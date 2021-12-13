12 DAYS OF GIVEAWAYS: Win a $100 Gift Card To Win-Win Chick-N

Calling all fried chicken lovers!

As part of our 12 Days of Giveaways, we’re giving you the opportunity to get your hands on delicious hand-breaded, golden crisped, freshly made fried chicken from Win-Win Chick-N.

For a chance to win a $100 gift card, simply follow the rules below!

CONTEST

To enter, please follow the rules on Instagram:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 604 Now (@604now)



Entries will be accepted until 11:59 pm on December 23, 2021.

One winner will be drawn at random and contacted through the platform(s) they used to enter. Good luck!

Sign up for our weekly newsletter and be the first to know about the best things to explore and experience in Metro Vancouver.