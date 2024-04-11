Did you hear? It’s going to be a sunny weather this weekend! Spring + Sunny Weather = tons of fun to be had in and around Metro Vancouver.

Dive into the vibrant cultural scene, explore scenic parks, or indulge in delicious cuisine this weekend. You can catch the cherry blossoms before they’re gone, check out a parade, or simply go out and enjoy some great food, we got you covered.

Things to do in Vancouver this weekend

Vancouver Vaisakhi Parade (FREE)

The Vancouver Vaisakhi Parade is one of the biggest Sikh parades in the world. Everyone is welcome to join this lively cultural celebration. The event features floats, performers, and live music. Families along the Nagar Kirtan route will also give out free vegetarian meals as hymns are sung in the streets.

When & Where: Saturday April 13th from 11am-5pm, Starting at the Khalsa Diwan Temple, 8000 Ross Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free

Walk through a field of Tulips

Spring has officially sprung, and tulip season is in full swing. Fields of beautiful colours make for a beautiful sight. Here are our top picks.

Chilliwack Botanica Tulip Festival: Opening this weekend, the highly anticipated Botanica Tulip Festival in Chilliwack, promises a newly reimagined event adorned with a vibrant assortment of floral colors. When & Where: Opening April 12 – mid May at Botanical Tulip Festival, 41310 Yale Rd, Chilliwack BC Cost: starting at $10

Harrison Tulip Festival: Since 2006, the Harrison Tulip Festival has been a unique experience in the Fraser Valley, inviting people to explore blooming fields on Seabird Island. After moving to Chilliwack in 2017 and operating as the Chilliwack Tulip Festival until 2023, it's now settled back in Agassiz on a 109-acre farm. When & Where: April 8 – May 5 – from 10am – 6 pm at 5039 Lougheed Hwy., Agassiz Cost: $12

Abbotsford Tulip Festival: Lakeland Flowers in Abbotsford is Canada's largest tulip festival. When & Where: April 6 – May (exact dates are weather dependant) at Lakeland Flowers, 39171 No 4 Road, Abbotsford Cost: $10-20

Lakeland Flowers in Abbotsford is Canada’s largest tulip festival.

If you’re up for a road trip, you can also check out some of the tulip fields just south of the border.

Sakura Days Japan Fair at Vandusen

The Vancouver Cherry Blossom Festival makes a comeback at VanDusen Botanical Garden for Sakura Days Japan Fair this spring! Embrace the essence of Japan with its culinary delights, performances, music, and art.

Explore numerous vendors and exhibitors showcasing local Japanese cuisine, crafts, and businesses. This year, a second performance stage has been introduced, along with a 50% boost in the number of food vendors, promising an even more vibrant and diverse experience.

When & Where: April 13-14 at the VanDusen Botanical Garden

Cost: General Admission is $20. Discounts available for senior, youths, and VGBA members

O-Hanami Cherry Blossom Celebration Burnaby (FREE Admission)

The O-Hanami Festival at the Nikkei Centre in Burnaby is an annual celebration of Japanese culture that takes place every Spring.

This year’s event will be bigger than ever. Instead of a one day festival, Nikkei Centre will be having a series of events all month long. There will be a variety of shows, workshops, and even a Sakura themed Bento Lunch even you can join.

This weekend activities includes:

Saturday, April 13th *Sakura Temari Workshops: 10am – 12:30pm & 2-4:30 pm – $35+GST Iaido Showcase: 11-11:30am – Free admission



When & Where: April 5-28 at the Nikkei National Museum & Cultural Centre, 6688 Southoaks Crescent, Burnaby

Cost: Varies

SHEIN Vancouver Pop-Up Store (FREE admission)

Get ready for something special as SHEIN, the global online fashion retailer, is bringing its vibrant energy to Vancouver with a unique experience. This weekend only, SHEIN will be opening its doors to Vancouverites in the form of a special limited time physical pop-up on Granville St.

