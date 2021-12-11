12 DAYS OF GIVEAWAYS: Win Tickets to The Vancouver Christmas Market

Experience holiday joy at this beloved holiday event in Jack Poole Plaza. The Vancouver Christmas Market is full of festivities, traditional feasts, beverages and even a carousel ride. With vendors that offer artisan products, and opportunities to take photos with some festive backdrops, the Vancouver Christmas Market has become a favourite amongst holiday events.

As part of our 12 Days of Giveaways, we are giving 3 pairs of tickets + a bonus prize.

To enter, simply follow the rules below.

CONTEST

To enter, contestants MUST complete at least one of the following 4 steps:

1. Enter directly on Instagram. (1 entry)

2. ‘Like’ 604 Now on Facebook. Drop a comment below letting us know once you have. (1 entry)

3. Follow @604Now on Twitter and tweet the following (1 entry):

Win a pair of tickets to The Vancouver Christmas Market via @604Now. RT & Follow to enter! #604NowHolidays #Vancouver

4. Join the 604 Now Newsletter here. Drop a comment below letting us know once you have. (1 entry)

Entries will be accepted until 11:59 pm on December 13, 2021.

The lucky winners will be drawn at random and contacted through the platform(s) they used to enter. Good luck!

Sign up for our weekly newsletter and be the first to know about the best things to explore and experience in Metro Vancouver.