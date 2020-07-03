10 Vancouver Parks You Might Be Able To Drink at Soon

After recently passing the motion to allow public drinking in some places, Vancouver is looking at a potential list of places to legalize consumption.

The Vancouver Park Board will look at a proposal for a trial run to allow liquor consumption in 10 parks.

RELATED: This Is What Temporary Patios Could Look Like In Vancouver

“As restrictions in BC begin to ease and people seek opportunities to resume socializing while still practicing safe distancing, there has been rising public pressure on local governments to allow for the responsible consumption of alcohol in outdoor public spaces, particularly in parks and beaches,” states a report for the park board’s general manager.

The parks where you may be allowed to drink include:

Fraser River

John Hendry (Trout Lake)

Harbour Green

Locarno Beach

Memorial South

New Brighton

Queen Elizabeth

Quilchena

Stanley

Vanier

If the pilot project launches, public consumption may be allowed as early as mid-July until October 12th. Once in place, drinking can happen at these allotted spots from 11 am-9 pm daily.

The question of whether Vancouver will allow drinking has been on and off the table since the spring.

The decision to finally pass the motion comes after North Vancouver, Port Coquitlam and White Rock approved similar projects.

For more Vancouver news, head to our News section.