When & Where: April 11-12 from 10am- 9pm, April 13-14 from 10 am – 7pm at 804 Granville St, Vancouver

Cost: Free admission

AMS Block Party 2024 ft. Don Toliver and MEDUZA in Vancouver

Get ready to kick off festival season with the AMS Block Party 2024 featuring Don Toliver and Meduza. Taking place at the UBC AMS Student Nest on Friday, this year’s event promises to be bigger and better than ever with an unforgettable fusion of music, food, and activities that are not to be missed.

When & Where: April 12 from 5-10pm at UBC Plaza outside the NEST, 6133 University Blvd, Vancouver

Cost: From $39-$149

BC Distilled Tasting Festival

Experience the essence of British Columbia’s craft distilling scene at the BC Distilled festival, featuring over 200 of the province’s finest spirits crafted by 30 local artisan distilleries.

From smooth whiskies to aromatic gins, this event offers a comprehensive showcase of BC’s diverse and exceptional spirits, providing attendees with a unique opportunity to explore and indulge in the best that the region has to offer.

When & Where: April 13 at Italian Cultural Centre, Tastings are at other venues

Cost: Main Event $74.99, Tastings $50 – $90

Red Velvet presented by the Arts Club Theatre Company

Be transported to London’s Theatre Royal through the compelling and passionate story of Ira Aldridge in Red Velvet, written by Lolita Chakrabarti.

The play becomes a mirror reflecting the ongoing conversations around diversity. Aldridge’s legacy encourages us to strive for a world where talent is celebrated irrespective of race, and the stage becomes a true reflection of the diversity that defines human experience.

When & Where: March 21 – April 21 (closed Mondays) at the Stanley Industrial Alliance Stage, 2750 Granville St, Vancouver

Cost: From $29+

Spring Carnival at Lansdowne Centre in Richmond (FREE Admission)

The annual Spring Carnival, hosted by West Coast Amusements returns to Richmond. This is a local favourite for young ones, and it is set to return for 16 days this March-April.

As per usual, visitors can expect plenty of rides, fun fair games, and delicious bites for the whole family.

When & Where: March 29-April 14 at Lansdowne Centre 5300 No 3 Rd, Richmond

Cost: Entry is Free, Ride Tickets start at $1.25

Couture Pop-Ups presents the BY FAR Exclusive Sample Sale (FREE Admission)

Ladies, get ready to shop and update your spring-summer accessories & footwear with the BY FAR sample sale, hosted by Couture Pop Ups.

Shop this iconic brand with price points ranging from $45 to $250.

When & Where: April 12-14 at Lougheed Town Centre, unit 221, 9855 Austin Rd., Burnaby

Cost: Free entry

Ken Ludwig’s Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery at Gateway Theatre

Gateway Theatre is thrilled to present Ken Ludwig’s Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery, an uproarious comedy with a fresh and lively take on the legendary tale of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s The Hound of the Baskervilles.

From the award-winning master of mayhem Ken Ludwig (Lend Me a Tenor, Moon Over Buffalo) comes a fast-paced, pulse-pounding comedy like no other. Directed by Barbara Tomasic, this production promises a rollercoaster of laughter, suspense, and wit

When & Where: April 11-20 on selected days at Gateway Theatre, 6500 Gilbert Road, Richmond

Cost: $35

Arts Club Theatre Company presents Sexy Laundry

Delight in the revival of an Arts Club favourite with the contemporary Canadian comedy Sexy Laundry, by acclaimed playwright Michele Riml. Sexy Laundry is playing at the Granville Island Stage. In Sexy Laundry, Alice (Lossen Chambers) and Henry (Cavan Cunningham) are coming to grips with their lacklustre sex life. Time, kids, and stress—not to mention gravity—have taken their toll.

When & Where: April 11- May 12 from 7:30 on selected days at the Granville Island Stage, 1585 Johnston St, Vancouver

Cost: $29

Whistler World Ski & Snowboard Festival

The World Ski & Snowboard Festival, also known as WSSF, is a week-long event in April that brings together the lively spring vibes and Whistler’s mountain culture.

It features ski and snowboard competitions, as well as music, art, photography, filmmaking, and fun nightlife. With some of the best skiing and après-ski sessions of the season, it’s recommended to spend more than just a weekend to fully enjoy everything it has to offer.

