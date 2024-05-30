It’s already June, which means Summer is just around the corner. Welcome back waterparks, and massive street festivals. This is the month where Metro Vancouver comes alive again with so many fun things to do.

Although this weekend is not the sunniest, you can still enjoy a great day out and about after a short week.

Things to do in Vancouver this weekend

Burnaby Hats off Day (FREE)

Burnaby’s popular annual event “Hats Off Day” parade and festival returns this June and it is expected to be out of this world.

This year’s theme “Once Upon a Time” encourages attendees to embrace the magic and dress as fairies, dragons, heroes, princesses and more to participate. This huge FREE party is anticipated to have over 50,000 visitors.

When & Where: June 1 from 9:30am – 4pm on Hastings Street, from Boundary Rd to Gamma Ave, Burnaby

Cost: FREE

Brewery & The Beast – Meat and Beer Festival

Brewery & The Beast is a popular event in Vancouver that brings together meat lovers and craft beer enthusiasts in one place. This event is held annually and has become one of the most anticipated food festivals in the city.

The festival brings together some of the best local chefs and butchers who showcase their culinary skills by creating delicious meat dishes using locally sourced, sustainable ingredients.

When & Where: June 2 from 2-5pm at Concord Pacific Place, 88 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: $196.88

Thomas the train – Squamish

Every year, families in British Columbia eagerly anticipate the arrival of a beloved blue engine at the Railway Museum of BC: Thomas the Tank Engine.

For 2 weekends, this annual event transforms the museum into a bustling hub of excitement and adventure for children and adults alike.

When & Where: June 1-2 at the Railway Museum of British Columbia, 39645 Government Rd, Squamish

Cost: $37.45

West Van Community Festival (FREE)

Discover the vibrant spirit of West Vancouver at the West Vancouver Community Cultural Fest (formerly Bridge Festival), hosted by the District of West Vancouver.

This two-day extravaganza is a celebration with music, international dancers, an international lounge with food trucks, a kids’ zone, and more. The festival takes place on Friday, June 2 from 4 pm to 9:30 pm and on Saturday, June 3 from 11 am to 9:30 pm at the Ambleside Park.

When & Where: Friday, May 31 from 4:00 PM – 9:30 PM & Saturday, June 1 from 11:00 AM – 9:30 PM at Ambleside Park, 1150 Marine Dr, West Vancouver

Cost: FREE

Spot Prawn & Seafood Dine About

Richmond is hosting a Dine About event starts this weekend and will run from June 1 – June 16. This is the third year of the event, following a successful launch in 2022.

The restaurant’s will feature a main course or appetizer made from local spot prawns or other seafood. You can see the full list of participating restaurants and their dishes here.

When & Where: June 1 – June 16 at several participating locations.

Cost: Varies

Vancouver Symphony Day of Music (FREE)

The Vanvoucer Symphony Orchestra will be presenting Day of Music once again this year on Saturday June 1, 2024. Free Live musical performances will be taking place all over Downtown Vancouver for 12 hours.

Locations:

Orpheum (601 Smithe St)

VSO School of Music (843 Seymour St)

Christ Church Cathedral (690 Burrard St)

Bill Curtis Square (Outdoor Stage 1198 Mainland St)

Helmcken Plaza (Outdoor Stage 338 Helmcken St)

TELUS Garden (510 West Georgia St)

Deloitte (410 West Georgia St)

YVR (at the Jade Canoe)

When & Where: June 1 from 10am – 10pm at various locations

Cost: Free

Vancouver International Children’s Festival

This is the longest-running professional performing arts festival for young audiences and the first of its kind in North America and Europe. They showcase the world’s finest music, theatre, dance, puppetry, acrobatics, and storytelling. It also offers creative arts activities for the entire family. There are a number of free and paid events for kids of all ages taking place on Granville Island.

