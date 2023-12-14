604 Now
Contests

12 Days Of Giveaways: Win a 3-Course Dinner + Wine Pairings at 2nd Floor Gastown

By

Add to Bucket List
2nd floor gastown

Phot: Water St. Cafe

We’re partnered with Water St. Cafe to giveaway the ultimate 2nd Floor Gastown experience worth $350!

2nd Floor Gastown is Vancouver’s most intimate live-music venue with fine dining options and top-notch beverages.

The winner and a +1 of their choice will be treated to an evening with:

  • 3-Course Dinner with Wine Pairings Experience
  • Live Music

To enter, simply follow the rules below!

CONTEST

To enter, please follow the rules on Instagram.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 604 Now (@604now)

Entries will be accepted until 11:59 pm on December 24, 2023.

One winner will be drawn at random and contacted through Instagram. Good luck!

 

Check out more prizes up for grabs in our annual 12 Days of Giveaways.

Share

Log in or create an account to save content

Become a local insider