LIST: These Are The 20 Most Common Passwords Used By Canadians

Do you often wonder if you are using a password that can be easily hacked?

NordPass, a cybersecurity company, have just revealed the list of 200 most common passwords in Canada. And you may be surprised to learn that many are very common.

Below is a run down of the top 20 passwords used in Canada, and you may want to double check to make sure they yours isn’t on the list.

Top 20 Most Common Passwords in Canada

When reviewing the list of top 20 passwords, some may come as surprisingly easy. In fact, around the world passwords like “password,” “qwerty,” “abc123” and different variations of “123456” appear on these lists often.

Unique to Canada were things like “canada”, “toronto,” “montreal” and “canada1.” Sports is also a common theme amongst passwords.

Researchers also found that too often Canadians opted to use their own names, which made common names such as “maggie” or “matthew” amongst the top 50.

123456 password 123456789 12345 12345678 qwerty abc123 tiffany password1 testing hockey 1234567 iloveyou 1234 canada 1234567890 111111 sunshine 123123 dragon

It’s highly recommended to use a unique password for every account. While that may not be possible always, using a password manager or making sure that certain rules are followed may help.

When creating a password try to: use at least 12 characters, and a combination of numbers, letters and symbols.

