This $16.8M Mansion Features City, Water & Mountain Views (PHOTOS)

Although money can’t buy happiness, for $16.8 million you can get a luxury estate with views of the city, water and mountains.
As you head up to this British Properties house in West Vancouver, you’ll be greeted by a courtyard and driveway waterfall, before entering the five-bedroom mansion.
The estate also features a massive home theatre, wine bar, sauna, gym and recreation room. And just outside is a pool, hot tub and a golfing area. So, what more could you ask for?
RELATED: This Is What a $24M Waterfront Home Looks Like in West Vancouver (Photos)
Here are the specs:
- Location: 815 Kind Georges Way, West Vancouver
- Year Built: 2018
- Sale Price: $16,800,00
- Interior: 9,779 sq-ft
- Bedrooms: 5
- Bathrooms: 8
And here’s a peek at the place:
So, are you ready to put in an offer?
All photos via: Rew.ca.
If you liked this article, check out our Real Estate section.
Get more 604, delivered to your inbox
Plan your next night out, enter contests, and stay connected.