When & Where: April 8-14 at various locations around Whistlers

Cost: Varies

In Bloom: A Love and Relationships Summit

In Bloom is for anyone who wants to deepen their skills when it comes to how we love, relate, and communicate. We’re putting you in the room with some of your favourite relationship experts—and the most trusted names in love—for a weekend of learning, growth, and community.

When & Where: April 12-14 at The Fairmont Waterfront Hotel, 900 Canada Pl, Vancouver

Cost: Varies

Family Spring DIY Day

Spring is Finally Here! If you’re looking for some fun craft ideas with your little one, this is the event for you. Join for a fun & interactive afternoon full of DIY & Shop with your family. From making cool earrings, aroma stone, flower jelly, to rose face cream and chest rub etc.

When & Where: April 14 from 2-6pm at 4347 W 10th Ave, Vancouver

Cost: $30

Catch a Game

Spring is an exciting season for sport fans. In addition to baseball kicking off, locals can also enjoy games throughout the month from the Vancouver Canadians, Whitecaps, and Canucks.

This weekend:

Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. LA Galaxy – April 13th at 4:30pm at BC Place

– April 13th at 4:30pm at BC Place Vancouver Canadians vs Hillsboro – April 12th, 13th and 14th at the Nat Bailey Stadium

Ongoing Things To Do

Vancouver Cherry Blossom Festival (Mar 28-Apr 25) FREE

Arguably the most beautiful season of the year in Vancouver, the Vancouver Cherry Blossom Festival organizes a number of free events to showcase the beautiful blooms around the city for all to enjoy throughout the month of March and April.

Yaletown Pop-Up – March 28

Blossom After Dark – March 29-31

Big Picnic Event – March 30

Tree Talks and Walks – March 29 – April 20

Haiku Invitational / Exhibition – March 1 – June 1

You can check out the Vancouver Cherry Blossom Festival event details here.

Vancouver Cherry Blossom Food Festival 2024 (Mar 28 – Apr 28)

There is also a Vancouver Cherry Blossom Food Festival to check out this year that is taking place from March 29 – April 28. This is a self-guided culinary journey through the city during one of the most beautiful times in Spring. You are invited to explore 10+ Metro Vancouver restaurants and cafes, showcasing limited-time themed festival items throughout the month.

When & Where: March 29-April 28 all over Metro Vancouver

Cost: Varies

Science World – Dream Tomorrow Today Exhibit

From now until the end of May, Science World’s Dream Tomorrow Today Exhibit will feature interactive, hands-on displays where kids and adults can explore and learn more about the challenges of today and the innovations of tomorrow.

When & Where: January 26 – May 5 at Science World

Cost: $33.20 for adults and $22.50 for kids.

Fly Over Canada – 3 Unique shows

Fly Over Canada allows you to see the world in a completely different way, capturing sights and stories from spectacular places. This Spring, there are 3 shows available

Hawaii form Above (February 12 – April 21)

Wonders of the American West (February 12 – April 21)

Windborne: Call of the Canadian Rockies (January 22 – June 30)

When & Where: Ongoing at Canada Place

Cost: $35

Catch a Movie

Saturday Morning Movie for only $3.99

Cineplex is offering children’s movie at 11 o’clock on Saturday mornings for only $3.99 +tax. This month’s lineup includes:

Saturday, April 6 – Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret

Saturday, April 13 – The Boy and the Heron

Saturday, April 20 – Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

Note however that it is only at participating theatres, and available films details may vary on locations. You can check out their website for the most up-to-date details.

When & Where: Every Saturday at participating Cineplex Theatres

Vancouver Aquarium – Monster of the Abyss

Explore Monsters of the Abyss, a captivating exhibit where modern aquatic predators meet their prehistoric counterparts! Encounter live habitats, attend expert-led Animal Talks, and marvel at sculptures and Megalodon jaws. Dive into the limited-time experience at the Vancouver Aquarium.

When & Where: Ongoing at the Vancouver Aquarium

Cost: $39.95 – $53.95

For more upcoming events, check out our new events calendar.