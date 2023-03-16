18 Fun Things To Do In Metro Vancouver This Weekend (March 17-19)

Vancouver is turning green this weekend with St. Patrick’s Day celebrations.

However, if that’s not your thing, there are still lots to do in and around Vancouver this sunny March weekend.

RELATED: 31 Things To Do With Your Family Over Spring Break Near Vancouver

Things To Do in Vancouver This Weekend

CelticFest 2023

There is a 2 day long Celtic Festival in downtown Vancouver this weekend, from17-18 at šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square north of the Vancouver Art Gallery. This free event for all-ages takes place at the heart of downtown. There will also be a curated marketplace, a family zone, a photo booth, food trucks, a beer tent, and more. It’s a fun-filled event for all ages.

When & Where: March 17-18 at šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square, 750 Hornby St, Vancouver

Celebrate St. Patrick’s day with a green beer

Vancouver has a number of amazing Irish pubs and restaurants that are hosting St. Patrick Day celebration. This includes a number of bars that are offering green beers as a part of their celebrations. This includes Dublin Crossing on Marine, and Blarney Stone who has a full day of events.

When & Where: Different locations throughout Vancouver

Catch a concert

There are a number of concerts this year, with some taking place this weekend. The Insomnia Festival will take over the TRADEX in Abbotsford this weekend. This year’s lineup will be headlined by the Grammy winner for “No. 1 DJ in the World” – Tiesto at the TRADEX in Abbotsford.

Grammy Award-winner American singer and songwriter SZA is also performing this weekend in Vancouver. Her show is at Rogers Arena on March 19th, and tickets are still available online.

When & Where: Tiesto: March 18 at the TRADEX in Abbotsford & SZA: March 19 at Rogers Arena, 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Monster Jam Truck Show

Monster Jam return to Vancouver this weekend with the exciting event taking place at the Pacific Coliseum at PNE. This year’s event promises to be bigger and better than ever before, with some of the most impressive monster trucks in the world set to take center stage.

When & Where: Pacific Coliseum, 100N Renfrew Street, Vancouver

Dine Around Delta

Delta Tourism present Dine Around Delta, showcasing various restaurants, cafes, and breweries in Ladner, Tsawwassen, and North Delta. Each participating location will provide guests with a fixed-price menu at $25, $35, or $45, giving visitors the opportunity to experience a diverse range of culinary delights in the region.

When & Where: March 3rd-19th at restaurants all over Delta, check out their website for more information.

Storytime Saturday at the Vancouver Maritime Museum

Due to popular demand, the Vancouver Maritime Museum has brought back Storytime Saturdays again but this time, it’s in person! Join the Vancouver Maritime Museum every on March 18th, for the book Salmon twins by Caroll Simpson. Storytime sessions are 30 minutes long and will take place 3 times during the day at 10:30am, 12:30pm, and 2:30pm. Ticket price ranges from $5-$15.

When & Where: March 18 at Vancouver Maritime Museum, 1905 Ogden Ave, Vancouver

Take a Night Stroll through Nature

Night Quest, presented with Pacific Spirit Park Society, allows you to wander down forest trails decorated with glowing animal lanterns and meet friendly forest creatures who will delight you with nature tales. The walks start at 7:00pm and runs till 9:30pm. Attendees will need to register online for free, just remember to bring a flashlight or lantern.

When & Where: March 17 and18, meet at the park centre on 16th Ave, 400 m west of Blanca St.

Celebrating Nowruz at the Space Centre

Celebrate the Persian New Year, also known as Nowruz, which signifies the start of a new cycle and the end of the old. What could be a better way to welcome the new season of spring than with the vernal equinox?

The H.R. MacMillan Space Centre will be commemorate Nowruz and the onset of spring with a live dance performance by the Amed Dance Academy, science demonstrations, an immersive presentation at the Planetarium Star Theatre, and refreshments in the Cosmic Courtyard gallery. Tickets are $19.36 to $25.43.

