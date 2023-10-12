The beauty of autumn in Vancouver is in full bloom, as the vibrant leaves transform into a stunning array of colors, painting the city in warm hues. The crisp air sets the perfect backdrop for a season filled with fun things to do all around the city.

This weekend also features a Friday the 13th, making it the second spookiest day of the month! So, make sure to gather your Halloween-loving friends and explore some of the events happening throughout Metro Vancouver.

Things to do in Vancouver this long weekend

Halloween Events

The Halloween season upon us, and the Halloween events are going to be in full swing this weekend. You can check out our full guide of 31 Fun + Freaky Halloween Events & Corn Mazes You Should Add To Your Bucket List.

Here are some events taking place this weekend + our top favourites

MastersFX Monster Museum Opening

Canada’s first-ever Monster Museum is set to open its doors in Metro Vancouver, just in time for the Halloween season. Visitors will be able to explore a 5000 sq ft space housing 80 hand-crafted monsters from renowned movies and TV shows, all established by three-time Emmy winner Todd Masters. This chilling exhibit guarantees an encounter with exclusive, never-before-seen pieces.

When & Where: October 14-31 with varied time slots available at the MastersFX Monster Museum – 4185 Dawson Street, Burnaby

Cost: $12.50 – $20

Bear Creek Park Haunted Forest Train Opening Weekend

Prepare to be thrilled and amazed as the Bear Creek Park Pumpkin Train returns to Surrey this October with two fun experiences, the Daytime Pumpkin Train and the Haunted Forest Experience.

These events are very popular so be sure to book your tickets online in advance and make sure to arrive on time.

When & Where: October 7-31, 10am-4:30 for the Daytime Train, and 6:30 pm to 10 for the Haunted Forest Train, at Bear Creek Park, 13750 88 Ave, Surrey

Cost: Daytime Train – $11.50; Haunted Forest Train – $17.50

All Hallows’ Eve Craft Market (Free)

Get into the Halloween spirit early at this market with over 60 vendors displaying their wares. Anything and everything that will make your house more spooky, gothic, geeky, mysterious or unusual will be available.

Address: Sapperton Hall, 318 Keary St, New Westminster, BC

Dates & Times: October 14 from 11am – 5pm and October 15, 2023 from 11am – 4pm

Cost: $2, Kids 12 and under are free

Spooky Pop-Up – a Halloween Market (Free)

Robson Square is hosting an all-ages, spooktacular pop-up shop this weekend. There will be an array of Halloween and horror-inspired merchandise, food trucks, live performances, and engaging activities. This is a also a dog-friendly outdoor event, so you can bring your furry friend for a fun day out.

When & Where: October 14 from 11 am to 5 pm at Robson Square, 800 Robson Street, Vancouver

Admission: Free

Canyon Frights at Capilano Suspension Bride Park Opening Weekend

Bring the whole family to Vancouver’s beloved suspension bridge for festive fun. Kids of all ages will love the Halloween themed games and the Canyon Frights Scavenger Hunt.

The spirits of the past come to life as they enjoy a Halloween gathering reminiscent of a Victorian ‘Fall Fair’. The Park, illuminated for the occasion, sets the perfect atmosphere as the festivities take an unexpected twist revealing a turn of ghostly events in the rainforest.

If that wasn’t enough, the majestic birds of Raptors Ridge will be at the park from 10 am to 5:30 pm on weekends.

Address: 3735 Capilano Road, North Vancouver

Dates & Times: October 13 – 31, 10am to 8pm

Cost: $20.95 to $66.95

Spooktacular Halloween at the Britannia Mine Museum

Explore the Cabinet of Curiosities for family-friendly chills and thrills this Halloween at the Britannia Mine Museum.

Visitors can join a “Monster Tracker” for an underground quest to find an escaped creature, testing your bravery and curiosity as you unravel mysteries. Then, enter the “Terror Lab” to encounter real sea creature specimens, challenging your understanding of the natural world and leaving you in awe of oceanic mysteries.

