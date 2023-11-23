Did you hear? Metro Vancouver weather forecast is predicting temperatures of up to 9 degrees Celsius and clear skies this weekend!

Combine that with the kick off of Holiday events + some great Black Friday Sales, and you got yourself a pretty awesome Fall weekend.

Things to do in Vancouver this weekend

Black Friday Shopping Deals

The year’s biggest sales takes place this month. Be sure to look out for the promotions on Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Local retailers and event restaurants often has deals as well.

ZWILLING's First Vancouver Warehouse Sale To Offer BIG Deals – In Vancouver for the very first time this Black Friday! With discounts of up to a whopping 85% off, this is a sale bargain hunters won't want to miss. November 22-26 at the Canada Place – Free admission

Estée Lauder Companies' Massive Vancouver Warehouse Sale – The massive cosmetics warehouse sale returns to Vancouver. Discounts of 50% or more will be available on Estée Lauder, MAC, Clinique, Glamglow, Origins, Too Faced, Bobbi Brown and Bumble & Bumble. November 23-26 at the Vancouver Convention Centre West – Free admission

McArthurGlen Vancouver – Celebrates Black Friday with Seven Days of Sales. Major discounts on over 100 designer brands, including Aritzia, BOSS, Coach, Michael Kors, Jimmy Choo, Tommy Hilfiger, Nike.

Oak bay beach hotel – up to 50% off rooms

Black Friday deals at la Vie en Rose (Online) – major discounts on lingerie, sleepwear and more

(Online) – major discounts on lingerie, sleepwear and more Air Canada (Online) – Discounts on flights from now until June 2024

Shrek Rave



Calling all Shrek fans! The Shrek Rave is back in Vancouver with a 19+ event that promises a night of Shrek-tastic fun.

Guests will have an opportunity to dress up as their favorite characters, dance to Shrek hits, and enjoy themed drinks. Sing along to “Livin’ La Vida Loca” and stand a chance to win prizes for the best costumes.

When & Where: November 25 from 10pm – 2am at The Pearl, 881 Granville Street, Vancouver

Cost: $23-$41

The Granville Flea – HOMECOMING Event

Get ready to dive into Vancouver’s freshest fashion scene at The Granville Flea, the city’s newest hotspot for vintage streetwear and high-end fashion enthusiasts. Beyond fashion, the event offers a dynamic atmosphere filled with music, engaging games, great food and drinks.

When & Where: Nov 26 at Good Co. Granville

Cost: $5

Emily Carr University 50th Annual Student Art Sale

Since 1973, the Student Art Sale has been one of Vancouver’s most highly anticipated annual events. The sale is a fantastic opportunity to snap up one-of-a-kind pieces. Expect to find a wide range of works that include original paintings, ceramics, and sculpture, as well as printmaking, photography, housewares, wearables, and jewelry. With over 225 participating students, this is our largest sale to date.

When & Where: November 23-25 at Emily Carr University, 520 E 1st Ave, Vancouver

Cost: Free admission

Holiday Events Starting This week

Surrey Tree Lighting Festival (Free)

The popular Surrey Tree Lighting Festival is returning bigger than ever, with a 2 day event. The 60-foot tree is the main attraction, but there’s plenty of other family-friendly activities to take part in as well.

Visitors can take free photos with Santa Claus himself, shop at an expanded holiday market, experience free amusement rides, wander through the light tunnel and enjoy a series of live entertainment.

When & Where: November 25-26 at Surrey Civic Plaza, 13450 104 Avenue, Surrey

Cost: Free

Lights at Lafarge Lighting Event (Free)

Coquitlam’s largest holiday light display is back. Stunning the area of Town Centre Park, Lights at Lafarge will wow spectators once again this year as they walk through the beautiful Christmas displays and enjoy some festive fun.

The Lights at Lafarge Kick-off Event will take place on Friday November 24, and there will be live entertainment and food vendors from 5-8 pm.

