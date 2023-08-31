33 Fun Things To Do In Metro Vancouver This Long Weekend (Sept 1-4)

With a blink of an eye and it is already September, but hold off on the pumpkin spice latte and Halloween events. Summer isn’t over yet, and this long weekend is one of the most exciting ones of the year. With so many events going out with a bang, there is just so many free and fun things to do in and around Vancouver to check out this weekend.

From PNE ending their season, to free festivals everywhere, there is something to do for everyone.

Things To Do in Vancouver This Weekend

Nikkei Matsuri & Zenyasai Beer Garden

Nikkei Matsuri is a cultural celebration of an authentic Japanese festival. Visitors can sample diverse culinary offerings of Japanese culture, blending traditional Japanese arts such as taiko drumming, Odori dancing, live mural painting, and martial arts with pop-culture highlights like J-pop singing groups and food trucks.

When & Where: Sept 1-3 from 11am – 7 pm at the Nikkei National Museum & Cultural Centre, 6688 Southoaks Crescent, Burnaby

Cost:$10

Taiwanfest

Get ready to immerse yourself in the vibrant culture of Taiwan as TAIWANFest makes its triumphant return to Downtown Vancouver this month. Prepare for a cultural extravaganza that includes live music performances, tantalizing cuisine, captivating art displays, and much more.

When & Where: Sept 2-4 at Various locations around Vancouver

Cost: Free admission

Aritzia Warehouse Sale

Get your shopping shoes on and check out one of the most anticipated clothing sales around town. The annual Aritzia Warehouse Sale is back and spans across 6 days. The event has already drawn massive crowds, with lineups often stretching up to 1km around the convention centre. However, many feel that the sales are definitely worth it, and that the line actually goes b very quick.

So if you’re into the brand, this is definitely something you should check out.

When & Where: August 31st – September 4 from various times between 7am-9pm at the Vancouver Convention Centre West, Vancouver, BC

Cost: Free admission

Dutch Street Market

The first Dutch Street Market by the Dutch Cultural Association of BC will be held on the first long weekend of September. The event will be taking place on the 600 block of Granville Street. There will be food stalls, live music, games, and more to enjoy as part of this Dutch cultural event.

When & Where: Sept 2-3 from 11am-7pm and Sept 4 from 11am-6pm at the 600 block of Granville Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free admission

The Big Marché at Robson Square

The Big Marché is an annual market festival that brings local artisans, food vendors, workshop artists, entrepreneurs, and LIVE performers. It is a perfect time to spend with family and friends to end your summer.

There will be over 60 Artisans and Food Vendors present, along with a continuous lineup of LIVE performers. Attendees can also participate in engaging workshops focused on art, dance, and yoga, in addition to various other attractions and activities.

When & Where: Sept 2 from 1-7 pm at Robson Square Ice Rink, 800 Robson Street, Vancouver

Cost: Admission is free, but registration is required with limited capacity.

Victory Square Block Party

The Victory Square Block Party returns with a free community concert on Sunday, September 3rd. This well-loved event, organized by CiTR 101.9 FM and Discorder Magazine has been happening for over 20 years, features all-day live music from Vancouver’s top independent artists.

Around 1,500 attendees are expected to attend. So grab your spot early on Victory Square Park’s grassy hill for a music-filled afternoon. The event will also be broadcasted live on CiTR.

When & Where: Sunday, Sept. 3 from 2 pm at Victory Square Park – 200 W Hastings St, Vancouver

Cost: Free admission

Free Outdoor Movies in Burnaby

The season of free outdoor movies are sadly coming to an end. While most events in Metro Vancouver has already ended. There is one more left this weekend. Summer Cinema will will be returning one last time at Burnaby’s Civic Square. This week, they will be playing West Side Story (2022).

The movie nights will run from 8:15 pm to 10:00 pm. Simply grab a chair, bring a blanket, and some movie snacks to enjoy the show. There will be free underground parking available at the Bob Prittie Metrotown library, and portable washrooms on-site.

When & Where: Friday, Sept 1 from 8:15-10pm at Civic Square, 6100 Willingdon Ave, Burnaby

Cost: Free admission

Free Night at the Art Gallery

The Vancouver Art Gallery launched a new program in May, where entry is free on the first Friday of every month. Attendees can enter between 4 and 8 pm. They will be offering educational tours and other programming free of charge. It’s also worth mentioning that children and teens aged 18 and under can visit the art gallery for free at any time, thanks to a program launched last summer that runs for five years.

