that it is only at participating theatres, and available films details may vary on locations. You can check out their website for the most up-to-date details.

When & Where: Every Saturday at participating Cineplex Theatres

Drive in Movie

Catching a drive thru movie is always a fun event, and there is a limited time to do so. Twilight Theatre recently announced that next summer will be their last season, as the business will be closing due to rising land costs.

This weekend, Twilight Drive-in in Langley will be hosting Fright Fest, featuring The Nun and Saw X

Note that they also have discount nights on Tuesdays and Thursdays. On Tuesdays, you can watch 2 movies for 2 people with a popcorn and drink for only $45. On Thursdays you can watch two movies with a full car of passengers for only $40.

Hidden Wonders Speakeasy Magic Experience

Hidden Wonders Speakeasy Magic Experience is a speakeasy-style performance venue hidden behind a fake business facade in New Westminster’s historic district.

The evening offers a seventy-five-minute magic experience featuring effects exclusively designed for the venue as well as several of the effects Shawn created to impress Ellen, win the world championship and to fool Vegas’s Penn & Teller twice on their hit television show Fool Us.

When & Where: offered every Thursday – Sunday until December at Hidden Wonders Showroom, 662 Clarkson St, New Westminster

Dressed for History: Why Costume Collections Matter Exhibit

Clothing is the most personal of artefacts. It reveals so much about who we are, what we do and what we value. Clothing conveys information about occupation, social and economic status, gender and cultural identity and political and religious affiliation. The Museum of Vancouver is currently showcasing some of the rarest garments and fabrics in the world. The exhibit is taking place from now until November 16th.

When & Where: March 16 – November 16 at the Museum of Vancouver, 1100 Chestnut St, Vancouver.

Fin-tastic Fall Days at the Vancouver Aquarium

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vancouver Aquarium (@vanaqua)

All October long, the Vancouver Aquarium presents its “Fin-tastic Fall Days” event.

Guests can discover 65,000 fascinating animals, navigate a deep-sea maze through a kelp forest, experience a Octopus 4-D movie, and much more. There will also be delicious fall treats to enjoy like jumbo s’more cookies and sustainable seafood chowder.

VanCity Treasure Hunt

Starting this weekend until Dec 1, you can participate in a one-of-a-kind treasure hunt in Vancouver, B.C. Explore the rich and diverse culture of this magical province by going through the city’s historic landmarks and hidden gems. This is a fun for all activity while also learning about the indigenous people’s history, culture, and modern-day contributions.

When & Where: June 1 – Dec 1 at the Met 2 (by Concord Pacific), 6538 Nelson Ave, Burnaby

For more upcoming events, check out our new events calendar.

[content-ad