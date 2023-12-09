To keep you fuelled during our annual 12 Days of Giveaways, we’ve partnered with Uncle Fatih Pizza to one lucky winner a $100 gift card to enjoy at any Uncle Fatih location across Metro Vancouver.
Their menu offers both classic + unique creations (like their sesame seed crust) as well as gluten-aware dough and vegan cheese so you’re sure to find something that hits the spot at one of their 10 locations across the 604!
To enter, simply follow the rules below!
CONTEST
To enter, please follow the rules on Instagram.
Entries will be accepted until 11:59 pm on December 24, 2023.
One winner will be drawn at random and contacted through Instagram. Good luck!
Check out more prizes up for grabs in our annual 12 Days of Giveaways.