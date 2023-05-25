30 Fun Things To Do In Metro Vancouver This Weekend (May 26-28)

Sunny days has finally arrived in Vancouver and we are all for it as there are so many things to do!

It may have been a colder week, but the sun once again emerged just in time for the weekend. With warmer weather around the corner, and pools & spray parks all around Metro Vancouver reopening up (some of which are free to attend!) , it is the perfect time to explore the city.

Things To Do in Vancouver This Weekend

Granville Island Spot Prawn Festival

The Spot Prawn Festival at Fisherman’s Wharf by Granville Island in Vancouver is a beloved annual event that celebrates one of the Pacific Northwest’s most delicious seafood delicacies: the spot prawn.

This weekend, the festival will draw seafood enthusiasts from all over the city to gather at the picturesque Fisherman’s Wharf and enjoy a day of feasting, learning, and fun. Steveston in Richmond also have ongoing sales available daily.

When & Where: May 28 at False Creek Fishermen’s WharfFalse Creek Fishermen’s Wharf, 1505 West 1st Ave

Vancouver

Jurassic World Live Tour: Vancouver

Embark on an extraordinary dinosaur escapade with the Jurassic World Tour. The show features a scenario where an island adventure going awry as a spine-chilling twist occurs. Dinosaurs breaks free, plunging the park into utter chaos. Join an intrepid group of scientists on a mission to expose a nefarious scheme and rescue Jeanie, a Troodon dinosaur, from an impending tragedy.

When & Where: May 19-21 and May 26-28 at the Pacific Coliseum, 100 Renfrew Street, Vancouver

VanDusen’s Bridgeton Themed Spring Strings: A Cello Concert

VanDusen Botanical Garden is hosting a unique and enchanting experience this Spring that will transport you to the elegant world of Bridgeton.

Their popular cello concert this weekend is sold out, but if you were lucky enough to get tickets, you’ll have a wonderful sunny day enjoying music on the Great Lawn dress up in costumes and regency attire.

When & Where: May 27 at the VanDusen Botanical Garden, 5251 Oak Street, Vancouver

Como Lake Fishing Derby

This weekend, Festival Coquitlam has planned to organize its yearly Como Lake Fishing Derby, which will be followed by the Lafarge Lake Family Fishing Day in June.

These two gatherings have gained immense popularity in the past, attracting numerous children and their parents to partake in fishing activities at the well-known pond located off Gatensbury Street.

It is important to note that in general, kids under the age of 16 do not require a freshwater fishing license in BC. So bring your little one, some snacks, and some fishing gear, and you’re set for the day.

When & Where: May 28 at Como Lake, Coquitlam

90s Kid Exhibit

Vancouver is getting a 90s Kid Exhibit this week, and it’s got us feeling nostalgic. It will feature a collection of artwork based on iconic toys and items from the 90s, such as Tamagotchis, Pogs, and Game Boys. The event will run for 5 days, and admission is by donation.

When & Where: May 25-30 at The Slice of Life gallery, 1636 Venables St. Vancouver

Hyack Festival 2023

This weekend, the streets of New Westminster will be transformed for the Hyack International Parade. This is the largest family-oriented parade in our province. With over 120 entries from all across BC, Washington, and Oregon, this vibrant and lively procession brings together an array of floats, marching bands, community groups, mascots, and performance artists. The free event is a spectacle of energy, color, and entertainment that you should definitely check out.

Enchanted Evenings Concert Series

To celebrate Asian and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden is hosting a series of captivating live concerts. In addition to the mesmerizing performances, attendees will have the opportunity to explore the Garden, indulge in a thoughtfully curated menu by Aiyaohno Cafe and delectable desserts from Milkyway Pastry. The event will also debut the immersive installation titled “A Thousand Scenes in One Word.”

When & Where: May 26 at Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden, 578 Carrall St, Vancouver

Broadway Across Canada – CATS

CATS, the record-breaking musical spectacular by Andrew Lloyd Webber is performing in Vancouver this week and tickets are still available. If you’re a musical theatre fan, be sure to check this show out.

When & Where: May 23 to 28 at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre, 630 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Spring Fair at South Burnaby Edmonds Neighbourhood

This free, 5-hour event will featuring a variety of activities for all ages to enjoy, with live entertainment that includes Zumba dancing, music performances and attractions featuring Pony Rides (yes the real one!), Wipe Out, Velcro Wall, Car racing, and many more. There is also over $1500 worth of raffle prizes to be given away.

When & Where: May 27 at Rene Memorial Park, 6656 Balmoral St., Burnaby

Spring Awakening Musical

This is a Tony Award-winning musical that tells the story of young adults in Germany in 1891 as they navigate their way through adolescence and discover their sexuality. It explores the journey from adolescence to adulthood with a poignancy and passion that is illuminating and unforgettable.

When & Where: May 25 – June, 10 at The Shop Theatre, 8877 Selkirk St, Vancouver

Planted Expo Vancouver 2023

The expo will showcase renowned advocates of the plant-based movement from various corners of the globe as esteemed guest speakers, including Erin Ireland, Lauren Toyota, and the Queer Brown Vegan Isaias Hernandez, among other notable figures.

