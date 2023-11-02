November is here, and Vancouver’s fall is in full swing. With beautiful autumn colours, and the crisp air. Not even a bit of rain can bring us down. So put on your rain coat, bring an umbrella and go explore all the fun things there is to do in Vancouver.

From beautiful light displays to amazing food events, there is something for everyone to check out this weekend.

Things to do in Vancouver this weekend

Bear Creek Lights (Free)

Back for another year, the popular mesmerizing light displays will once again light up the trails at Bear Creek, and the best part is, you can visit for free.

The event runs for 2 weeks at Bear Creek Park in Surrey, with the exception of Remembrance Day (November 11). Admission is free but note that tickets are required on hand for entry, and they are selling out fast.

When & Where: November 3 – November 17 at Bear Creek Park in Surrey

Cost: Free (pre-registration is required)

Metro Vancouver Croissant Crawl

25 flavours in 2 weeks, with limited edition croissants being offered at participating vendors. So round up your croissant crew; pick a route; and walk, bike, or drive from one croissant to the next!

When & Where: November 1-14 at various locations around Vancouver

Cost: Varies

Lumiere (Free)

Lumiere is once again set to return to Vancouver’s West End to brighten spirits and the neighbourhood with a series of magical light installations. The annual display of light and art is back this coming November. Now in its tenth year, Lumiere Vancouver will showcase seven amazing interactive pieces.

When & Where: November 2-6 at various locations around Vancouver

Cost: Free

Vancouver’s North Shore Craft Beer Week

North Shore Craft Beer Week offers 13 days of fun at local craft breweries. You can try drinks from 10 North Shore breweries, plus a cidery and a distillery. There’s also tasty food from food trucks, prizes to win, and live music to enjoy.

When & Where: November 2-14 at various locations

Cost: Varies

Vancouver Fall Food Festival

Explore 30+ of Metro Vancouver’s best restaurants, cafes, and eateries, showcasing limited-time festival dishes alongside and signature favourites throughout the festival period.

This self-guided culinary journey allows you to explore some of city’s top autumn-inspired dishes and drinks. From pumpkin cream puffs to comforting soups, they have everything you crave on a crisp fall day.

When & Where: October 13 – November 12 at various locations across Metro Vancouver

Cost: Varies

Art Gallery Free Entry (Free)

The Vancouver Art Gallery is free on the first Friday of every month. Attendees can enter between 4 and 8 pm. They will be offering educational tours and other programming free of charge. It’s also worth mentioning that children and teens aged 18 and under can visit the art gallery for free at any time, thanks to a program launched last summer that runs for five years.

When & Where: November 3 from 4-8pm at 750 Hornby St, Vancouver

Cost: Free admission (pre-registration is recommended)

Vancouver Cheese and Meat Festival 2023

The Vancouver Cheese and Meat Festival celebrates artisanal foods and beverages, showcasing a diverse array of gourmet cheeses, cured meats, and complementary treats. The festival offers attendees the unique opportunity to taste and explore these exquisite products, elevating their understanding of culinary craftsmanship.

When & Where: November 4 from 3-9pm at the Pipe Shop, 115 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver

Cost: $85

The 27th Annual Vancouver Asian Film Festival

The 27th edition of VAFF showcases a lineup of 131 films, encompassing 35 programs available for both in-person and virtual audiences, along with the exciting debut of over 20 world premieres.

The central theme for this year is “Fostering Possibilities,” underscoring VAFF’s dedication to bolstering filmmakers from Asian-Canadian and Asian diaspora backgrounds, whether they are newcomers or industry veterans.

Where & When: November 2 to 12 at the International Village Cineplex and Scotiabank Theatre

Tickets: Prices varies

Timebomb Trading’s Massive Warehouse Sale

Timebomb Trading’s famous Winter Warehouse Sale is back with a 3 day event this weekend. They are clearing out samples and past-season products to make space in our warehouse. There will be samples, odd sizes, one-offs, and rare pieces for kids and adults.