When & Where: November 24 – Early January at Lafarge Lake in Coquitlam

Cost: Free

VanDusen Festival of Lights Opening Weekend

The VanDusen Festival of Lights is a beloved holiday tradition in Vancouver, held at the picturesque VanDusen Botanical Garden. Each year, the garden is transformed into a dazzling wonderland of millions of sparkling lights, creating a magical and festive atmosphere.

Visitors can stroll through themed light displays, listen to live music, warm up by fire pits, and even enjoy seasonal treats, making it a cherished destination during the holiday season.

When & Where: November 24 – January 7 at VanDusen Botanical Garden

Cost: $24

St. Paul’s Lights of Hope Lighting (Free)

St. Paul’s Lights of Hope is an annual holiday tradition in Vancouver that illuminates the St. Paul’s Hospital. Thousands of sparkling lights and colorful displays are used to create a stunning spectacle, not only bringing festive cheer to the city but also raising awareness and funds for the hospital’s initiatives.

The event often includes a grand lighting ceremony and opportunities for the public to contribute to the hospital’s charitable efforts, making it a heartwarming celebration of both the holiday season and community support.

When & Where: Lighting on November 23 from 6-8 pm, and will remain on till January 5 at St. Paul’s Hospital

Cost: Free

Glow Langley Opening Weekend

The popular event returns to Langley, transforming a massive indoor venue into a dazzling wonderland of lights and interactive displays.

Families and visitors can explore illuminated gardens, admire intricate light sculptures, and even enjoy a visit from Santa Claus. With its enchanting atmosphere, Glow Langley has become a beloved holiday tradition, offering a magical experience for all ages during the festive season.

When & Where: November 23 – December 30 at Glow Gardens Langley, 6690 216 St, Langley

Cost: $23.99

Tinseltown: the Christmas Speakeasy Opening Weekend

Get ready for Tinseltown, the Christmas-themed pop-up returns to Vancouver this Winter. It’s all about spreading holiday cheer with Santa, elves, presents, festive decorations, and a delightful Christmas cocktail menu. With decorations galore, this event will leave you in the holiday spirit.

When & Where: November 22 – December 31 at a Secret Location

Cost: $17

Cloverdale Christmas Tree Festival at the Museum of Surrey (Free)

The Cloverdale Christmas Tree Fest is a delightful, all-ages event that promises to bring the festive spirit to the heart of Cloverdale.

Throughout the month of December, the Museum of Surrey’s foyer will be transformed into a winter wonderland, full of beautifully decorated trees. Visitors are encouraged to participate in the festivities by casting their votes for their favourite tree.

When & Where: Lighting on November 25th, and will remain until Dec 24 at the Museum of Surrey

Cost: Free

Polar Express Squamish Opening Weekend

Bring out the candy canes and presents – it’s time to board the North Pole Express! As winter’s beauty envelops Squamish, adventurous families are invited to climb on the train to Santa’s workshop. Don’t miss this magical Christmas train ride full of family memories that will last a lifetime.

When & Where: November 25 – December 17 at the Railway Museum of British Columbia,39645 Government Rd, Squamish

Cost: $82-$132 (for 2)

Burnaby Village Museum – Heritage Village Opening Weekend (Free)

Experience Burnaby in all its festive beauty. The popular Heritage Christmas event will be coming back for another year.

The event takes place November 25 to January 5, 2024, and the best part yet—it’s free. The official launch of the Heritage Christmas with a tree lighting ceremony will be on December 2nd at 6 p.m.

When & Where: November 25 to January 5, 2024 at the Burnaby Village Museum, Burnaby

Cost: Free

Festival of Trees Opening Weekend (Free)

The Festival of Trees is a cherished holiday event that features a collection of beautifully decorated Christmas trees, each with a unique theme or style. The event will be kicking off this weekend at the Fairmont Hotel Vancouver.

When & Where: November 23 – January 1 at the Fairmont Hotel Vancouver

Cost: Free

Squamish at Dusk Opening Weekend

Get ready for a dazzling holiday fusion of lights, art, and pure magic as Squamish at Dusk launches its first winter magic experience!