When & Where: August 1 from 4-8pm at 750 Hornby St, Vancouver

Cost: Free Admission

Summer Carnival

Mark your calendars for the Summer Carnival this weekend, hosted at Fort Langley Church from 1-6 pm. Guest can celebrate the end of summer with an array of games and activities for all family members. The event will feature activities such as monster foam, clown or balloon twisting, a bouncy castle, henna, face painting, and various mini games like giant Jenga, tossing games, darts, air hockey, giant dominoes, giant Connect 4, and more

When & Where: Sept 2 from 1-6pm at the Fort Langley Church, 8870 Glover Rd., Fort Langley

Cost: Free Admission, Donations appreciated.

Charcuterie on the Pier – A World Record Breaking Event

This Saturday, Sheila’s Catering will break the Guinness World Record for longest Charcuterie Board ever! The Sheila’s Catering team will build a consecutive 500ft Charcuterie board down the center of White Rock’s iconic Pier. Aptly named, Charcuterie on the Pier.

The pier is a major draw for both locals and tourists and will offer a stunning background for this event which will allow the creation of marketing content for Participating Sponsors, Businesses and Organizations. A World Record lasts forever!

When & Where: Sept 2 from 2-5 pm at White Rock Pier, White Rock

Cost: $85

Ed Sheeran Concert

Ed Sheeran will be in town this September for his + – = ÷ x Tour (aka: The Mathematics Tour), along with along with special guests Khalid and Maisie Peters. If you weren’t able to get tickets for the show, you may still be able to spot him in and around town this weekend, as he has 2 show, one on Friday and one on Saturday.

When & Where: Sept 1 at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre from 8-11:30pm and Sept 2 starting at 6 pm at BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Costs: Varies

Nintendo Switch Cinema Experience

Nintendo of Canada is hosting the Nintendo Switch Cinema Experience in Richmond this weekend. Guest of all ages can come to Toad’s Playhouse to try out some of Nintendo Switch’s latest and most beloved games. They will also be showing The Super Mario Bros. Movie, presented by Fresh Air Cinema

When & Where: Sept 2-3 from 6 pm; film starts at 8:30 pm at the Richmond Olympic Oval, 6111 River Road, Richmond

Costs: Free admission, registration required

Le Burger Week 2023

Le Burger Week is back at participating restaurants across Metro Vancouver. So if you’re a burger lover be sure to keep your eye out on the list of restaurants this year and the amazing offers.

When & Where: Sept 1-14 at participating restaurants

Cost: Varies

LAST CHANCE

PNE Fair at Playland

Vancouver’s favourite summertime tradition is back with an impressive line-up of attractions both old and new to keep you entertained.

From the SuperDogs to the Dueling Pianos, the PNE has something for everyone. You can check out their full entertainment lineup here or their concert lineup here.

When & Where: Aug 19- Sept 4: Weds/Thurs/Sun from 11am – 5pm and Fri-Sat from 11am – 11pm at PNE/Playland, Vancouver

Cost: General Admission is $33

The Big Bounce

The Big Bounce Canada is coming to Surrey with the largest inflatable castle in the world this weekend! Visitors of all ages will get the chance to explore The Giant, stretching 300 meters long, dive into Air Space filled with spaceships and aliens, and have a blast in Sport Slam with nets, goals, hoops, and balls of all sizes.

With three hours of unlimited access, this action-packed day guarantees a thrill for everyone.

When & Where: August 12 – September 3 at Cloverdale Rodeo, 6050 176th Street, Surrey

Cost: $29-$59

Visit a Sunflower Festival

Prepare to immerse yourself in a breathtaking spectacle of nature’s brightest colours.

The Richmond Sunflower festival opened on August 5. Located at Richmond Country Farms, guests can wander amongst the sunflowers, take pictures with the flower wagon and enjoy some sips and bites from food truck vendors in the area. Tickets are $12-15.

The new Surrey Sunflower festival will be opening on August 4. Located at 4334 186 Street, Surrey, tickets are $10/ticket (+tax and fees). Presented by Genaris Cares, proceeds will go towards the BC Cancer Foundation. Guest can enjoy wandering through fields of sunflower, as well as take photos among their painted displays.

Lakeland Flowers much-awaited Summer Flower Festival reopened on July 21, revealing their 45-acres of stunning floral wonderland in the heart of the Fraser Valley. Tickets start at $10 per person, with free entry for children under 3.