When & Where: May 27 – June 2 on Granville Island, Vancouver

Cost: Varies

Taylor Swift Dance Party

Welcome to the Taylor Swift Dance Party! Get ready to dance the night away to all of Taylor’s greatest hits! Get your best Taylor Swift inspired outfit on, grab your girlfriends (or boyfriends) and come to the White Rock Community Centre for 7pm to dance the night away to the best of Taylor Swift songs… including music from her newest album!

When & Where: May 31 from 7-11 pm at the White Rock Community Centre, 15154 Russell Avenue, White Rock

Cost: $45-$55

Afro World Expo

Discover Western Canada’s largest expo celebrating Caribbean and African culture and products. Explore a bustling marketplace with 50+ vendors, enjoy a fashion show by local designers, savor Caribbean and African dishes, and groove to live performances from around the world.

When & Where: June 1-2 at the Vancouver Convention Centre, 999 Canada Place, Vancouver

Cost: $5 for adults, free for kids 12 and under

(Ending Soon) Women In Wine; Dinner Series at ATLAS Steak + Fish

ATLAS Steak + Fish is hosting a five-course dining experience spotlighting the creations of female winemakers in the Pacific Northwest. Wineries to be featured are Canoe Ridge, Col Solare and Erath. Diners can expect to indulge in an innovative menu spotlighting spring flavours.

When & Where: May 22 – June 2 at ATLAS Steak + Fish, 4331 Dominion St, Burnaby

Cost: $150

(Ending Soon) TouchScapes: 3D Art Exhibition for the Visually Impaired (FREE)

TouchScapes offers an immersive experience with seven 3D art pieces, including works by Magritte, Picasso, O’Keeffe, and Kandinsky, alongside pieces by Vancouver’s own Lily Bai.

This exhibition transcends traditional art presentations, allowing visitors to physically interact with the artworks, complemented by Braille descriptions to enhance accessibility. Volunteers will be on hand to assist and guide attendees through this innovative exploration of art. The exhibition will run from April 28th to June 1st on Saturdays and Sundays.

Where & When: May 4 – June 1 at the Gryphon Experience Gallery, 2762 Granville Street, Vancouver

Cost: FREE. Registration required

Summer Glow Up Giveaway (FREE)

Moka Glow Tans is doing a Summer Glow Up giveaway. It’s starting to feel like its going to be another HOT girl summer and we have just what you need to get ready & feel your best!

The giveaway runs from now until June 5th, 2024. Contest details can be found here.

Where & When: Now until June 5th on Instagram

Cost: Free

Ongoing things to do

Get some fresh Spot Prawns form Steveston

Photo: @prawnsonthespot / IGMetro Vancouver’s popular Spot Prawns have finally returned. Locals can get fresh prawns right off the boat starting this Friday May 17th at various boats in Steveston Habour. They are open daily from 8am until sold out with varying prices. You can also prepurchase them online for a guaranteed pick up.

When: Starting May 17th, open daily from 8am until sold out. Prices varies.

Where: Steveston Fisherman’s Wharf, 3866 Bayview St, Richmond

Shipyards Night Market (FREE)

The popular North Vancouver’s Shipyards Night Market is set to return this May. The free waterfront market is a perfect place to spend a relaxing evening with family and friends, enjoying the vibrant atmosphere and exploring the best of the local community.

When & Where: Every Friday from May 10 – Sept 13 at North Vancouver’s Shipyards.

Cost: Free admission

Jump on a Rollercoaster at Playland

Vancouver’s Spring just isn’t the same without a visit to our iconic amusement park. Playland will reopen its doors on May 18th. Welcoming back visitors for another year of thrills and excitement that Playland is famous for.

This year they will also be launching their new roller coaster, ThunderVolt, which will be the fastest launch coaster in Canada!

When & Where: Select days from May 18 – Sept 1 at 2901 E Hastings St, Vancouver

Cost: From $33-$55

Burnaby Village Museum (FREE)

The Burnaby Village Museum, a beloved and free attraction in British Columbia, is set to reopen for the season on May 4. With its commitment to preserving and showcasing local history in an engaging and interactive way, visitors can explore its historic buildings, exhibits, and beautiful surroundings.