Address: 150 Copper Dr, Britannia Beach

Dates & Times: October 14 & 15, 21 & 22, 28 & 29 from 10am to 3pm

Cost: $20 (3-12yrs old), $25 (13+)

Grave Tales Historic Walking Tour Starts

Don’t miss your chance to hear about tales of love, mystery, burials, and hair-raising amputations during Fort Langley National Historic Site’s annual Grave Tales.

There is a 2-hour youth option of the tour offered in addition to the 2-hour and 3-hour adult editions.

Address: 23433 Mavis Ave, Langley Township

Dates & Times: October 13 – 29, 6pm to 12am

Cost: $24.58 to $44.97. Advance tickets only.

In addition to that, these events are already up and running:

Upcoming Events:

Other Events

Flashlight Mysteries: The Spirit Ensnared (Free)

Get ready for a fun filled evening while challenging this FREE escape room-inspired event at Deas Island Regional Park in Delta.

Flashlight Mysteries: The Spirit Ensnared challenges visitors to solve puzzles and restore the island before it is too late. The adventure is designed for ages 13 and up, making it a perfect outing for students and their families.

When & Where: October 14 from 6:30-9:30 pm at Deas Island Regional Park in Delta

Cost: Free

American Crown Circus – Circo Osorio



The American Crown Circus will be dazzling Metro Vancouver audiences with its thrilling acrobatic feats, mesmerizing illusions, and captivating performances under the big top.

Prepare to be amazed as skilled artists push the boundaries of possibility, delivering a memorable and enchanting spectacle for all to enjoy. They will be in BC for most of September and October, with stops in Surrey, Tsawwassen, Richmond, and Coquitlam.

When & Where: Lansdowne Centre, 5300 No 3 Rd, Richmond from Oct 12-16

Cost: $25 for general admission, $10 for children under 10

UBC Apple Festival

The UBC Apple Festival, now in its 32nd year, is a delightful celebration of one of BC’s most beloved fruits. From learning about the remarkable diversity of apples to savoring rare and unusual varieties, the festival offers a fantastic opportunity for guests to deepen their appreciation and knowledge of this delicious fruit.

When & Where: October 14-15 from 11am – 4pm at the UBC Botanical Garden, Vancouver

Cost: From $8

Richmond Culture Days 2023 (Free)

Experience creativity in every corner, share in the joy, and celebrate together as Richmond artists and arts organizations offer inspiring interactive events and behind-the-scenes access to a wide range of art forms and creative practices, all for FREE.

When & Where: September 22- October 15 at various times and locations

Cost: Free Admission

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour

If you missed your chance to catch Taylor Swift live in concert this year, you may want to check out the “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” hitting theatres this Friday. The event will allow viewers to dive into an unique concert film experience, offering a breathtaking cinematic perspective of the groundbreaking tour.

New West Cultural Crawl celebrates 20 years (Free)

The New West Cultural Crawl is back, and this time, it’s bigger and more vibrant than ever as the annual family-friendly event celebrates their 20th anniversary.

This year’s event promises to inspire attendees with a diverse showcase of local talent and creativity over a weekend of art exploration, marking two decades of artistic expression, community engagement, and cultural enrichment in New Westminster.

When & Where: October 5-15 during store hours at Massey Theater, 735 Eighth Avenue, New Westminster

Cost: Free Admission

Kao Hsiung Food Festival (Free)

Kuo Hua Trading Co. Ltd. to bring a splash of flavor to Greater Vancouver with the 2023 Taiwan Kaohsiung Food Festival.

As the leading provider of top-notch Taiwanese food products to Canada, Kuo Hua Trading Co. Ltd. is thrilled to announce that it will be collaborating with the Taiwanese metropolis of Kaohsiung to host the Taiwan Kaohsiung Food Festival at its Richmond location.

When & Where: October 24-15 from various times at Kuo Hua Trading Company Co Ltd., 4551 No. 3 Rd, Richmond

Cost: Free Admission

Solar Eclipse (Free)

Mark your calendars for October 14th when a solar eclipse will produce a captivating “ring of fire” effect.

