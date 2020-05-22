This Is What a $30M Vancouver Penthouse Looks Like (PHOTOS)

While buying real estate, many may expect to get a smaller space with a condo over a house. But if you’re looking at this $30 million penthouse, that certainly won’t be the case.

Located in the heart of downtown Vancouver, this luxury penthouse offers more than 7,200 square-feet on one level, along with five terraces.

This gorgeous spot listed by Jason Soprovich and Malcolm Hasman features floor to ceiling windows to look out at your 360 degree views of the city.

The Vancouver penthouse also includes a billiard room, wet bar, wine room and a breakfast bar.

Here are the specs:

Location: 4801-667 Howe Street, Vancouver

Year Built: 2019

Sale Price: $29,800,000

Interior: 7,236 square-feet

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 7

And here’s a peek inside:

