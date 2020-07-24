This Is What $14.8M Gets You In Vancouver Right Now

Dana Bowen | July 24, 2020
More
This Is What $14.8M Gets You In Vancouver Right Now
Photo: Jamie MacDougall / REW

If you’re looking for a home steps away from the beach, this Point Grey mansion may be everything you’ve hoped for.

The house up for sale is 105 years old, but has recently been updated both structurally and mechanically. 

It features four levels of decks, a hot tub and firepit. Upstairs features three bedrooms, while the walkout suite has two bedrooms.

RELATED: This $12 Million Penthouse Features A 2,393 Sq. Ft Terrace (PHOTOS)

Here’s a few numbers to get you started:

  • Location: 3197 Point Grey Road, Vancouver
  • Year Built: 1915
  • Sale Price: $14,800,000
  • Interior: 3,304 sq-ft
  • Bedrooms: 5
  • Bathrooms: 5

And here’s a look at the place:

Photo: Jamie MacDougall / REW

Photo: Jamie MacDougall / REW

Photo: Jamie MacDougall / REW

Photo: Jamie MacDougall / REW

Photo: Jamie MacDougall / REW

Photo: Jamie MacDougall / REW

Photo: Jamie MacDougall / REW

Photo: Jamie MacDougall / REW

Photo: Jamie MacDougall / REW

Photo: Jamie MacDougall / REW

Photo: Jamie MacDougall / REW

Photo: Jamie MacDougall / REW

Photo: Jamie MacDougall / REW

Photo: Jamie MacDougall / REW

Interested in more luxury properties around Metro Vancouver? Check out this $11.5 million Surrey mansion.

So, will you be putting in a bid?

All photos via: Rew.ca.

For more real estate in Vancouver, head to our Real Estate section.

Log in or create an account to save content