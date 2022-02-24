14 Fun Things To Do in Vancouver This Weekend (February 25 – 27)

Dancing is legal again, so why not? The weekend kicks off with a disco party at the Commodore ballroom and you can continue to dance Saturday at the Vancouver Mural Festival outdoor gallery.

There are a couple comedy events as well as a comic show for cosplayers looking for things to do this weekend.

If none of those sound attractive, continue to read on for more fun things to do this weekend:

Things To Do This Weekend

Jollibee Grand Opening

It’s official, Jollibee is hosting their grand opening Friday February 25. The fast food joint will be open from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. Important to note, the restaurant will only accept take out orders at this time, with dine in being available in the coming weeks.

Disco Nights Commodore Ballroom

On Friday night it’s a pretty straightforward classic disco party hosted by the legendary Glory Days featuring Deejays MY!GAY!HUSBAND!, Sincerely Hana, Rico Uno, Geni3, Dane, DJ.D.Dee & Glass Petals Featuring Felix Cartal & Johnny Jover Alongside Disco Drag Performances By Kendall Gender, Rich Elle, Karmella Barr, Cookie & Venus. Hosted at the Commodore ballroom on February 25.

Vancouver International Mountain Film Festival

The Vancouver International Mountain Film Festival celebrates mountain sports and culture. The 25th Anniversary has a program that features both in-person and online shows and takes place February 25 – March 6.

Kung-Fu Hustle at the Rio Theatre

Friday at 10:30 p.m. the Rio theatre will screen Kung-Fu Hustle, a comedy blockbuster co-written, directed by and starring martial arts superstore Stephen Chow. Sounds cheesy but it has a 90% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Just For Laughs Vancouver Showcase

Watch some of the best up-and-coming stand up comics from across Canada audition for this year’s prestigious Just For Laughs Comedy Festival in Montreal in July. Every year, Montreal hosts the largest gathering of comedy industry executives from across the globe for two weeks. This event takes place Feburary 25 and 27th at Comedy After Dark (117 West Pender St.).

T-Rex The Ultimate Predator Kicks Off At Science World

wonders of the late Cretaceous Period and come face-to-face with a 66-million-year-old marvel! In T. rex: The Ultimate Predator at the Science World IMAX theatre.

Drag Brunch at the Rec Room in Burnaby

It’s a drag themed brunch at the Rec Room starring disco diva Shanda Leer featuring than ThanksJem and Awesomebitch. This takes place Saturday February 26 from 12 – 3 p.m. The Rec Room is “Burnaby’s ultimate social playground,” with virtual reality, arcade games, food and live entertainment.

Public Disco at VMF Winter Arts

Vancouver has been transformed into an open air art gallery and live experience venue. This Saturday from 4 – 10 p.m. there will be an outdoor dance party. There is also augmented reality, light installations, live performances and hot and cold drinks will be set up in multiple locations across Downtown Vancouver.

This is your last chance to check out VMF Winter Arts, it ends Sunday.

Vancouver Comic and Toy Show #20

Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the PNE Forum enjoy comics, toys, video games, pop culture and cosplay with over 200 vendors and artists.

Trevor Noah: Back To Abnormal at the Rogers Arena

Saturday February 26 at 7:30 p.m. host of the Daily Show and stand up comedian Trevor Noah will take the stage of the Rogers Arena.

Black Holes: Family Night at the Planetarium

Enjoy a show in the Planetarium Star Theatre, and learn about black holes, the life cycle of stars and gravitational waves. Explore the exhibit space in our Cosmic Courtyard, take in a live science demonstration in the GroundStation Canada Theatre and check out the telescope in our Observatory (viewing weather dependent). Saturday 6:30 – 9 p.m. at the H.R. MacMillan Space Centre.

Stand Up Open Mic at Comedy After Dark

If you ever wanted to try your hand at being a stand up comedian this is it. Take a stab at stand up if you dare. There is no cover charge on this one, Sunday night, 10 p.m. at 117 W Pender St.

Ongoing Things To Do

FlyOver Iceland

Experience the near thrill of flying over glaciers, volcanoes and waterfalls. Witness the splendor of Vikings and trolls and enjoy lava cake without leaving Vancouver.

Using state of the art technology to stimulate the feeling of flight this virtual reality experience lets you explore Iceland.

Downtown Langley Mural Walks

Whether you’re an artist in search of inspiration to spark creativity or simply just enjoy admiring other people’s work, look no further than the streets of Downtown Langley.

The Downtown Langley Business Association has designed a spectacular Mural Walk to encourage people to get outside and explore their own backyard. And it’s become one of the top things to do in the area for locals and tourists alike.

Sign up for our weekly newsletter and be the first to know about the best things to explore and experience in Metro Vancouver.

Sign up for our weekly newsletter and be the first to know about the best things to explore and experience in Metro Vancouver.