31 Fun Things To Do In Metro Vancouver This Weekend (Sept 22-24)

Hello the first weekend of fall. It is the official season of pumpkin spice, pumpkin patches, and autumn festivities with tons of fun things to do in and around Vancouver.

So throw on a sweater and go enjoy the beautiful fall colours.

Things To Do In Vancouver This September

Fire Dragon Festival + Parade (Free)

Get ready to ignite your senses and embrace the spirit of tradition as the Fire Dragon Festival returns to Vancouver’s Chinatown for their third annual edition.

It will feature many attractions, including a craft market, walking tours, painting, lantern making, lion dance workshops, and the all-important Fire Dragon ceremony and parade.

When & Where: September 23 from 10am – 9pm, and September 24 tours at 11am & 3 pm from at the Chinatown Memorial Square, 105 Keefer St. Vancouver

Cost: Free admission

Science World Is Offering FREE Admission For One Day Only (Free)

View this post on Instagram



Thanks to Science World’s partnership with Amazon Canada, families will be able to access the dome at no cost and explore their exhibits and new Tech-Up initiative.

For that day only, there will also be the Science World Tech-Up Showcase, presented by Amazon Future Engineer. It will offer a robotics showcase, a computer science workshop, and more focusing on programming in STEAM, coding, engineering and robotics.

When & Where: Telus World Of Science, 1455 Quebec Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free admission

Car Free Days Vancouver – Denman Street (Free)

View this post on Instagram



Since 2008, the Car Free Vancouver Society has been organizing Car Free Days along different main streets, fostering and promoting car-free culture. These events, which involve the closure of major roads, offer a glimpse into the pedestrian-friendly city spaces of the future.

There will be 3 events hosted in Vancouver this year, and guests can expect a full day of festivities, music, and food. This week will be the last Car Free Day of the season, and will be taking place on Denman Street.

When & Where: September 24 from 12-7pm on Denman St. (Davie Street to Robson Street), Vancouver

Cost: Free Admission

Vancouver Etsy Co Fall Pop-Up (Free)

Discover the best local artisans from the Lower Mainland at Vancouver Etsy Co’s fall pop-up in Robson Square. This pet-friendly market features 110 diverse designers, artists, and creators offering one-of-a-kind jewelry, ceramics, art prints, and home decor in a charming outdoor setting.

When & Where: September 23 from 10am-5pm at Robson Square Ice Rink — 800 Robson Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free Admission

Discover the culture of Latin America (Free)

Explore Latin American art and culture at Pacific Arts Market this Saturday. Enjoy music, crafts, story time, and tasty food and drinks. Immerse yourself in this rich heritage.

When & Where: September 23 from 1-5pm at Pacific Arts Market, 1448 West Broadway, Vancouver

Cost: Free admission

New Westminster Riverfest (Free)

Presented by the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority, RiverFest is a no-cost family festival happening from September 20th to 24th. To mark the 21st year of RiverFest and celebrate World Rivers Day and BC Rivers Day, the Discovery Centre has arranged an engaging weekend of community, performances, and guided walks.

The event kicks off on Friday at the Paddlewheeler Pub at 7 pm for tRIVERia Night. Followed by festivities and live performances at the New West Boardwalk on Saturday from 10am – 4pm. And on Sunday, there will be various events taking place at various locations throughout Metro Vancouver.

When & Where: Sept 20-24 at various locations

Cost: Free admission

Shipyards Festival (free)

The Shipyards Festival is back for a thrilling one-day event, featuring multiple stages with incredible live music, a sprawling beer garden, a diverse range of vendors, and plenty of family-friendly activities. This year, they’ve also introduced the exciting Car Free Day North Vancouver Zone on Carrie Cates, making it a day of fun and entertainment for everyone to enjoy.

When & Where: September 23, from 12-10pm, at Shipbuilders’ Square, The Shipyards, 125 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver

Cost: Free admission

Oktoberfest at Parallel 49

View this post on Instagram

Parallel 49 Brewing is hosting a daily Oktoberfest celebration in their spacious biergarten until October 8. Join us for live music, a Bavarian food menu, and authentic German beers. Don’t forget to dress up for a chance to win the best Oktoberfest outfit contest. Music starts at 5:30 pm daily, going to 8pm from Sunday- to Thursday, and 10pm on Friday and Saturdays.