When & Where: November 3-5 at Timebomb Trading, 8067 N Fraser Way, Burnaby

Cost: Free admission

KADO – The Way of Wagashi – with Eijun Mitsubori

Step into the enchanting realm of Japanese sweets alongside Eijun Mitsubori, a pioneering artist renowned for his distinctive silver hair and all-black kimono attire. Prepare to be entranced as Mitsubori unveils a mesmerizing theatrical presentation that breathes new life into traditional “wagashi” confections.

When & Where: November 4 from 7-8:30 pm at the Nikkei National Museum & Cultural Centre, 6688 Southoaks Crescent, Burnaby

Cost: $40

Catch a Game

Vancouver Canucks vs. Dallas Stars: Saturday, Nov 4 from 7 pm at Rogers Arena, 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver, BC

Saturday, Nov 4 from 7 pm at Rogers Arena, 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver, BC Vancouver Giants vs Kamloop Blazers: Sunday, Nov 5 from 7 pm at the Langley Events Centre, 7888 200 St, Langley Twp, BC

Sunday, Nov 5 from 7 pm at the Langley Events Centre, 7888 200 St, Langley Twp, BC Vancouver White Caps VS Los Angeles FC: Sunday Nov 5 from 4:30 pm at BC Place, 777 Pacific Blvd, Vancouver

Sunday Nov 5 from 4:30 pm at BC Place, 777 Pacific Blvd, Vancouver BC Lions v Calgary Stampeders: Saturday from 3:30 pm at BC Place, 777 Pacific Blvd, Vancouver

Go Christmas Shopping Early

Glenda’s Christmas Cottage Abbotsford

Glenda’s Christmas Cottage in Abbotsford is a beloved holiday haven, offering a delightful and enchanting experience for visitors of all ages. With its charming décor and festive ambiance, the cottage creates the perfect setting to explore an array of unique holiday treasures, from ornaments to seasonal gifts. Whether you’re searching for the ideal Christmas gift or simply looking to immerse yourself in the magic of the season, Glenda’s Christmas Cottage is the go-to destination in Abbotsford.

When & Where: Open for instore shopping November 1-December 23 at 4557 Mt Lehman Road, Abbotsford

Cost: Free Admission

Visit Western Canada’s Largest Christmas Store Potters

At a sprawling 28,000 square-feet, the iconic store has something for everyone on your “nice” list and it’s open now up until Dec. 24. The entire Potters Nursery garden is now a magical winter wonderland where shoppers can find tens of thousands of holiday favourites.

When & Where: Open daily From Nov. 1 until Dec. 24 at 19158 48th Avenue, Surrey

Cost: Free Admission

Cloverdale Christmas Craft Fair

The Annual Cloverdale Christmas Craft Fair will be held on this Saturday at the Cloverdale Fairgrounds. There will be over 100 vendors to explore, so there is sure to be something for everyone.

When & Where: November 4 from 10am – 4pm at the Cloverdale Fairgrounds, in the Shannon Hall and Alice McKay Buildings, 17607-17905 62 Ave, Surrey

Cost: $5

Events coming to an end

Cougar Creek’s House of Horrors

Didnt get your Halloween fix? Well you’re in luck. This haunted house in Surrey is open for one more weekend past Halloween. Guests can experience a spine tingling experience going through haunted houses and enjoying a good scare.

When & Where: Sept 29 – November 3 at Cougar Creek’s House of Horrors, 12530 72 Ave, Surrey

Cost: $34

DTES Heart of the City Festival

The 20th Annual Downtown Eastside Heart of the City Festival promises an immersive experience with over 100 diverse events that will unfold across 40 local venues.

Spanning twelve days, the festival will offer a rich tapestry of live and online activities, encompassing music, stories, poetry, theatre, ceremony, films, dance, readings, forums, workshops, discussions, gallery exhibits, art talks, history walks, and a multitude of other cultural expressions to captivate attendees.

When & Where: October 25 – November 5 at various times and locations

Cost: Varies

Ongoing Things To Do

Fall Exhibits at The Museum of Surrey (Free)

The arrival of fall marks the introduction of two exciting new exhibits at the Museum of Surrey: Everything is Still Awesome and #HOPEANDHEALINGCANADA. Both exhibits just opened in October, and invite visitors to build and connect, whether it be with the ageless love of classic toys, or the journey towards hope and reconciliation.