When & Where:

Richmond Sunflower Festival: August 5-31 from 1-8pm on weekdays, and from 10am – 8pm on weekends at Richmond Country Farms, 12900 Steveston Hwy, Richmond

Surrey Sunflower Festival: From Thursday-Sunday between August 5 – Sept 3 + August 7 with varying times between 10am – 7 pm at 4334 186 Street, Surrey

Lakeland Flowers: July 21-Sept 4 from 10am – 6pm at Lakeland Flowers, 39171 No 4 Road, Abbotsford

Summer Sundays at Port Moody (Free Entry)

Rocky Point Park will be hosting a series of free concerts this Summer right by the waterfront. Local artists will be performing on stage at 2 pm from July 9- Sept 3. Guest are encourage to bring chairs and blankets and enjoy a beautiful day out by the water.

When & Where: Every Sunday at 2 pm from July 9-Sept 3 at Rocky Point Park, 2800 Murray St, Port Moody

Visit a Waterpark

There area number of waterparks in and around Metro Vancouver, and they’re the perfect way to cool off during the Summer. You can make it a fun day in the sun by packing a lunch and lots of water and spend the day going down massive slides and splashing around in the water.

When & Where: Summer months only at multiple locations.

Blind Pig: 80-Day-Long Music Festival

If you love Vancouver’s music scene and want to check out a few concerts that have a more ‘underground’ feel, we’ve got an exciting 80-day-long music festival to share with you.

Inspired by the Prohibition era in Vancouver, The Blind Pig Festival is named after the “Blind Pigs” of the city – AKA the “illicit drinking houses” of the early 1900s that would become the city’s first speakeasies.

When & Where: Various shows from June 22 – Sept 1 at the Waterfront Theatre, 1412 Cartwright Street, Vancouver

Ongoing Things To Do

Bard on the Beach

The 34th Season of Bard on the Beach is back and will run until September 30. This year’s lineup includes: As You Like It (BMO Mainstage) Jun 8-Sept 30, Julius Caesar (Bmo Mainstage) Jun 15-Sept 24, Henry V (Howard Family Stage) Jun 28-Aug 13, and Goblin:Macbeth (Howard Family Stage) Aug 19-Sept 17.

Tickets are currently on sale, and prices range from $30 – $90.

When & Where: June 8 – September 30 at Vanier Park – 1695 Whyte Avenue, Vancouver

Visit a Corn Maze

Prepare to be amazed! Corn Maze season is upon us so get ready to embark on a thrilling journey through incredible corn maze design.

Greendale Acre’s “Chilliwack Corn Maze” also offers adorable farm animals to see, and exhilarating activities like the jumping pillow, ropes course, maze adventure, and more.

Langley’s Eagle Acres is also open on selected dates until end of September, featuring a giant corn maze, hayrides through pumpkin and corn fields, and over 200 animals in their barns.

When & Where: Currently Greendale Acres in Chilliwack and Eagle Acres in Langley are both open – times varies.

Costs: Varies

North Vancouver’s Shipyards Night Market (Free Entry)

After a two year absence, North Vancouver’s Shipyards Night Market is finally set to returns. The market is a perfect place to spend a relaxing evening with family and friends, enjoying the vibrant atmosphere and exploring the best of the local community. It’s also an excellent opportunity to learn about the history and culture of North Vancouver and its shipbuilding industry.

When & Where: Every Friday From May 12 – Sept 25 at The Shipyards, 125 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver

Shop for fresh produce & local crafts (Free Entry)

There are a variety of craft and flea markets available in and around Vancouver. They are the perfect way to start your weekend. You can enjoy some fresh baked goods and produce while browsing unique hand-made local crafts.

Some popular markets include: Riley Park Farmers Market, Kitsilano Farmers Market, Artisan Farmers Markets in North Vancouver, West Vancouver & Burnaby, Vancouver Flea Market, Abbotsford Flea Market, and the Cloverdale Flea Market.

When & Where: Saturday and Sunday at various locations around Metro Vancouver.

Richmond Night Market

The Richmond Night Market is set to return this April with a Summer Wonderland theme, and a lot of new eats to try out.

This is the largest night market in North America and is loved by both locals and tourists alike. The market attracts over a million visitors annually, and its popularity keeps increasing.

When & Where: April 28 – October 9 at 8351 River Road, Richmond

Cypress Mountain Coaster

Adventure seekers of all ages can once again enjoy the ultimate rollercoaster ride at Cypress Mountain this Summer. At 1.7 kilometres, the Eagle Coaster has been dubbed the longest mountain coaster in Canada.

The coaster is only open during the summer months, so be sure to check it out if you can.

When & Where: June 16 – mid September, at Cypress Mountain, West Vancouver

Paddle Boat at Sunset

Once the sun goes down, you can light your own path on the beautiful waters of False Creek.