When & Where: September 16-October 8, opens at 11am and music starts at 5:30pm at Parallel 49 – 1950 Triumph Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free admission

Surrey Filipino Festival (Free)

The Museum of Surrey will be holding a Filipino Festival this Saturday, offering visitors a vibrant celebration of the Philippines.

The event features live performances, delicious food, music, ocean-themed expressive arts by Filipino-Canadian artist Paulina Constancia, storytelling in Tagalog and English, and much more.

When & Where: September 23 from 1 pm – 4 pm at the Museum of Surrey, 17710 56a Ave, Surrey

Cost: Free admission

Kamayan Fest (Free)

Kamayan Fest celebrates Filipino culture with food, art, and entertainment. The free event is open for all ages and will feature live local food vendors, live DJs, a pop-up market, a breakdancing contest, open art studios, and more.

When & Where: September 24 from 12-5pm at City Centre Artist Lodge, 2111 Main Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free admission

White Rock Craft Beer Festival

The 3rd annual White Rock Craft Beer Festival, Presented by Leah Chandler Real Estate, returns to Memorial Park on September 23 2023!

Featuring 11 breweries and one distillery, three local food vendors, live music, games, a free photo booth, a free caricaturist (limited spots available- first come first serve), and the prettiest view of any craft beer festival in BC, the White Rock Craft Beer Festival promises yet again to be a lovely, intimate experience.

When & Where: September 23 from 1-5pm at Memorial Park, 14970 Marine Dr, White Rock

Cost: $45

Renfrew Ravine Moon Festival (free)



The Renfrew Ravine Moon Festival: Harvest Fair & Twilight Lantern Procession is a vibrant celebration that unites communities in the Renfrew-Collingwood neighborhood of Vancouver.

This Saturday will be their main festival day, with a Harvest Fair from 4-7:20pm at Slocan Park. Followed by the Twilight Lantern Procession starting at sunset. There will also be a streamside lantern installation from 7:30-9:30 at Renfrew Community Park.

When & Where: September 34 from 4-9:30pm at Slocan Park & Renfrew Community Park

Cost: Free admission

Taste of Abby & Night Market

Abbotsford’s ‘Taste of Abby’ festival starts this Friday. Get ready for a 10-day celebration of fall flavors and entertainment! Kicking off with a night market on September 15th, this festival promises fall flavors galore. Visitors will be able to enjoy live music, artisan shopping, and a variety of fall-inspired treats from local makers.

When & Where: September 15 – 24 at 2552 McCallum Road, Abbotsford

Cost: $35 (night market)

Coquitlam’s City Wide Garage Sale (Free)

Calling all Coquitlam residents! The city is hosting a City-Wide Garage Sale this week. You can see the participating houses on the map here.

The event will not only help you declutter but also benefit the environment by reducing waste. Shoppers can find fantastic deals, and sellers can free up space while earning extra cash.

When & Where: September 23-24 at various locations throughout the city

Cost: Free admission

Coldplay Music of the Spheres World Tour

View this post on Instagram

Coldplay fans in Vancouver can look forward to an exciting concert experience as the band is set to perform in Vancouver this Saturday. This will be their first appearance in the city since their Head Full of Dreams tour in 2016.

The concert promises to showcase the band’s signature sound, which combines rock, pop, and electronic music. Fans can expect to hear some of their biggest hits, including “Yellow,” “Clocks,” “Paradise,” and “Viva la Vida,” as well as new material from their upcoming album.

When & Where: September 22-23 from 6:30pm at BC Place Stadium, 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: $200+

Richmond Pirate Run

The 2nd annual Big Pirate Run is going to take place at Garry Point Park this September. This fun Pirate themed event offers 5km/10km/15km and 21.1km options, and is suitable for all ages. The race will also feature door prize giveaways and more.

