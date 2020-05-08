This $16.8M Mansion Features City, Water & Mountain Views (PHOTOS)

Although money can’t buy happiness, for $16.8 million you can get a luxury estate with views of the city, water and mountains.

As you head up to this British Properties house in West Vancouver, you’ll be greeted by a courtyard and driveway waterfall, before entering the five-bedroom mansion.

The estate also features a massive home theatre, wine bar, sauna, gym and recreation room. And just outside is a pool, hot tub and a golfing area. So, what more could you ask for?

Here are the specs:

Location: 815 Kind Georges Way, West Vancouver

Year Built: 2018

Sale Price: $16,800,00

Interior: 9,779 sq-ft

Bedrooms: 5

Bathrooms: 8

And here’s a peek at the place:

So, are you ready to put in an offer?

All photos via: Rew.ca.