This phenomenon will be observable in select parts of Canada, including Vancouver, where approximately 82% of the sun’s surface will be obscured by the moon. Starting around 8:00 am PST, the moon will gradually cover a portion of the sun, creating a ring-like appearance, with the peak expected at 9:20 am.

When & Where: October 14th from 8 pm in the sky

Cost: Free to look up

F*ck Marry Kill: The Improv Show

Welcome to F*ck Marry Kill. Long form comedy improv, with a killer twist. Four friends gather together at a retreat to relive the old days. But secret desires are brewing under the surface. By the end of the day, there will be love, sex, revelations, a wedding, and at least one murder!

When & Where: October 14 from 9:30-11:30pm at the Tightrope Impro Theatre, 2343 Main Street, Vancouver

Cost: $20

West Coast Women’s Show at TRADEX

The West Coast Women’s Show returns to the TRADEX Fraser Valley Exhibition Centre in Abbotsford this weekend. The fall West Coast Women’s Show has been Western Canada’s most popular women’s event for over two decades. Renowned for its cutting-edge one-of-a-kind fashion shows, celebrity speakers, stage presentations, health & wellness seminars, and Girls Night Out celebrations.

When & Where: October 13-15 from various times at Tradex, 1190 Cornell St, Abbotsford

Cost: $13

Cirque For Change – Because Everyone Deserves A Home

Join Zero Ceiling’s Cirque For Change: Because Everyone Deserves A Home this Friday for a night of wonder and fundraising to end youth homelessness. Expect a delicious dinner by the Fairmont Chateau Whistler team, fun performances, catchy music, and a chance to win fantastic prizes in our raffle draw.

When & Where: October 13 from 5-10pm at Fairmont Chateau Whistler, 4599 Chateau Boulevard, Whistler

Cost: $85-150

Aterciopelados in Concert

Grammy Award-winning musical duo, Aterciopelados take the stage with a fusion of rock and Latin American sounds. This iconic Colombian band will perform over two decades of hits with legendary musicians Macaco, León Larregui, Goyo (Chocquibtown) and Catalina García (Monsieur Periné). This exciting concert is presented by Latincouver in celebration of Latin American Heritage Month.

When & Where: October 13 from 8-10pm at The Centre Vancouver, 777 Homer St

Vancouver

Cost: $85-150

Ongoing Things To Do

Harvest Days at VanDusen

One of Vancouver’s favourite attractions returns with its annual celebration of the gorgeous fall season. VanDusen’s beautiful veggie garden and maze area will be dressed for the occasion with fun photo areas, live entertainment and more.

Harvest Days are the perfect opportunity for memorable photo ops. Take a photo besides the autumn splendor of scarecrows, hay bales, cornstalks or pumpkins.

When & Where: October 7-30 from 9am – 4pm at VanDusen Botanical Garden, 5251 Oak Street, Vancouver

Cost: $6.15-$12.50

Get lost in a corn maze

Prepare to be amazed! Corn Maze season is upon us so get ready to embark on a thrilling journey through incredible corn maze design.

From charming mazes beside a pumpkin patch, to horror mazes that will leave you running for your life, this is a fall tradition you wont want to miss.

When & Where: Here are 5 corn mazes you can explore near Metro Vancouver

Costs: Varies

Latin American Heritage Month Festival

The Latin American Heritage Month Festival, organized by Latincouver, is a month long celebration taking place all over Vancouver. The festival will have more than 160 artists and offer 60 shows, events, and workshops. There will also be a fantastic performance by the Grammy Award-winning Colombian rock band Aterciopelados.

When & Where: October 6 – November 2 all over Vancouver

Cost: Free & ticketed

Shop for fresh produce & local crafts (Free Entry)

There are a variety of craft and flea markets available in and around Vancouver. They are the perfect way to start your weekend. You can enjoy some fresh baked goods and produce while browsing unique hand-made local crafts.