When & Where: Sept 23 from noon – 4pm at Garry Point Park, Richmond

Cost: From $18-$42 (Registration requiered)

Langley Curling Centre Open House and Community Day (Free)

To celebrate 50 years of curling in Langley, the Langley Curling Centre is hosting an open house community day this Saturday,

During the day, visitors can enjoy on and off-ice activities for free. And in the evening, there is a dinner/dance featuring catering and musical performances. Dinner Dance requires tickets to be purchased in advance and only cost $40 per person.

When & Where: September 23 from 10am-2pm & dinner is after 5pm at the George Preston Recreation Centre, 20699 42 Ave, Langley Twp

Cost: Free Admission

Richmond Culture Days 2023 (Free)

View this post on Instagram

Experience creativity in every corner, share in the joy, and celebrate together as Richmond artists and arts organizations offer inspiring interactive events and behind-the-scenes access to a wide range of art forms and creative practices, all for FREE.

When & Where: September 22- October 15 at various times and locations

Cost: Free Admission

THE THROWBACK – 5,000 sq.ft. of Exquisite Artwork and Live Music

Introducing “The Throwback,” an extraordinary event curated by Art Rapture. Immerse yourself in 3000 sqft of exquisite artwork, carefully crafted by over 15 exceptional artists who have drawn inspiration from the masterpieces that shaped art history.

When & Where: September 23 from 10am – 11:55pm at The Ironworks, 235 Alexander St, Vancouver

Cost: $31.12

Ending this Month

North Vancouver’s Shipyards Night Market (Free)

After a two year absence, North Vancouver’s Shipyards Night Market is finally set to returns. The market is a perfect place to spend a relaxing evening with family and friends, enjoying the vibrant atmosphere and exploring the best of the local community. It’s also an excellent opportunity to learn about the history and culture of North Vancouver and its shipbuilding industry.

When & Where: Every Friday From May 12 – Sept 25 at The Shipyards, 125 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver

Bard on the Beach

View this post on Instagram

The 34th Season of Bard on the Beach is back and will run until September 30. This year’s lineup includes: As You Like It (BMO Mainstage) Jun 8-Sept 30, Julius Caesar (Bmo Mainstage) Jun 15-Sept 24, Henry V (Howard Family Stage) Jun 28-Aug 13, and Goblin:Macbeth (Howard Family Stage) Aug 19-Sept 17.

When & Where: June 8 – September 30 at Vanier Park – 1695 Whyte Avenue, Vancouver

Cost: $30 – $90

Explore 2 Free Exhibits at the Museum of Surrey (Free)

The Museum of Surrey currently has two new exciting exhibits: Giants, Dragons, & Unicorns and Weaving Cultural Identities.

These exhibits will run from May until October and provide an immersive and captivating way to explore the world of textile arts and the connection of mythical creatures to communities around the globe.

When & Where: May 2 – Oct 1 at the Museum of Surrey 17710 56a Ave, Surrey

Cost: Free admission

Ongoing Things To Do

Pumpkin Patch Season Starts

View this post on Instagram

Halloween season is almost upon us! Although a majority of events does not start until October, a few pumpkin patches have started to open. So for those who cannot wait until the spooky festivities start, you can check out some of the events that are starting up.

Fall at Hazelmere: Vibrant Pumpkin Patch + Mini Corn Maze starts this weekend

When & Where: Various times and locations in and around Metro Vancouver

Cost: Varies

Get lost in a corn maze

Prepare to be amazed! Corn Maze season is upon us so get ready to embark on a thrilling journey through incredible corn maze design.

From charming mazes beside a pumpkin patch, to horror mazes that will leave you running for your life, this is a fall tradition you wont want to miss.

When & Where: Here are 5 corn mazes you can explore near Metro Vancouver

Costs: Varies

American Crown Circus



The American Crown Circus will be dazzling Metro Vancouver audiences with its thrilling acrobatic feats, mesmerizing illusions, and captivating performances under the big top.