When & Where: March 18 at H.R. MacMillan Space Centre, 1100 Chestnut, Vancouver

Heart of Vancouver Public Market

Experience the grand opening of the Heart of Vancouver Public Market at Cambie Village on Saturday, March 18th. Head to the outdoor plaza situated at the intersection of West 17th Avenue and Cambie Street to peruse an array of locally sourced vegetables and handmade goods while browsing the market. The market is free to attend, and there will also be live performances from 10:00am – 3:00pm

When & Where: March 18 at West 17th Avenue and Cambie Street, Vancouver

BC Home + Garden Show 2023

This exhibition offers a one-stop-shop for all your home improvement, design, culinary, and gardening needs, just in time for spring. Celebrity guests include HGTV Canada’s Bryan Baeumler and professional organizer from GoSimplified, Megan Golightly. The event starts at 10 am and ends at 9 pm. Tickets are $11-$16, with children 12 and under free.

When & Where: March 16 to 19 at BC Place, 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Ongoing Things To Do

Science World

The current exhibition is on “Skin: Living Armour, Evolving Identity:, presented by Acuitas Therapeutics. You’ll see a life-size rhinoceros model that shows the largeness of its skin, examine keratin-based feathers, furs, and quills, and even touch different specimens, like snake skin and otter fur.

When & Where: March 3 to May 29 at 1455 Quebec Street, Vancouver

Catch a Movie for only $2.99

For March Spring Break Cineplex is offering children’s movie at 11 o’clock on Saturday mornings for only $2.99 +tax. Their spring break line up includes: PAW Patrol: The Movie, Lyle, Lyle Crocodile, Minions: The Rise Of Gru, and The Secret Life Of Pets 2

Note however that it is only at participating theatres, and available films details may vary on locations. You can check out their website for the most up-to-date details.

When & Where: March 11 at participating Cineplex Theatres

Flyover Canada

This popular attraction is the perfect rainy day activity. Flyover is offering its signature Canada “ride” along with a trek over Hawaii.

Guests will be strapped in as they head on an immersive adventure, complete with special effects and other bells and whistles.

When & Where: All weekend long at Canada Place, 999 Canada Place, Vancouver

Marvel Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N. Immersive Experience

The Marvel Avengers exhibit S.T.A.T.I.O.N. (Scientific Training and Tactical Intelligence Operative Network) is an immersive experience that allows visitors to step into the world of the Avengers and interact with their favorite superheroes.

The exhibit is designed to give visitors a taste of what it would be like to be an agent of S.H.I.E.L.D. and is fun for both adult and kids alike. Tickets are currently on sale and start at $29.

When & Where: March 3rd – May 28th at The Amazing Brentwood, 4567 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby

Watch Studio Ghibli on the big screen

If you’re a Studio Ghibli fan, you’re in for a treat. This Spring Break, VIFF is hosting a family-friendly event featuring all 23 films from March 13-25. They’ll be showing favorites like My Neighbor Totoro, Castle in the Sky, Kiki’s Delivery Service, and more. Tickets are reduced to $8 for children aged 12 and under.

When & Where: March 13-25 at the VIFF Centre – Vancity Theatre, 1181 Seymour St, Vancouver

Bite of Burnaby

This food festival runs for the whole month of March, and celebrates the diverse culinary scene of the Burnaby area. The festival offers a unique opportunity to sample a wide variety of delicious dishes from around the world, with food vendors serving up everything from authentic Korean barbecue to classic Canadian poutine.

In addition to the delicious food, Bite of Burnaby also features live music, entertainment, and a bustling atmosphere that brings the community together for a day of fun and excitement.

When & Where: March 1st-31st at restaurants all over Burnaby, check out their website for more information.

Skate at an outdoor rink

Spend the winter months taking advantage of outdoor rinks. Whether you’re new to skating or the next Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir — it’s a fun way to pass the time.

Choose between the rink at Robson Square in downtown Vancouver or the one at the Shipyards on the North Shore. Both are free (if you have your own skates). Or you can rent them on-site.

When & Where: 800 Robson Street in downtown Vancouver and 125 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver

Visit a local market

There are a variety of craft and flea markets available in and around Vancouver. They are the perfect way to start your weekend. You can enjoy some fresh baked goods and produce while browsing unique hand-made local crafts.

Some popular markets include: Hastings Park Farmers Market, Port Moody Winter Farmers Market, Vancouver Flea Market, Abbotsford Flea Market, and the

Cloverdale Flea Market.

When & Where: Saturday and Sunday at various locations around Metro Vancouver.

If you are still looking for interesting things to do, be sure to check out our guide 34 Fun + Free Things To Do In Metro Vancouver This Spring for more great ideas.