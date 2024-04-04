Dive into the vibrant cultural scene, explore scenic parks, or indulge in delicious cuisine this weekend. There are so many choices of things to do in Vancouver the first weekend of April.

Although there is some rain in the forecast, there are still tons of things to do on a rainy day you can enjoy too.

Things to do in Vancouver this weekend

Richmond Cherry Blossom Festival (Apr 7) FREE

The Richmond Cherry Blossom Festival is back for another fantastic year! Attendees can enjoy taking selfies with cherry blossoms, cultural performances, Japanese food trucks, local crafts, traditional tea ceremonies, and a variety of fun activities.

When & Where: April 7 from 11am – 4pm at Garry Point Park, Richmond

Cost: Free

Broadway Across Canada – Hairspray (Apr 2-7)

Experience the revival of Broadway’s acclaimed Tony Award-winning musical comedy sensation as it hits the road once again! Follow the vibrant journey of 16-year-old Tracy Turnblad in 1960s Baltimore as she embarks on a quest to shimmy her way onto television’s most beloved program.

Don’t miss this electrifying show, gracing the stage of Vancouver’s Queen Elizabeth Theatre for six unforgettable nights!

When & Where: April 4-7 at the with multiple shows at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre, 630 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Cost: $80-$200

2nd Annual Food Truck Festival @UBC (Apr 4-5) FREE Admission

Last year, attendees helped make the Food Truck Festival @ UBC a smashing success. This year, organizers are thrilled to return with an even more extensive lineup of offerings. Explore new culinary delights, and become part of the ever-expanding UBC tradition.

Food trucks includes: Bao Buns, Big Chip Truck, Camion Cafe, Chickpea Food Truck, Crack On, Crema Ice Cream & Desserts, Dos Amigos, EggBlanket, It’s All About Grill, Juicy Green Express Inc., Kyu Grill, Little Ooties Mini Donuts, Mahshiko Food Truck, Mom’s Grilled Cheese Truck, Reel Mac and Cheese, Roasted Revolution, Shameless Buns, Street Dogs, Taco Nori, The Mad Greek, Tokyo Katsu-Sand, Truckin BBQ, and Twisted Potato Express.

When & Where: April 4-5 from 11am – 7 pm at the UBC Commons, in front of the AMS Nest

Cost: Free admission

Art Gallery Free Entry (Apr 5) FREE

The Vancouver Art Gallery is free on the first Friday of every month. Attendees can enter between 4 and 8 pm. They will be offering educational tours and other programming free of charge. It’s also worth mentioning that children and teens aged 18 and under can visit the art gallery for free at any time, thanks to a program launched last summer that runs for five years.

When & Where: April 5 from 4-8pm at 750 Hornby St, Vancouver

Cost: Free admission (pre-registration is recommended)

Spring Carnival at Lansdowne Centre in Richmond (Mar 29-Apr 14) FREE Admission

The annual Spring Carnival, hosted by West Coast Amusements returns to Richmond. This is a local favourite for young ones, and it is set to return for 16 days this March-April.

As per usual, visitors can expect plenty of rides, fun fair games, and delicious bites for the whole family.

When & Where: March 29-April 14 at Lansdowne Centre 5300 No 3 Rd, Richmond

Cost: Entry is Free, Ride Tickets start at $1.25

Stand Up Comedy: 1931 Gallery Bistro (Apr 5)

Located inside the Vancouver Art Gallery, this Standup Comedy Show has an incredible lineup of pro comics.

Enjoy standup comedy in a beautiful heritage building, located at the core of Vancouver’s downtown district.

When & Where: April 5 from5-9pm at 1931 Gallery Bistro, 750 Hornby St, Vancouver

Cost: $30+

Vancouver Comic & Toy Show (Apr 6-7)

The Vancouver Comic & Toy Show is a haven for comic book enthusiasts, collectors, and pop culture aficionados alike. Featuring a diverse array of vendors offering rare comics, vintage toys, and exclusive collectibles, the event promises an immersive experience for fans of all ages.

When & Where: April 6-7 from 11am – 5 pm at the PNE Forum

Cost: $15-25

Portobello West Spring Market 2024 (Apr 6-7)

Portobello West’s Roundhouse Spring Market returns to trendy Yaletown, situated in the heart of Downtown Vancouver!

Treat yourself and those you love to fabulous finds from our curated selection of 65+ local BC vendors! Meet our talented community of local artists, designers and producers and get the inside scoop on their crafting process!

When & Where: April 6-7 from 10 am – pm at the Roundhouse Community Arts & Recreation Centre, 181 Roundhouse Mews, Vancouver

Cost: $5 for entry

O-Hanami Cherry Blossom Celebration Burnaby (Apr 5-28) FREE Admission

The O-Hanami Festival at the Nikkei Centre in Burnaby is an annual celebration of Japanese culture that takes place every Spring.

This year’s event will be bigger than ever. Instead of a one day festival, Nikkei Centre will be having a series of events all month long. There will be a variety of shows, workshops, and even a Sakura themed Bento Lunch even you can join.