Prepare to be amazed as skilled artists push the boundaries of possibility, delivering a memorable and enchanting spectacle for all to enjoy. They will be in BC for most of September and October, with stops in Surrey, Tsawwassen, Richmond, and Coquitlam.

When & Where:

Tsawwassen Mills, 5000 Canoe Pass Way, Tsawwassen from Sept 21-24

Lansdowne Centre, 5300 No 3 Rd, Richmond from Oct 12-16

Coquitlam Centre, 2929 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam from Oct 19-30

Cost: $25 for general admission, $10 for children under 10

Richmond Night Market

The Richmond Night Market will be on for only one more month, and a lot of new eats to try out.

This is the largest night market in North America and is loved by both locals and tourists alike. The market attracts over a million visitors annually, and its popularity keeps increasing.

When & Where: April 28 – October 9 at 8351 River Road, Richmond

Catch a Movie

Saturday Morning Movie for only $2.99

Cineplex is offering children’s movie at 11 o’clock on Saturday mornings for only $2.99 +tax. This month’s lineup includes:

Saturday, Sept 23: Toopy and Binoo

Saturday, Sept 30: School of Rock 20th Anniversary – Family Favourites

Note however that it is only at participating theatres, and available films details may vary on locations. You can check out their website for the most up-to-date details.

When & Where: Every Saturday at participating Cineplex Theatres

Drive in Movie

Catching a drive thru movie is always a fun event, and there is a limited time to do so. Twilight Theatre recently announced that next summer will be their last season, as the business will be closing due to rising land costs.

This weekend, Twilight Drive-in in Langley will be hosting Retro Nights for only $35/ carload (up to 5 people)

Friday: Jurassic Park 30th Anniversary & Jaws

Saturday: Back to the Future Trilogy

Sunday: Dazed and Confused 30th Anniversary & Fast Times at Ridgemont High

Note that they also have discount nights on Tuesdays and Thursdays. On Tuesdays, you can watch 2 movies for 2 people with a popcorn and drink for only $45. On Thursdays you can watch two movies with a full car of passengers for only $40.

Shop for fresh produce & local crafts (Free Entry)

There are a variety of craft and flea markets available in and around Vancouver. They are the perfect way to start your weekend. You can enjoy some fresh baked goods and produce while browsing unique hand-made local crafts.

Some popular markets include: Riley Park Farmers Market, Kitsilano Farmers Market, Artisan Farmers Markets in North Vancouver, West Vancouver & Burnaby, Vancouver Flea Market, Abbotsford Flea Market, and the Cloverdale Flea Market.

When & Where: Saturday and Sunday at various locations around Metro Vancouver.

Hidden Wonders Speakeasy Magic Experience

Hidden Wonders Speakeasy Magic Experience is a speakeasy-style performance venue hidden behind a fake business facade in New Westminster’s historic district.

The evening offers a seventy-five-minute magic experience featuring effects exclusively designed for the venue as well as several of the effects Shawn created to impress Ellen, win the world championship and to fool Vegas’s Penn & Teller twice on their hit television show Fool Us.

When & Where: offered every Thursday – Sunday until December at Hidden Wonders Showroom, 662 Clarkson St, New Westminster

Dressed for History: Why Costume Collections Matter Exhibit

Clothing is the most personal of artefacts. It reveals so much about who we are, what we do and what we value. Clothing conveys information about occupation, social and economic status, gender and cultural identity and political and religious affiliation. The Museum of Vancouver is currently showcasing some of the rarest garments and fabrics in the world. The exhibit is taking place from now until November 16th.

When & Where: March 16 – November 16 at the Museum of Vancouver, 1100 Chestnut St, Vancouver.

VanCity Treasure Hunt

Starting this weekend until Dec 1, you can participate in a one-of-a-kind treasure hunt in Vancouver, B.C. Explore the rich and diverse culture of this magical province by going through the city’s historic landmarks and hidden gems. This is a fun for all activity while also learning about the indigenous people’s history, culture, and modern-day contributions.

When & Where: June 1 – Dec 1 at the Met 2 (by Concord Pacific), 6538 Nelson Ave, Burnaby

For more upcoming events, check out our new events calendar.

