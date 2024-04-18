What beautiful Spring weather we’ve been having. This is the perfect season to go out and explore our beautiful city with so many things to do around Metro Vancouver.

Cherry blossoms are coming to an end, Surrey is hosting Canada’s largest Vaisakhi Parade, and dragon boats are racing through Port Moody. So many things to do, so little time…

Things to do in Vancouver this weekend

Surrey Khalsa Day Vaisakhi Parade (FREE)

For two decades, the Surrey Vaisakhi Parade has graced the community streets. Organized by Gurdwara Sahib Dasmesh Darbar, this year’s event will take place on Saturday, April 20.

This annual tradition is a religious celebration for Sikhs around the world, commemorating the birth or establishment of Khalsa by Guru Gobind Singh Ji in 1699.

When & Where: April 20 from 9:30am – 4pm from Dasmesh Darbar Gurdwara, 12885 85 Ave, Surrey, BC

Cost: Free

Spring Regatta – Dragon Boat Festival Port Moody (FREE)

Dragon boat enthusiasts are eagerly anticipating a big party at Rocky Point Park this April as the annual Inlet Spring Regatta brings the boats back to the water.

The festival will feature 200 metre dragon boat races, food trucks, vendors and a beer garden.

When & Where: April 20 from 7:30am – 5:30pm at Rocky Point Park, 2805 Esplanade Ave, Port Moody

Cost: Free

BrickCan LEGO Exhibition

Get ready to relive all of your favourite childhood memories. Metro Vancouver will once again host the popular adult LEGO fan convention.

The two-day convention will take place at the River Rock Casino Resort in Richmond. Tickets are sold out, but some can still be found leading up to the event.

When & Where: April 20-21, River Rock Casino Richmond, 8811 River Rd, Richmond

Cost: $16.50

Brewhalla Beer & Music Festival – North Van

North Vancouver’s Shipyards will be transformed into the ultimate beer-lover’s paradise as Brewhalla makes its grand takeover.

With an impressive lineup of over 30 craft beer vendors, attendees can indulge in a wide variety of refreshing brews. The event goes beyond beer, offering live music on two distinct stages, delectable offerings from food trucks, engaging field games, and an abundance of entertainment.

When & Where: April 19 from 5-10pm at The Shipyards, 125 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver

Cost: $49 – $242

GV Food Truck Festival – Langley (FREE ADMISSION)

Some of the best food trucks from across the region will be gathering at the KPU Langley Campus this April. The 3 day family friendly event with feature great food, craft stalls, and live entertainment.

When & Where: April 19-21 at KPU Langley Campus, 20901 Langley Bypass, Langley

Cost: By donation

420 Vancouver Celebrations (FREE)

Vancouver’s annual 420 event takes place this weekend. The event has traditionally drawn large crowds to protest/celebrate cannabis use. Although not a sanctioned event, many gather at Sunset Beach, with booths, music, and vendors.

When & Where: April 20, at Sunset Beach

Cost: Free

Coast City Country Festival

The Coast City Country Festival is an annual celebration that brings together the vibrant cultures and traditions of coastal, urban, and rural communities.

This year’s main event will be taking place at BC Place Stadium on April 19-20 and feature big names like Nickelback, Luke Bryan, Dierks Bentley and more.

When & Where: April 19-20 at BC Place

Cost: From $79

O-Hanami Cherry Blossom Celebration Burnaby (FREE Admission)

The O-Hanami Festival at the Nikkei Centre in Burnaby is an annual celebration of Japanese culture that takes place every Spring.

This year’s event will be bigger than ever. Instead of a one day festival, Nikkei Centre will be having a series of events all month long. There will be a variety of shows, workshops, and even a Sakura themed Bento Lunch even you can join.

This weekend activity: Anime Evolution’s Harumatsuri

When & Where: April 20 from 10am – 6pm, at the Nikkei National Museum & Cultural Centre, Burnaby

Cost: V$20

Spring Carnival at Coquitlam Centre (FREE Admission)

The annual Coquitlam carnival, hosted by West Coast Amusements, is a local favourite for young ones.