When & Where: May 4 – Sept 1, Tuesday through Saturdays from 11 am – 4:30 pm

Cost: Free admission

Richmond Night Market

The Richmond Night Market is returning this April for their 2024 season.

This is the largest night market in North America and is loved by both locals and tourists alike. The market attracts over a million visitors annually, and its popularity keeps increasing. In fact, The Amazing Race Canada’s Season 8 finale showcased it last year, introducing viewers across the country to the unique spectacle.

When & Where: April 26 – Early October, Richmond Night Market, 8351 River Road, Richmond

Cost: $8.50+

Visit a Vancouver Outdoor Pools & Spray Parks (FREE)

The city of Vancouver usually reopens their pools and spray parks in May, along with providing lifeguards at the local beaches. Unfortunately, although the popular Kits pool was originally scheduled to reopen as well, recently announced that there will be delays due to unforeseen repairs.

When & Where: Opening long weekend – all over Metro Vancouver

Cost: Registration online preferred. Cost varies

Arts Club Theatre Company presents Guys & Dolls

Guys & Dolls comes to the Stanley Industrial Alliance Stage this Spring. Enjoy this beloved Broadway musical that brings memorable songs and a captivating story to life with an extraordinary cast.

Set in the bustling streets of 1950s New York City, the show is filled with colourful characters, witty dialogue, and toe-tapping musical numbers, this Tony Award–winning show has stood the test of time, remaining a favourite among theatre enthusiasts.

When: May 16 to June 30

Where: Stanley Industrial Alliance Stage, 2750 Granville St, Vancouver

Cost: $39

Teens: Creative Minds; Free New Exhibit at The Museum of Surrey

The Museum of Surrey have just debuted their latest exhibition, “Teens: Creative Minds,” a traveling showcase from the Sherbrooke Museum of Nature and Science.

Open now through August 4, 2024, this exhibit provides an immersive journey into the world of youthful innovation and imagination that can be enjoyed by all ages.

When & Where: April 23 – August 4 at the Museum of Surrey, 17710 56a Ave, Surrey

Cost: Free

Surfside Presented by Guildford Town Centre and The Palm Café (FREE)

Guildford Town Centre is featuring Surfside, a California-inspired, immersive pop-up experience created in collaboration with popular coffee and waffle cafe, The Palm Café.

Visitors can expect to find the Palm Café’s sweet treats and creative, summery drinks, including a special iced “Coconut Dream” beverage, crafted exclusively for Surfside to evoke the sensation of lounging on a beach with espresso and white chocolate and topped off with coconut sweet cream cold foam.

When & Where: May 1 – June 9 at from 10 am – 9 pm at Guildford Town Centre, 10355 152 Street, Surrey

Cost: Free

Catch a Movie

Saturday Morning Movie for only $3.99

Cineplex is offering children’s movie at 11 o’clock on Saturday mornings for only $3.99 +tax. This month’s lineup includes:

Saturday, May 31 – Butterfly Tale

Saturday, June 7 – Spider-Man Into the Spider-Verse

Saturday, June 14 – Autumn and the Black Jaguar

Saturday, June 21 – Spider-Man Into the Spider-Verse

Note however that it is only at participating theatres, and available films details may vary on locations. You can check out their website for the most up-to-date details.

When & Where: Every Saturday at participating Cineplex Theatres

Vancouver Aquarium – Monster of the Abyss

Explore Monsters of the Abyss, a captivating exhibit where modern aquatic predators meet their prehistoric counterparts! Encounter live habitats, attend expert-led Animal Talks, and marvel at sculptures and Megalodon jaws. Dive into the limited-time experience at the Vancouver Aquarium.

When & Where: Ongoing at the Vancouver Aquarium

Cost: $39.95 – $53.95

For more upcoming events, check out our new events calendar.