Vancouver Water Adventures has an epic Light The Night Tour where you can stand up paddleboard with glow-in-the-dark equipment. Experience the beauty of Vancouver with a thrilling 1.5-hour guided sunset kayak or stand-up paddleboard tour. You can also paddle under the full moon on selected days each month.

When & Where: At dusk, Friday and Saturday at 1812 Boatlift Lane, Granville Island, Vancouver

Explore 2 Free Exhibits at the Museum of Surrey (Free Entry)

The Museum of Surrey currently has two new exciting exhibits: Giants, Dragons, & Unicorns and Weaving Cultural Identities.

These exhibits will run from May until October and provide an immersive and captivating way to explore the world of textile arts and the connection of mythical creatures to communities around the globe.

When & Where: May 2 – Oct 1 at the Museum of Surrey 17710 56a Ave, Surrey

VanCity Treasure Hunt

Starting this weekend until Dec 1, you can participate in a one-of-a-kind treasure hunt in Vancouver, B.C. Explore the rich and diverse culture of this magical province by going through the city’s historic landmarks and hidden gems. This is a fun for all activity while also learning about the indigenous people’s history, culture, and modern-day contributions.

When & Where: June 1 – Dec 1 at the Met 2 (by Concord Pacific), 6538 Nelson Ave, Burnaby

Dressed for History: Why Costume Collections Matter Exhibit

Clothing is the most personal of artefacts. It reveals so much about who we are, what we do and what we value. Clothing conveys information about occupation, social and economic status, gender and cultural identity and political and religious affiliation. The Museum of Vancouver is currently showcasing some of the rarest garments and fabrics in the world. The exhibit is taking place from now until November 16th.

When & Where: March 16 – November 16 at the Museum of Vancouver, 1100 Chestnut St, Vancouver.

Catch a Movie

Saturday Morning Movie for only $2.99

Cineplex is offering children’s movie at 11 o’clock on Saturday mornings for only $2.99 +tax. This month’s lineup includes:

Saturday, Sept 2: Trolls

Saturday, Sept 9: The Mitchells vs the Machines

Saturday, Sept 16: Chicken Run

Saturday, Sept 23: Toopy and Binoo

Saturday, Sept 30: School of Rock 20th Anniversary – Family Favourites

Note however that it is only at participating theatres, and available films details may vary on locations. You can check out their website for the most up-to-date details.

When & Where: Every Saturday at participating Cineplex Theatres

Drive in Movie

Catching a drive thru movie is always a fun event, and there is a limited time to do so. Twilight Theatre recently announced that next summer will be their last season, as the business will be closing due to rising land costs.

This weekend, Twilight Drive-in in Langley will be showing Gran Turismo & The Equalizer.

Note that they also have discount nights on Tuesdays and Thursdays. On Tuesdays, you can watch 2 movies for 2 people with a popcorn and drink for only $45. On Thursdays you can watch two movies with a full car of passengers for only $40.

Hidden Wonders Speakeasy Magic Experience

Hidden Wonders Speakeasy Magic Experience is a speakeasy-style performance venue hidden behind a fake business facade in New Westminster’s historic district.

The evening offers a seventy-five-minute magic experience featuring effects exclusively designed for the venue as well as several of the effects Shawn created to impress Ellen, win the world championship and to fool Vegas’s Penn & Teller twice on their hit television show Fool Us.

When & Where: offered every Thursday – Sunday until December at Hidden Wonders Showroom, 662 Clarkson St, New Westminster

Go on a water adventure

Metro Vancouver is beautifully located with tons of lakes, rivers and beaches. Our summer season is the perfect time to go explore and enjoy some time in the water. From paddle boarding to kayaking, and water bikes to bbq boats, there is something for everyone to try out every weekend.

When & Where: All around Metro Vancouver

Take a hike

This summer has been a hot one, so you may not have been able to enjoy a nice hike as much as you wanted to. No worries though, September in Vancouver is the perfect time to go explore the great outdoors.

So why not check out some amazing hikes before summer ends? You can explore an abandoned train wreck, or check out a beautiful waterfall. There are even hikes you can will enjoy even if you usually don’t get much exercise.

When & Where: All over Metro Vancouver anytime you like!

Visit a Summer Patio

The weather is absolutely beautiful right now, so why not elevate your patio experience and uncover some of the best patios in Metro Vancouver to unwind, socialize, and create lasting memories in the breathtaking surroundings of beautiful Vancouver.

When & Where: Anytime all over Metro Vancouver