This year’s carnival is set to return for 10 days in April. As per usual, visitors can expect plenty of rides, fun fair games, and delicious bites for the whole family.

When & Where: April 19-28 at Coquitlam Centre, 2929 Barnet Hwy, Coquitlam

Cost: Free entry. Ride Tickets start at $1.25

Skills Canada BC Provincial Trades & Technology Competition (FREE)

Skills Canada BC is hosting their 30th Annual Provincial Trades and Technology Competition this April. Skilled trades and technologies are essential and all around us, encompassing a wide variety of careers from plumbing, carpentry, landscaping, baking, fashion, aesthetics, game art, graphic design and much more!

At the 2024 Skills Canada BC Competition you will witness 600+ young competitors competing in 56 different leading trade and technology career competitions. You will also get the chance to meet local tradespeople at the Pathways to Careers Showcase, get hands on with the Try-a-Trade activities and experience an event full of of pride, hard work and passion for the trades and technologies!

When & Where: April 17 from 8 am – 5:30pm at the Abbotsford Tradex, 1190 Cornell St, Abbotsford

Cost: Free

INNOVATEwest

Join INNOVATEwest, an event uniting thousands of tech and business leaders for connection, learning, exploration, and advancement. Participate in matchmaking, networking, lead generation, and business development, alongside renowned industry thought leaders and innovators.

When & Where: April 16-17 at Vancouver Convention Centre, East, 999 Canada Pl, Vancouver

Cost: from $79

Red Velvet presented by the Arts Club Theatre Company

Be transported to London’s Theatre Royal through the compelling and passionate story of Ira Aldridge in Red Velvet, written by Lolita Chakrabarti.

The play becomes a mirror reflecting the ongoing conversations around diversity. Aldridge’s legacy encourages us to strive for a world where talent is celebrated irrespective of race, and the stage becomes a true reflection of the diversity that defines human experience.

When & Where: March 21 – April 21 (closed Mondays) at the Stanley Industrial Alliance Stage, 2750 Granville St, Vancouver

Cost: From $29+

Arts Club Theatre Company presents Sexy Laundry

Delight in the revival of an Arts Club favourite with the contemporary Canadian comedy Sexy Laundry, by acclaimed playwright Michele Riml. Sexy Laundry is playing at the Granville Island Stage. In Sexy Laundry, Alice (Lossen Chambers) and Henry (Cavan Cunningham) are coming to grips with their lacklustre sex life. Time, kids, and stress—not to mention gravity—have taken their toll.

When & Where: April 11- May 12 from 7:30 on selected days at the Granville Island Stage, 1585 Johnston St, Vancouver

Cost: $29

Ken Ludwig’s Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery at Gateway Theatre

Gateway Theatre is thrilled to present Ken Ludwig’s Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery, an uproarious comedy with a fresh and lively take on the legendary tale of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s The Hound of the Baskervilles.

From the award-winning master of mayhem Ken Ludwig (Lend Me a Tenor, Moon Over Buffalo) comes a fast-paced, pulse-pounding comedy like no other. Directed by Barbara Tomasic, this production promises a rollercoaster of laughter, suspense, and wit

When & Where: April 11-20 on selected days at Gateway Theatre, 6500 Gilbert Road, Richmond

Cost: $35

2024 Spring Craft Fair

Just in time for Mother’s Day Shopping! Come out and support our local handmade crafters and artists at our second annual Spring Craft Fair. Get your home ready for Spring with some great home products.

When & Where: April 20 from 10am – 4pm at the Cloverdale Agriplex, 17798 62 Avenue, Surrey

Cost: $3.50- $5.00 for entry

Ongoing Things To Do

Walk through a field of Tulips

Spring has officially sprung, and tulip season is in full swing. Fields of beautiful colours make for a beautiful sight. Here are our top picks.