Guests can walk through a magical tunnel of lights, explore glowing trees, and experience an under-the-water-themed installation. The journey takes 30-45 minutes, and you can warm up at the Adventure Centre with hot drinks and fire pits.

When & Where: Every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday from November 23 to December 10 at Rose Park – 38550 Loggers Lane, Squamish

Cost: $7-$15

Santa’s Magical Arrival at Capilano Mall (Free)

Santa is officially coming to Capilano Mall this Saturday. To celebrate his grand entrance and the first day of Photos & Visits with Santa, Capilano Mall will be having a Holiday Magic event in the Grand Court from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm.

When & Where: November 25 at Capilano Mall

Cost: Free

Disney on Ice Presents Frozen & Encanto

Disney on Ice Presents Frozen & Encanto brings the enchanting worlds of two beloved Disney movies to life on the ice. Audiences can join the magical journey of Elsa, Anna, Olaf, and friends from “Frozen,” and then travel to the colorful and musical world of “Encanto” with Mirabel and the Madrigal family. With dazzling costumes, incredible skating, and all the memorable songs, this show is a captivating experience for Disney fans of all ages.

When & Where: November 22-26 at the Pacific Coliseum

Cost: $40-$80

The Parlour Magic Show!

The Parlour Magic Show: a hilarious and mystifying showcase of magic and variety! Join host Rob Teszka as he presents fantastic magicians and talented variety artists. Impossible feats of magic, juggling, mentalism, dance, circus and sideshow –you never know what you’ll get in this surprising and entertaining show.

When & Where: November 22, 7-9pm at The Park Pub, 1755 Davie Street, Vancouver

Cost: $22-$28

Catch a hockey Game

Vancouver Giants will be playing against the. Tri-City Americans this Saturday for a great game of hockey.

Where & When: November 25 from 7-10 pm at the Langley Events Centre, 7888 200 St, Langley Twp

Cost: $24-$50

Ongoing Holiday Festivities

Vancouver Christmas Market

The Vancouver Christmas Market at Jack Poole Plaza is a festive holiday tradition in the heart of the city. This enchanting market features beautifully decorated wooden stalls, offering a wide array of seasonal treats, handcrafted gifts, and traditional German fare.

Visitors can immerse themselves in the holiday spirit as they explore the market’s charming atmosphere, sip on mulled wine, and enjoy live entertainment against the backdrop of the iconic Olympic Cauldron.

When & Where: November 16 – December 24 at Jack Poole Plaza

Cost: $19.99

Canyon Lights

Canyon Lights at Capilano Suspension Bridge Park is a mesmerizing holiday event in North Vancouver. During this annual spectacle, the suspension bridge and surrounding rainforest are adorned with thousands of twinkling lights, creating a magical winter wonderland.

Visitors can take a breathtaking walk among the treetops on the suspension bridge while being immersed in the festive glow, making it a truly enchanting experience for all ages.

When & Where: November 17-January 21 at the Capilano Suspension Bridge, North Vancouver

Cost: $66.95

Harrison Lake Transforms Into a Wonderland of Lights (Free)

Get ready to embrace the magic of the holiday season as “Lights by the Lake” makes its grand return. This free wintertime spectacle will magically transforms the Harrison lakefront into a dazzling wonderland of lights.

When & Where: November 18-January 7 at the Harrison Lake, Harrison Hot Springs

Cost: Free admission

Soar with Santa at FlyOver Canada

Soar Over Canada’s “Soar with Santa” experience is a heartwarming and exhilarating holiday adventure that takes visitors on a thrilling journey with Santa Claus himself. As you embark on a virtual flight over stunning Canadian landscapes, you’ll be captivated by the awe-inspiring beauty of the country during the festive season.

When & Where: November 16 – January 7 at 999 Canada Pl #201, Vancouver

Cost: $28

Go Holiday Shopping

As the holiday season approaches, the sweet scent of hot spiced apple juice fills the air, and toes begin to tap to bouncy Christmas tunes. And so the holiday shopping season has also begun. Here are a few fun spots to check out this winter season

The Christmas Store at Potters – Located in South Surrey, this is Western Canada’s Largest Christmas Store with an impressive array of festive decor.

