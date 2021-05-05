Win a $100 Gift Card For Spring Shopping at McArthurGlen Designer Outlet

Spring has Sprung at McArthurGlen Designer Outlet.

McArthurGlen Vancouver is home to over 80 of the most sought-after designer brands, ranging from the recently opened Oak + Fort to Aritzia, Tory Burch and Michael Kors and many more. This vibrant outdoor shopping destination offers fashion-loving customers year-round savings up to 70% less and mouth-watering treats including Hugos Churros and Tacos.

We’ve partnered with the designer outlet to give away a $100 gift card.

To enter, simply follow the rules below:

CONTEST



To enter, contestants MUST complete at least one of the following 4 steps:

1. Enter directly on Instagram. (unlimited entries)

2. ‘Like’ 604 Now on Facebook. Drop a comment below letting us know once you have. (1 entry)

3. Follow @604Now on Twitter. Drop a comment below letting us know once you have. (1 entry)

4. Join the 604 Now Newsletter here. Drop a comment below letting us know once you have. (1 entry)

Entries will be accepted until 11:59 pm on May 13, 2021. This contest is only open to residents of Metro Vancouver.

One winner will be drawn at random and contacted through the platform(s) they used to enter. Good luck!