Chilliwack Botanica Tulip Festival: Opening this weekend, the highly anticipated Botanica Tulip Festival in Chilliwack, promises a newly reimagined event adorned with a vibrant assortment of floral colors. When & Where: Opening April 12 – mid May at Botanical Tulip Festival, 41310 Yale Rd, Chilliwack BC Cost: starting at $10

Opening this weekend, the highly anticipated Botanica Tulip Festival in Chilliwack, promises a newly reimagined event adorned with a vibrant assortment of floral colors. Harrison Tulip Festival: Since 2006, the Harrison Tulip Festival has been a unique experience in the Fraser Valley, inviting people to explore blooming fields on Seabird Island. After moving to Chilliwack in 2017 and operating as the Chilliwack Tulip Festival until 2023, it’s now settled back in Agassiz on a 109-acre farm. When & Where: April 8 – May 5 – from 10am – 6 pm at 5039 Lougheed Hwy., Agassiz Cost: $12

Since 2006, the Harrison Tulip Festival has been a unique experience in the Fraser Valley, inviting people to explore blooming fields on Seabird Island. After moving to Chilliwack in 2017 and operating as the Chilliwack Tulip Festival until 2023, it’s now settled back in Agassiz on a 109-acre farm. Abbotsford Tulip Festival: Lakeland Flowers in Abbotsford is Canada’s largest tulip festival. When & Where: April 6 – May (exact dates are weather dependant) at Lakeland Flowers, 39171 No 4 Road, Abbotsford Cost: $10-20

Lakeland Flowers in Abbotsford is Canada’s largest tulip festival.

If you’re up for a road trip, you can also check out some of the tulip fields just south of the border.

Vancouver Cherry Blossom Festival (Mar 28-Apr 25) FREE

Arguably the most beautiful season of the year in Vancouver, the Vancouver Cherry Blossom Festival organizes a number of free events to showcase the beautiful blooms around the city for all to enjoy throughout the month of March and April.

Yaletown Pop-Up – March 28

Blossom After Dark – March 29-31

Big Picnic Event – March 30

Tree Talks and Walks – March 29 – April 20

Haiku Invitational / Exhibition – March 1 – June 1

You can check out the Vancouver Cherry Blossom Festival event details here.

Vancouver Cherry Blossom Food Festival 2024 (Mar 28 – Apr 28)

There is also a Vancouver Cherry Blossom Food Festival to check out this year that is taking place from March 29 – April 28. This is a self-guided culinary journey through the city during one of the most beautiful times in Spring. You are invited to explore 10+ Metro Vancouver restaurants and cafes, showcasing limited-time themed festival items throughout the month.

When & Where: March 29-April 28 all over Metro Vancouver

Cost: Varies

Science World – Dream Tomorrow Today Exhibit

From now until the end of May, Science World’s Dream Tomorrow Today Exhibit will feature interactive, hands-on displays where kids and adults can explore and learn more about the challenges of today and the innovations of tomorrow.

When & Where: January 26 – May 5 at Science World

Cost: $33.20 for adults and $22.50 for kids.

Fly Over Canada – 3 Unique shows

Fly Over Canada allows you to see the world in a completely different way, capturing sights and stories from spectacular places. This Spring, there are 3 shows available

Hawaii form Above (February 12 – April 21)

Wonders of the American West (February 12 – April 21)

Windborne: Call of the Canadian Rockies (January 22 – June 30)

When & Where: Ongoing at Canada Place

Cost: $35

Catch a Movie

Saturday Morning Movie for only $3.99

Cineplex is offering children’s movie at 11 o’clock on Saturday mornings for only $3.99 +tax. This month’s lineup includes:

Saturday, April 6 – Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret

Saturday, April 13 – The Boy and the Heron

Saturday, April 20 – Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

Note however that it is only at participating theatres, and available films details may vary on locations. You can check out their website for the most up-to-date details.

When & Where: Every Saturday at participating Cineplex Theatres

Vancouver Aquarium – Monster of the Abyss

Explore Monsters of the Abyss, a captivating exhibit where modern aquatic predators meet their prehistoric counterparts! Encounter live habitats, attend expert-led Animal Talks, and marvel at sculptures and Megalodon jaws. Dive into the limited-time experience at the Vancouver Aquarium.

When & Where: Ongoing at the Vancouver Aquarium

Cost: $39.95 – $53.95

For more upcoming events, check out our new events calendar.