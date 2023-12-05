It’s that time of year, and we here at 604 Now we want to make your season more Merry and Bright.
The holiday season is a time to celebrate family, friends and be thankful for all we have. So from December 4th to December 15th, we’ll be running one exciting giveaway every single day.
What’s up for grabs? Each day will offer a new surprise ranging from gift cards, tickets to attractions, and even an amazing local hotel package!
Check back here daily (or follow us on Instagram) to see what we’re giving away and how to enter. Also keep an eye out for the entry deadlines as they will vary for each contest. Good luck and happy holidays!
12 Days of Giveaways
Day 1
Prize 1: Win a season pass to the Vancouver Christmas Market, a one night stay at the Vancouver Marriot Pinnacle with breakfast for two at Showcase restaurant.
Status: Open. Enter directly on Instagram below or online here.
Prize 2: Win a Family Pass of tickets to Glow Langley (Two Winners)
Status: Open. Enter directly on Instagram below or online here.
Day 2
Prize: TBA
Status: Opens tomorrow – stay tuned!