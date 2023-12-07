We’ve partnered with the Seattle Christmas Market to giveaway two admission passes along with a 1-night stay at the Edgewater Hotel in Downtown Seattle.

Enjoy gourmet food, authentic German drinks, and holiday magic with the ultimate staycation just south of the border this holiday season.

To enter, simply follow the rules below.

CONTEST

To enter, contestants MUST complete at least 1 of the step:

1. Enter directly on Instagram. (1 entry)

Bonus Entries

2. ‘Like’ 604 Now on Facebook. Drop a comment below letting us know once you have. (1 entry)

3. Follow @604Now on TikTok. Drop a comment below letting us know once you have. (1 entry)

4. Join the 604 Now Newsletter here. Drop a comment below letting us know once you have. (1 entry)

Entries will be accepted until 11:59 pm on December 12, 2023.

The lucky winner will be drawn at random and contacted through the platform(s) they used to enter. Good luck!

Check out more prizes up for grabs in our annual 12 Days of Giveaways.