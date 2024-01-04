Hello 2024! The first weekend of the New Year, and it is an exciting one with tons of things to see and do in and around Metro Vancouver.

There is also a cold front coming in, so you may want to enjoy the milder weather before the temperature dips.

Things to do in Vancouver this weekend

WWE: Friday Night Smackdown

After a 4-year absence, Friday Night SmackDown is back in Vancouver. The renowned wrestling and entertainment event is scheduled to take place at Rogers Arena on Friday, January 5. Ticket’s are currently on sale.

When & Where: January 5 from 4:45 pm at Rogers Arena

Cost: $110-$200

Jerry Seinfeld at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre

Just For Laughs and JS Touring are thrilled to present the return of the legendary comedian, Jerry Seinfeld, to Vancouver. With three uproarious shows lined up, this promises to be a comedy event of epic proportions.

Although the tickets are now sold out, you may still be able to grab tickets if you’re lucky.

When & Where: January 5 & 6 with 3 shows at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre Plaza

Art Gallery Free Entry (Free)

The Vancouver Art Gallery is free on the first Friday of every month. Attendees can enter between 4 and 8 pm. They will be offering educational tours and other programming free of charge. It’s also worth mentioning that children and teens aged 18 and under can visit the art gallery for free at any time, thanks to a program launched last summer that runs for five years.

When & Where: January 5 from 4-8pm at 750 Hornby St, Vancouver

Cost: Free admission (pre-registration is recommended)

Events Ending this Week

(Last Weekend) Burnaby Village Museum – Heritage Village (Free)

Experience Burnaby in all its festive beauty. The popular Heritage Christmas event will be coming back for another year.

The event takes place November 25 to January 5, 2024, and the best part yet—it’s free. The official launch of the Heritage Christmas with a tree lighting ceremony will be on December 2nd at 6 p.m.

When & Where: November 25 to January 5, 2024 at the Burnaby Village Museum, Burnaby

Cost: Free

(Last Weekend) Stanley Park Bright Nights

Every holiday season has cherished traditions that bring joy to our hearts. And one of Vancouver’s favourite tradition is taking in the breathtaking light display at Stanley Park’s Bright Nights event.

This FREE family-friendly event returns for another year of beautiful twinkling light displays, live entertainment, and delicious food. And the best part… the Stanley Park Holiday train will be returning!

When & Where: November 30 – January 6 from 4-10pm at Stanley Park

Cost: by donation

(Last Weekend) Winter Experience at the White Rock Bright Walk (Free)

Although already beautiful, the White Rock Pier will become even more magical and festive during the holiday season. This winter, the waterfront promenade decked with magical lights and displays full of holiday cheer. Among the beautiful holiday lights is a beautifully illuminated light tunnel and a 20-foot Christmas tree.

When & Where: December 2- January 8 at the White Rock PierCost: Free

(Last Weekend) Steveston’s Winter In The Village

The holiday season brings about many cheerful celebrations, but Steveston’s Winter In The Village is special. Special because it transforms Richmond into a month-long winter wonderland spreading Christmas joy and light. And the best part of this multi-venue, citywide festival – everything is FREE or low-cost. To beautiful lights and visits from Santa, to holiday trams and craft fairs, there are tons of things to do all month long.

When & Where: December 1 – January 8 at Steveston Village, Richmond

Cost: Free or low cost

(Last Weekend) VanDusen Festival of Lights

The VanDusen Festival of Lights is a beloved holiday tradition in Vancouver, held at the picturesque VanDusen Botanical Garden. Each year, the garden is transformed into a dazzling wonderland of millions of sparkling lights, creating a magical and festive atmosphere.

Visitors can stroll through themed light displays, listen to live music, warm up by fire pits, and even enjoy seasonal treats, making it a cherished destination during the holiday season.

When & Where: November 24 – January 7 at VanDusen Botanical Garden

Cost: $24

(Last Weekend) Lights by the Lake (Free)

This free wintertime spectacle will magically transforms the Harrison lakefront into a dazzling wonderland of lights. The event covers a 2 km waterfront stretch of Harrison Hot Springs. It creates a breathtaking spectacle that promises to make your holiday season even more magical.

When & Where: Harrison Lake, 160 Lillooet Rd, Harrison Hot Springs

Cost: Free

Ongoing Things To Do

Ice Skating at North Vancouver’s Shipyards Rink

North Vancouver’s impressive 12,000 square foot skating rink in The Shipyards is set to open again this December and it’s free for all. You can see the skyline of the city in the background and all of these commercial amenities immediately accessible – it’s just absolutely spectacular.

When & Where: December 1 – March 3 from various times at The Shipyards, 125 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver

Cost: Free (Skate rentals are $5)

Lights at Lafarge (FREE)

Coquitlam’s largest holiday light display is back. Stunning the area of Town Centre Park, Lights at Lafarge will wow spectators once again this year as they walk through the beautiful Christmas displays and enjoy some festive fun.

The Lights at Lafarge Kick-off Event will take place on Friday November 24, and there will be live entertainment and food vendors from 5-8 pm.

When & Where: November 24 – Early January at Lafarge Lake in Coquitlam

Cost: Free

Canyon Lights at Capilano Suspension Bridge

Canyon Lights at Capilano Suspension Bridge Park is a mesmerizing holiday event in North Vancouver. During this annual spectacle, the suspension bridge and surrounding rainforest are adorned with thousands of twinkling lights, creating a magical winter wonderland.

Visitors can take a breathtaking walk among the treetops on the suspension bridge while being immersed in the festive glow, making it a truly enchanting experience for all ages.

When & Where: November 17-January 21 at the Capilano Suspension Bridge, North Vancouver

Cost: $66.95

Robson Square Ice Rink

This winter, strap on some skates and frolic in one of Vancouver’s most beloved ice rinks. Downtown’s Robson Square Ice Rink will return to the public this holiday season. Conveniently located in the centre of downtown, it is an outdoor rink with a glass ceiling that beautifully lights up for the festive season.

When & Where: December 1 – February 29 from various times at Robson Square Ice Rink, 800 Robson Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free (Skate rentals are $5)

Fall Exhibits at The Museum of Surrey (Free)

The arrival of fall marks the introduction of two exciting new exhibits at the Museum of Surrey: Everything is Still Awesome and #HOPEANDHEALINGCANADA. Both exhibits just opened in October, and invite visitors to build and connect, whether it be with the ageless love of classic toys, or the journey towards hope and reconciliation.

There is also an amazing indoor playground, TD Explore Zone, to discover with your little ones. Where they can learn about sustainability while interacting with a variety of fun displays.

When & Where: October – March 2024 at the Museum of Surrey, 17710 56a Ave, Surrey

Cost: Free

Catch a Movie

Saturday Morning Movie for only $2.99

Cineplex is offering children’s movie at 11 o’clock on Saturday mornings for only $2.99 +tax. This month’s lineup includes:

Saturday, December 30 – Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch

Note however that it is only at participating theatres, and available films details may vary on locations. You can check out their website for the most up-to-date details.

When & Where: Every Saturday at participating Cineplex Theatres

For more upcoming events, check out our new events calendar.