The event have previously had an impressive lineup of over 200 exhibitors dedicated to plant-based, vegan, and sustainable products, and we can expect the same this year. This year’s event promises an even greater array of speakers, exciting new food brands, beloved local favorites, and more. Tickets are currently on sale for $20, youth and senior tickets are $15, and kids get in free. You can also add a second day for only $5.

When & Where: May 27 – 28 at the Vancouver Convention Centre — 1055 Canada Place, Vancouver

So Much More by The Kettle Choir

The Kettle Choir returns after a four-year hiatus with an original production titled So Much More. Through music and original writings by Kettle Choir members, So Much More explores metamorphosis, change and resilience, reflecting choir members’ own experiences with being unhoused, being in recovery, and living with mental health challenges. Tickets are free, but donations to the choir are appreciated.

When & Where: May 26 at the Martha Lou Henley Rehearsal Hall, 1955 McLean Drive, Vancouver

Hard Rubber Orchestra with Hollenbeck

This is an unforgettable evening of innovative music as the Hard Rubber New Music Society and SFUW present the Hard Rubber Orchestra with guest artist John Hollenbeck, special guests Raagaverse and rising star Gabriella Yorke. This concert takes place on the traditional and unceded territory of the xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam), Sḵwx̱wú7mesh Úxwumixw (Squamish) and səl̓ilw̓ətaʔɬ (Tsleil-Waututh) First Nations.

When & Where: May 27 at SFUW Goldcorp Centre for the Arts, 149 West Hastings Street, Vancouver

Davie Village Bakery 1 Year Anniversary Party (Free Food)

Davie Village Bakery has only been opened for a short time, but it has quickly become a local favourite. To celebrate its one-year anniversary, the bakery is hosting a party on Saturday, and guests can drop by and enjoy free food, including some of the bakery’s most notable items. It’s the perfect opportunity to sample their menu and discover new favourites.

When & Where: May 27 at the Davie Village Bakery, 1216 Davie St, Vancouver

Journaling in the Park (Theme: Healthy Relationship Boundaries)

This free event is all about using the power of journaling to enhance your emotional intelligence, boost your communication skills, and strengthen your connections with others. We’ll be guiding you through various journaling exercises and prompts in a safe and supportive environment, helping you to explore your thoughts and feelings in a fun and engaging way. We will get the opportunity to explore how to express your needs and boundaries, as well as unpack what a healthy relationship means to you.

When & Where: May 27 at Ceperley Park, 8701 Stanley Park Drive, Vancouver

Last Chance…

The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical

Experience an exhilarating mythical journey brought to life by Ctora Theatre, as they present a dynamic stage adaptation of Rick Riordan’s best-selling book. The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical combines a captivating storyline with an electrifying rock score, intensifying the epic tale of a demigod and his extraordinary destiny as the son of a Greek god. Tickets are currently on sale from $18-$58.

When & Where: May 18-28 at the York Theatre – 639 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

Science World – Skin: Living Armor, Evolving Identity Exhibit

Experience a fascinating exploration of the properties of skin across various organisms at Science World’s newest exhibit. Entitled Skin: Living Armor, Evolving Identity, and presented by Acuitas Therapeutics, the exhibit delves into the remarkable features of skin, including the hyper-sensing skin receptors found in crocodilians and the remarkably thick skin of whales, among others.

When & Where: Now – May 29, 2023 at Science World,1455 Quebec Street, Vancouver

Ongoing Things To Do

North Vancouver’s Shipyards Night Market

After a two year absence, North Vancouver’s Shipyards Night Market is finally set to returns. The market is a perfect place to spend a relaxing evening with family and friends, enjoying the vibrant atmosphere and exploring the best of the local community. It’s also an excellent opportunity to learn about the history and culture of North Vancouver and its shipbuilding industry.

When & Where: Every Friday From May 12 – Sept 25 at The Shipyards, 125 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver

Shop for fresh produce & local crafts

There are a variety of craft and flea markets available in and around Vancouver. They are the perfect way to start your weekend. You can enjoy some fresh baked goods and produce while browsing unique hand-made local crafts.

This weekend the Kitsilano Farmers Market will also be opening. Some other popular markets include: Riley Park Winter Farmers Market, Hastings Park Farmers Market, Port Moody Winter Farmers Market, Vancouver Flea Market, Abbotsford Flea Market, and the Cloverdale Flea Market.

When & Where: Saturday and Sunday at various locations around Metro Vancouver.

Explore 2 New & Free Exhibits at the Museum of Surrey

Just in time for Spring, the Museum of Surrey has launched two new exciting exhibits: Giants, Dragons, & Unicorns and Weaving Cultural Identities.

Last week was the opening of their Weaving Cultural Identities exhibit, and this week will be the opening of their Giants, Dragons, & Unicorn exhibit.

These exhibits will run from May until October and provide an immersive and captivating way to explore the world of textile arts and the connection of mythical creatures to communities around the globe.