Some popular markets include: Riley Park Farmers Market, Kitsilano Farmers Market, Artisan Farmers Markets in North Vancouver, West Vancouver & Burnaby, Vancouver Flea Market, Abbotsford Flea Market, and the Cloverdale Flea Market.

When & Where: Saturday and Sunday at various locations around Metro Vancouver.

Catch a Movie

Saturday Morning Movie for only $2.99

Cineplex is offering children’s movie at 11 o’clock on Saturday mornings for only $2.99 +tax. This month’s lineup includes:

Saturday, Oct 7 – Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken

Saturday, October 14 – The Secret Life of Pets

Saturday, October 21 – Howl’s Moving Castle

Note however that it is only at participating theatres, and available films details may vary on locations. You can check out their website for the most up-to-date details.

When & Where: Every Saturday at participating Cineplex Theatres

Drive in Movie

Catching a drive thru movie is always a fun event, and there is a limited time to do so. Twilight Theatre recently announced that next summer will be their last season, as the business will be closing due to rising land costs.

This weekend, Twilight Drive-in in Langley will be showing Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour

Note that they also have discount nights on Tuesdays and Thursdays. On Tuesdays, you can watch 2 movies for 2 people with a popcorn and drink for only $45. On Thursdays you can watch two movies with a full car of passengers for only $40.

Your Art Your Reflections: Multiculturalism Diversity and Anti Racism Exhibit (Free)

Earlier this year, Asian Impact Society called for artists to submit artwork that reflected on any of the following topics: multiculturalism, diversity and/or anti-racism. “Your Art Your Reflections” is a collection of artwork from talented local artists of all ages sharing their stories and perspectives on these important themes.

You are now invited to come out to enjoy these pieces at Place Des Arts from September 8 to November 9, 2023.

When & Where: September 8 – November 9 during various times at the Place des Arts, 1120 Brunette Ave, Coquitlam

Cost: Free

Hidden Wonders Speakeasy Magic Experience

Hidden Wonders Speakeasy Magic Experience is a speakeasy-style performance venue hidden behind a fake business facade in New Westminster’s historic district.

The evening offers a seventy-five-minute magic experience featuring effects exclusively designed for the venue as well as several of the effects Shawn created to impress Ellen, win the world championship and to fool Vegas’s Penn & Teller twice on their hit television show Fool Us.

When & Where: offered every Thursday – Sunday until December at Hidden Wonders Showroom, 662 Clarkson St, New Westminster

Fin-tastic Fall Days at the Vancouver Aquarium

All October long, the Vancouver Aquarium presents its “Fin-tastic Fall Days” event.

Guests can discover 65,000 fascinating animals, navigate a deep-sea maze through a kelp forest, experience a Octopus 4-D movie, and much more. There will also be delicious fall treats to enjoy like jumbo s’more cookies and sustainable seafood chowder.

When & Where: October 1-30 at the Vancouver Aquarium

Cost: $39.95 – $51.95

Dressed for History: Why Costume Collections Matter Exhibit

Clothing is the most personal of artefacts. It reveals so much about who we are, what we do and what we value. Clothing conveys information about occupation, social and economic status, gender and cultural identity and political and religious affiliation. The Museum of Vancouver is currently showcasing some of the rarest garments and fabrics in the world. The exhibit is taking place from now until November 16th.

When & Where: March 16 – November 16 at the Museum of Vancouver, 1100 Chestnut St, Vancouver.

VanCity Treasure Hunt

Starting this weekend until Dec 1, you can participate in a one-of-a-kind treasure hunt in Vancouver, B.C. Explore the rich and diverse culture of this magical province by going through the city’s historic landmarks and hidden gems. This is a fun for all activity while also learning about the indigenous people’s history, culture, and modern-day contributions.

When & Where: June 1 – Dec 1 at the Met 2 (by Concord Pacific), 6538 Nelson Ave, Burnaby

For more upcoming events, check out our new events calendar.