There is also an amazing indoor playground, TD Explore Zone, to discover with your little ones. Where they can learn about sustainability while interacting with a variety of fun displays.

When & Where: October – March 2024 at the Museum of Surrey, 17710 56a Ave, Surrey

Cost: Free

Cirque du Soleil: KOOZA

Cirque du Soleil is set to return to Vancouver this October with their mesmerizing show, “KOOZA.”

This highly anticipated event promises to once again transport audiences into a world of wonder and awe as only Cirque du Soleil can.

When & Where: October 21-December 31 at Concord Pacific Place, 88 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: $60-$70

Catch a Movie

Saturday Morning Movie for only $2.99

Cineplex is offering children’s movie at 11 o’clock on Saturday mornings for only $2.99 +tax. This month’s lineup includes:

Saturday, November 4 – The Addams Family

Saturday, November 11 – Trolls world Tour

Saturday, November 18 – The Land Before Time – 35th Anniversary

Note however that it is only at participating theatres, and available films details may vary on locations. You can check out their website for the most up-to-date details.

When & Where: Every Saturday at participating Cineplex Theatres

Drive in Movie

Catching a drive thru movie is always a fun event, and there is a limited time to do so. Twilight Theatre recently announced that next summer will be their last season, as the business will be closing due to rising land costs.

This weekend, Twilight Drive-in in Langley will be showing Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour & Paw Patrol: Mighty Movie

Note that they also have discount nights on Tuesdays and Thursdays. On Tuesdays, you can watch 2 movies for 2 people with a popcorn and drink for only $45. On Thursdays you can watch two movies with a full car of passengers for only $40.

F*ck Marry Kill: The Improv Show

Welcome to F*ck Marry Kill. Long form comedy improv, with a killer twist. Four friends gather together at a retreat to relive the old days. But secret desires are brewing under the surface. By the end of the day, there will be love, sex, revelations, a wedding, and at least one murder!

When & Where: October 14 to November 25 on selected dates at the Tightrope Impro Theatre, 2343 Main Street, Vancouver

Cost: $20

Your Art Your Reflections: Multiculturalism Diversity and Anti Racism Exhibit (Free)

Earlier this year, Asian Impact Society called for artists to submit artwork that reflected on any of the following topics: multiculturalism, diversity and/or anti-racism. “Your Art Your Reflections” is a collection of artwork from talented local artists of all ages sharing their stories and perspectives on these important themes.

You are now invited to come out to enjoy these pieces at Place Des Arts from September 8 to November 9, 2023.

When & Where: September 8 – November 9 during various times at the Place des Arts, 1120 Brunette Ave, Coquitlam

Cost: Free

Hidden Wonders Speakeasy Magic Experience

Hidden Wonders Speakeasy Magic Experience is a speakeasy-style performance venue hidden behind a fake business facade in New Westminster’s historic district.

The evening offers a seventy-five-minute magic experience featuring effects exclusively designed for the venue as well as several of the effects Shawn created to impress Ellen, win the world championship and to fool Vegas’s Penn & Teller twice on their hit television show Fool Us.

When & Where: offered every Thursday – Sunday until December at Hidden Wonders Showroom, 662 Clarkson St, New Westminster

Dressed for History: Why Costume Collections Matter Exhibit

Clothing is the most personal of artefacts. It reveals so much about who we are, what we do and what we value. Clothing conveys information about occupation, social and economic status, gender and cultural identity and political and religious affiliation. The Museum of Vancouver is currently showcasing some of the rarest garments and fabrics in the world. The exhibit is taking place from now until November 16th.

When & Where: March 16 – November 16 at the Museum of Vancouver, 1100 Chestnut St, Vancouver.

VanCity Treasure Hunt

Starting this weekend until Dec 1, you can participate in a one-of-a-kind treasure hunt in Vancouver, B.C. Explore the rich and diverse culture of this magical province by going through the city’s historic landmarks and hidden gems. This is a fun for all activity while also learning about the indigenous people’s history, culture, and modern-day contributions.

When & Where: June 1 – Dec 1 at the Met 2 (by Concord Pacific), 6538 Nelson Ave, Burnaby

For more upcoming events, check out our new events calendar.