Glenda’s Christmas Cottage -This home-grown holiday shop in Abbotsford is must see place for any Yuletide lovers celebrating the joy of Christmas.

There are also a number of Christmas Markets going on from now until the end of December. You can check out our full guide here. Deer Lake Winter Festival (Nov 24-26) Free Admission West End Holiday Craft Fair (Nov 25-26) Free admission Portobello Roundhouse Holiday Market (Nov 25-26) Crafty Affaire Market (Nov 25-26)



Ongoing Things To Do

Cirque du Soleil: KOOZA

Cirque du Soleil is set to return to Vancouver this October with their mesmerizing show, “KOOZA.”

This highly anticipated event promises to once again transport audiences into a world of wonder and awe as only Cirque du Soleil can.

When & Where: October 21-December 31 at Concord Pacific Place, 88 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: $60-$70

Fall Exhibits at The Museum of Surrey (Free)

The arrival of fall marks the introduction of two exciting new exhibits at the Museum of Surrey: Everything is Still Awesome and #HOPEANDHEALINGCANADA. Both exhibits just opened in October, and invite visitors to build and connect, whether it be with the ageless love of classic toys, or the journey towards hope and reconciliation.

There is also an amazing indoor playground, TD Explore Zone, to discover with your little ones. Where they can learn about sustainability while interacting with a variety of fun displays.

When & Where: October – March 2024 at the Museum of Surrey, 17710 56a Ave, Surrey

Cost: Free

Moss Art Exhibition (Free)

“MOSS AFFAIR” is a free Moss Art exhibition at the Hycroft Manor by the University Women’s Club of Vancouver.

Come and explore an exhibition where you can experience the beauty of nature in your own home. It features artistic moss installations and frames created by Ukrainian-Canadian artist Anna Vagramova.

When & Where: November 8 – December 5 at the Gallery at the Hycroft Manor, 1489 McRae Ave, Vancouver

Cost: Free

Catch a Movie

Saturday Morning Movie for only $2.99

Cineplex is offering children’s movie at 11 o’clock on Saturday mornings for only $2.99 +tax. This month’s lineup includes:

Saturday, November 25 – The Land Before Time – 35th Anniversary

Note however that it is only at participating theatres, and available films details may vary on locations. You can check out their website for the most up-to-date details.

When & Where: Every Saturday at participating Cineplex Theatres

F*ck Marry Kill: The Improv Show

Welcome to F*ck Marry Kill. Long form comedy improv, with a killer twist. Four friends gather together at a retreat to relive the old days. But secret desires are brewing under the surface. By the end of the day, there will be love, sex, revelations, a wedding, and at least one murder!

When & Where: October 14 to November 25 on selected dates at the Tightrope Impro Theatre, 2343 Main Street, Vancouver

Cost: $20

Hidden Wonders Speakeasy Magic Experience

Hidden Wonders Speakeasy Magic Experience is a speakeasy-style performance venue hidden behind a fake business facade in New Westminster’s historic district.

The evening offers a seventy-five-minute magic experience featuring effects exclusively designed for the venue as well as several of the effects Shawn created to impress Ellen, win the world championship and to fool Vegas’s Penn & Teller twice on their hit television show Fool Us.

When & Where: offered every Thursday – Sunday until December 17 at Hidden Wonders Showroom, 662 Clarkson St, New Westminster

VanCity Treasure Hunt

Starting this weekend until Dec 1, you can participate in a one-of-a-kind treasure hunt in Vancouver, B.C. Explore the rich and diverse culture of this magical province by going through the city’s historic landmarks and hidden gems. This is a fun for all activity while also learning about the indigenous people’s history, culture, and modern-day contributions.

When & Where: June 1 – Dec 1 at the Met 2 (by Concord Pacific), 6538 Nelson Ave, Burnaby

For more upcoming events, check out our new events calendar.