When & Where: May 2 – Oct 1 at the Museum of Surrey 17710 56a Ave, Surrey

Marvel Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N. Immersive Experience

Two more weeks to go. The Marvel Avengers exhibit S.T.A.T.I.O.N. (Scientific Training and Tactical Intelligence Operative Network) is an immersive experience that allows visitors to step into the world of the Avengers and interact with their favorite superheroes.

The exhibit is designed to give visitors a taste of what it would be like to be an agent of S.H.I.E.L.D. and is fun for both adult and kids alike. Tickets are currently on sale and start at $29.

When & Where: March 3rd – May 28th at The Amazing Brentwood, 4567 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby

Bricktacular West Coast Modern Show

his May, the West Vancouver Memorial Library will host the Bricktacular West Coast Modern Show featuring the impressive Lego creations of local artist Paul Hetherington. The free exhibit will showcase his skillful Lego block replicas of renowned architectural works including the Merrick House, Binning House, and more.

When & Where: May 5 – July 31 at the West Vancouver Memorial Library, 1950 Marine Drive, West Vancouver

Visit Burnaby’s Iconic 1920s Village

The Burnaby Village Museum, a beloved and free attraction that opened at the beginning of May. This year, they will be featuring a new exhibit “Truths Not Often Told: Being South Asian in Burnaby”. It delves into the varied experiences of Burnaby’s South Asian Canadian communities. Developed in close collaboration with the museum’s South Asian Advisory Committee, this exhibit sheds light on stories that are often untold.

When & Where: May 6 – September 4 at the Burnaby Village Museum, 6501 Deer Lake Ave, Burnaby

Bring Back The ‘90s Spring Show at The Vancouver Improv Centre

The Improv Centre (TIC) on Granville Island is pleased to announce its spring show, Bring Back The ‘90s! This nostalgic, energy-packed improv show will transport audiences to the good ol’ days of dunkaroos and Bop-Its.

When & Where: April 21 to May 27 at The Vancouver Improv Centre, 1502 Duranleau Street, Vancouver

Richmond Night Market

The Richmond Night Market is set to return this April with a Summer Wonderland theme, and a lot of new eats to try out.

This is the largest night market in North America and is loved by both locals and tourists alike. The market attracts over a million visitors annually, and its popularity keeps increasing.

When & Where: April 28 – October 9 at 8351 River Road, Richmond

Dressed for History: Why Costume Collections Matter Exhibit

Clothing is the most personal of artefacts. It reveals so much about who we are, what we do and what we value. Clothing conveys information about occupation, social and economic status, gender and cultural identity and political and religious affiliation. The Museum of Vancouver is currently showcasing some of the rarest garments and fabrics in the world. The exhibit is taking place from now until November 16th.

When & Where: March 16 – November 16 at the Museum of Vancouver, 1100 Chestnut St, Vancouver.

Catch a Movie

Saturday Morning Movie for only $2.99

For the month of April Cineplex is offering children’s movie at 11 o’clock on Saturday mornings for only $2.99 +tax. Their April lineup includes:

Friday, May 26 – Katak the Brave Beluga

Friday, June 2- Tom & Jerry

Friday, June 16 – Ponyo – 15th Anniversary

Friday, June 23 – Mummies

Note however that it is only at participating theatres, and available films details may vary on locations. You can check out their website for the most up-to-date details.

When & Where: All through April at participating Cineplex Theatres

Studio Ghibli Forever

During the spring and summer seasons, the Vancouver International Film Festival will be showcasing Studio Ghibli Forever! Part 2, a celebration featuring seven exceptional films from the renowned Koganei-based company. The event will include both beloved animated classics and cult favorites.

When & Where: April 28 to July 17 at VIFF Centre, 1181 Seymour Street, Vancouver

Drive in Movie

Catching a drive thru movie is always a fun event. This weekend, Twilight Drive-in in Langley will be showing the new Guardians Galaxy 3 & Evil Dead Rise.

Note that they also have discount nights on Tuesdays and Thursdays. On Tuesdays, you can watch 2 movies for 2 people with a popcorn and drink for only $45. On Thursdays you can watch two movies with a full car of passengers for only $40.

Hidden Wonders Speakeasy Magic Experience

Hidden Wonders Speakeasy Magic Experience is a speakeasy-style performance venue hidden behind a fake business facade in New Westminster’s historic district.

The evening offers a seventy-five-minute magic experience featuring effects exclusively designed for the venue as well as several of the effects Shawn created to impress Ellen, win the world championship and to fool Vegas’s Penn & Teller twice on their hit television show Fool Us.

When & Where: offered every Thursday – Sunday until December at Hidden Wonders Showroom, 662 Clarkson St, New Westminster

Open Call for Artists: Your Art Your Reflections: Multiculturalism, Diversity and Anti-Racism

Asian Impact Society, with the support of Exhibition sponsor Place des Art, seeks submissions for “Your Art Your Reflections: Multiculturalism, Diversity and Anti-Racism” art exhibition and contest. Deadline for Submissions is June 1, 2023.

This exhibition and contest will be presented in the Atrium at Place Des Arts from September 8 to November 9, 2023 and viewable online from September 15, 2023 to November 9, 2023.