This weekend activities includes:

Friday, April 5th

Bonsai Spring Sale & Show: 12-5pm – Free admission

Saturday, April 6th

Catered Sakura Bento: $28+GST (order details below)

$28+GST (order details below) Bonsai Spring Sale & Show: 10am-5pm – Free admission

10am-5pm – Free admission Shogi Meetups: 10am-12pm – $5 for admission

10am-12pm – $5 for admission Aikido Showcase: 12:30-1pm – Free admission

12:30-1pm – Free admission *Public Tea Ceremonies: 1-3pm – $15+GST

When & Where: April 5-28 at the Nikkei National Museum & Cultural Centre, 6688 Southoaks Crescent, Burnaby

Cost: Varies

A Night in Spain: Spanish Tapas Party with Antonio Romero (Apr 5-6)

Savor the rich, authentic flavors of Antonio Romero’s Spanish products, and let every bite transport you to the lively streets of Spain. The night will be alive with party-centric entertainment that captures the soul of Spanish nightlife and culture. Tickets includes tapas, live music, entertainment and more.

When & Where: April 5 from 10:30 till after midnight at 1263 Homer St, Vancouver

Cost: $45

Skoden Indigenous Film Festival (Apr 6-7)

The 2024 Skoden Indigenous Film Festival will feature more than 30 short films and a feature-length film.

Organized by SFU students, along with founder Carr Sappier and instructor Kathleen Mullen, the festival aims to showcase Indigenous work and cultural knowledge. The event includes Q&A sessions with filmmakers such as Jules Arita Koostachin, Brent Beauchamp, Tokala Tatum, and Jay Cardinal Villeneuve, and the films are divided into five programs with themed screenings lasting a couple of hours each day.

When & Where: April 6-7 at various times at SFU’s Goldcorp Centre for the Arts, 149 W Hastings St, Vancouver

Cost: Tickets are based on a pay-what-you-choose system.

Catch a Game

Spring is an exciting season for sport fans. In addition to baseball kicking off, locals can also enjoy games throughout the month from the Vancouver Whitecaps, Canucks, and Giants.

This weekend:

Vancouver Giants 2024 Playoffs – April 5th at 7 pm at the Langley Events Centre

– April 5th at 7 pm at the Langley Events Centre Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. Toronto FC – April 6th at 4:30pm at BC Place

Red Velvet presented by the Arts Club Theatre Company (Mar 21 – Apr 21)

Be transported to London’s Theatre Royal through the compelling and passionate story of Ira Aldridge in Red Velvet, written by Lolita Chakrabarti.

The play becomes a mirror reflecting the ongoing conversations around diversity. Aldridge’s legacy encourages us to strive for a world where talent is celebrated irrespective of race, and the stage becomes a true reflection of the diversity that defines human experience.

When & Where: March 21 – April 21 (closed Mondays) at the Stanley Industrial Alliance Stage, 2750 Granville St, Vancouver

Cost: From $29+

Ongoing Things To Do

Vancouver Cherry Blossom Festival (Mar 28-Apr 25) FREE

Arguably the most beautiful season of the year in Vancouver, the Vancouver Cherry Blossom Festival organizes a number of free events to showcase the beautiful blooms around the city for all to enjoy throughout the month of March and April.

Yaletown Pop-Up – March 28

Blossom After Dark – March 29-31

Big Picnic Event – March 30

Tree Talks and Walks – March 29 – April 20

Haiku Invitational / Exhibition – March 1 – June 1

You can check out the Vancouver Cherry Blossom Festival event details here.

Vancouver Cherry Blossom Food Festival 2024 (Mar 28 – Apr 28)

There is also a Vancouver Cherry Blossom Food Festival to check out this year that is taking place from March 29 – April 28. This is a self-guided culinary journey through the city during one of the most beautiful times in Spring. You are invited to explore 10+ Metro Vancouver restaurants and cafes, showcasing limited-time themed festival items throughout the month.

When & Where: March 29-April 28 all over Metro Vancouver

Cost: Varies

Catch a Movie

Saturday Morning Movie for only $3.99

Cineplex is offering children’s movie at 11 o’clock on Saturday mornings for only $3.99 +tax. This month’s lineup includes:

Saturday, April 6 – Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret

Saturday, April 13 – The Boy and the Heron

Saturday, April 20 – Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

Note however that it is only at participating theatres, and available films details may vary on locations. You can check out their website for the most up-to-date details.

When & Where: Every Saturday at participating Cineplex Theatres

Science World – Dream Tomorrow Today Exhibit

From now until the end of May, Science World’s Dream Tomorrow Today Exhibit will feature interactive, hands-on displays where kids and adults can explore and learn more about the challenges of today and the innovations of tomorrow.

When & Where: January 26 – May 5 at Science World

Cost: $33.20 for adults and $22.50 for kids.

Fly Over Canada – 3 Unique shows

Fly Over Canada allows you to see the world in a completely different way, capturing sights and stories from spectacular places. This Spring, there are 3 shows available

Hawaii form Above (February 12 – April 21)

Wonders of the American West (February 12 – April 21)

Windborne: Call of the Canadian Rockies (January 22 – June 30)

When & Where: Ongoing at Canada Place

Cost: $35

Vancouver Aquarium – Monster of the Abyss

Explore Monsters of the Abyss, a captivating exhibit where modern aquatic predators meet their prehistoric counterparts! Encounter live habitats, attend expert-led Animal Talks, and marvel at sculptures and Megalodon jaws. Dive into the limited-time experience at the Vancouver Aquarium.

When & Where: Ongoing at the Vancouver Aquarium

Cost: $39.95 – $53.95

For more upcoming events, check out our new events calendar.